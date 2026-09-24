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Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Don’t wait for October
Buyer's Guide

Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Don’t wait for October

Sep 24, 2026, 4:38 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Don’t wait for October
Roborock

Looked at Amazon’s early Prime Day robot vacuum deals this week? They’re basically a Roborock, iRobot, and Eufy bonanza—with a little bit of Dreame thrown in. Prime Big Deal Days don’t officially start until October 6, but robot vacuum and mop makers are already dropping some early treats—and I love it.

Because, honestly, all that navigation tech doesn’t come cheap. But if you’ve had it with vacuuming and mopping every week, now’s a great time to grab a robot vacuum for way less than usual.

I always say that if a robot vacuum is going to take over the dirty work, it should be on sale. These are my favorites for the job right now.

Dreame D20 Air Plus: The Budget Pick

Dreame D20 Air Plus
Dreame

Dreame D20 Air Plus

A great first robot vacuum for an apartment or a rental.

Get it for $349.99$227.99-34.9%

The Dreame D20 Air Plus is for anyone who wants robot vacuum convenience without spending real money on it. PCWorld called its 20,000Pa suction “pretty good for a budget model” after it picked up pet hair, dirt, leaves, and crumbs without a hiccup. Mopping is the trade-off, though: the pad doesn’t spin or lift for carpet, and you’ll have to fill it yourself. Overall, the D20 Air Plus excels at light upkeep, but not deep cleaning.

Best for: A first robot vacuum or anyone who just wants the basics handled well.

Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro: Best for busy families

roborock Qrevo 2
Roborock

Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro (2026)

Great if you have a house full of kids and want to stop thinking about vacuuming altogether.

Get it for $799.99$549.98-31.3%

If you want to cross vacuuming off your to-do list—for a discount, this is the one I’d point you to. Gizmodo ran it through a lived-in apartment and found it handled everyday debris well on various surfaces. It tackles 750 square feet in under two hours, plus the self-cleaning dock washes and dries its own mop. There is one caveat: it doesn’t have camera-based object recognition, so it’s best for househoolds that regularly tidy up small clutter.

Best for: Families who keep their floor reasonably clear of small items.

Eufy E25: Best for Hands-Off Pet-Hair Households

Eufy E25
Eufy

Eufy E25 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Perfect for reducing pet hair and robot maintenance.

Get it for $999.99$599.99-40%

If you’ve got a heavily shedding pet, this is the one. Vacuum Wars put the Eufy E25 through pet hair testing and measured 93% pickup on flattened hair—with zero tangling. The reviewer calls it “a solid choice for pet owners who want to reducte hair buildup and maintenance.”

The self-cleaning station backs that up: it empties itself, washes and dries its own mop, and refills its own water tank. So it’s self-sufficient for roughly 75 days.

Best for: Pet owners who want floor cleaning that’s actually hands off.

Eufy C28: Best for Pet Hair on a Tighter Budget

eufy C28
Eufy

Eufy C28 Robot Vacuum

It’s a true value vacuum and mop for pet hair, with 15,000Pa for deep cleaning and laser navigation.

Get it for $799.99$529.99-33.8%

If the E25 is the hands-off flagship, the eufy C28 is the pet hair specialist for a smaller budget. Vacuum Wars measured 100% removal of embedded pet hair and 0% hair wrap on 7-inch strands, which is pretty good. At 4.4 inches tall, it won’t fit under as much low furniture as the Edge 2 below, but for the price, it’s an excellent value.

Best for: Pet owners who want strong hair pickup, but without the flagship price tag.

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2: Best for Low Furniture and Tight Layouts

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2
Roborock

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Vacuum and Mop

For homes with low beds, sofas, and coffee tables—this vacuum and handle a low threshold.

Get it for $1299.99$849.99-34.6%

At just 3.14 inches tall, the Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 is for homes where low beds and cabinets are no-go zones. Luckily, the Qrevo Edge 2’s LiDAR turret retracts to slide under them. Vacuum Wars found the slim redesign didn’t cost it in cleaning power: it pulled 94% of sand in deep carpet testing and 89.5% of pet hair.

Best for: Homes with low furniture or awkward layouts most robots can’t clean under.

Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock Saros Z70
Roborock

Roborock Saros Z70

It’s the one with the five-axis mechanical arm that can pickup and relocate objects.

Get it for $1999.99$999.98-50%

The Roborock Saros Z70 is for anyone who wants a robot with all the latest tricks. The headline feature? The Omni Grip arm with dual cameras. It picks up objects up to 300g and returns them to their places—like a stray sock or a stack of tissues. It backs that up with 22,000Pa suction and a dock that washes its mop in hot water, then dries it.

Best for: Early adopters who want the latest robo vac tech.

Should you wait for Prime Day to buy a robot vacuum?

I won’t promise today’s deals won’t get better. But if you’ve already found a robot vacuum that fits your requirements at a good price, that’s a case to buy. Sure, there may be a better price cut on October 6—or not. The model you’re considering might even go out of stock. So if one robo vac caught your eye and it’s marked down, I suggest going for it.

The bottom line

This list is actually six answers to six different problems: budget, family, two different takes on pet hair, low furniture, and fancy tech. Pick based on the problem in your home, not the biggest discount. And if none fit, there will be more early Prime Day robot vacuum deals to look at before October 6 even gets here.

So keep stopping by. I’ll update this article as needed until October 6.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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