5 Best PS5 controllers for GTA VI, and why that no-name bargain pad on Reddit will not last 80 hours in Vice City

Image Credit: Amazon

I keep running into the same Reddit post, reworded by a different account every few weeks. Some Redditor has found the best third-party PS5-compatible controller for GTA VI, complete with a sale price, responsive buttons, and quiet clicks. Then the replies fill up with people ready to hand their money to a brand nobody in the thread can even name.

Related: PS5 vs. PS5 Pro for GTA VI: I found the reason most players should skip the Pro

Sony licenses third-party pads for a reason. A licensed model gets native wireless support and the proper PS5 prompts. Sony can also account for it when firmware changes roll out. An unlicensed pad gives you none of that certainty. Maybe the pad in the sale post is quiet. I still wouldn’t buy it for that reason alone.

What GTA VI players on PS5 need from a controller

Rob Nelson at Rockstar North finished the game in 80 hours back in February, and that run covered the main story with only some of the optional goals hanging off it. Yours will take longer. Every judgment below comes out of that number.

Sticks are where a game of that length does its damage. Potentiometer sticks wear down at their contact points, which is why drift complaints turn up in DualSense owner reviews within months of purchase and why the pro pads have moved to TMR and Hall Effect sensors. Nothing touches inside them.

You feather the brake through a police chase, holding the trigger for most of the pull. Once the crash ends, you’re shooting, and a quick click is what you want. Nelson also showed off the gym, where your trigger input affects each squat. Miss the rhythm and your stamina starts to drain.

Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, the controller speaker and Tempest 3D AudioTech all got named by Sony as part of the GTA VI build on PS5. Accurate audio positioning is how you hear a car coming from off-screen. Adaptive triggers run on a motor and worm gear Sony patented, so no third-party pad can copy them, and going pro means signing away that part of the game on purpose.

Polling rate can be ignored outright. Console builds target 30 FPS, which makes the 2,000 Hz Razer prints on the Raiju box a PC number, and on PS5 that same pad runs at 250 Hz anyway.

My top picks

Best for keeping every PS5 feature while surviving the playthrough: PlayStation DualSense Edge

Image Credit: Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge Get it for $ 199.00

Nothing else here gets as close to the PS5 experience while giving you a way out when a stick starts drifting. Pull out the bad stick module, drop in a replacement, and you’re back in the game. You don’t have to throw away the whole controller after 40 hours because one stick starts acting up.

Trigger travel adjusts on the pad, short for a shootout and back to full length for a race. Two mappable back buttons and quick-swap profiles cover the rest. The charging port is the weak point, and owners are blunt about it, describing having to bend and angle the cable before the light confirms a charge. Charge it overnight and keep the cable out of it during a session.

2. Best for players who don’t want to touch a settings menu: PlayStation DualSense

Image Credit: Sony PlayStation DualSense Get it for $ 74.00

Rockstar used a stock PS5 for its own gameplay footage, with a standard DualSense in hand. That tells me enough. Sony designed the PS5 around haptics and adaptive triggers, and its own controller gets both without any extra software. When GTA VI lands, you can pick up the DualSense and leave the controller settings alone.

The sticks are my only concern. You can use a DualSense for months without a problem, then one stick starts moving your aim on its own. I’ve seen enough reports to keep a backup in mind for GTA VI. You can’t pull out the bad module and replace it on the standard pad.

3. Best for swapping between chases and shootouts: SCUF Omega

The rear switch is what stands out to me here. I’d leave the triggers at their full range while driving, then hit the switch when a gunfight starts. You can change it without pausing GTA VI or opening a menu. I could see that getting plenty of use once I’m roaming around Vice City.

TMR thumbsticks answer the drift question. SCUF also pulled the vibration modules out entirely, dropping the pad to 254 grams and taking the shake out of your aim, which cuts both ways given how much of GTA VI leans on haptics.

During a GTA Online heist, I’d rather mute my mic or lower the headset volume without taking my hands off the controller. That’s where the rear paddles, side buttons, and G-Keys make sense. Three of the five G-Keys handle headset mute and volume, while the four rear paddles and two side buttons leave your thumbs on the sticks.

For GTA VI, the Omega‘s trigger switch remains its biggest draw. It changes the trigger range while you’re in a mission, so you can go from driving to shooting without stopping. The wireless dongle needs to stay plugged into the console.

4. Best for weight and battery across a long story session: Razer Raiju V3 Pro

Image Credit: Razer Razer Raiju V3 Pro Get it for $ 219.99

At 258 grams, the Raiju V3 Pro is light enough that I wouldn’t mind holding it through a long GTA VI session. Razer also gives it up to 36 hours of battery life, which is plenty for several nights of gaming.

Haptic feedback is missing, and that could bother players who want the full DualSense experience. I’d happily give it up for the lower weight, especially when a controller starts feeling heavy after a few hours.

HyperTriggers switch independently, so the left one can stay long for driving while the right one clicks. Four removable mouse-click back buttons and two claw-grip bumpers give you the mapping room. One catch is worth knowing before launch night, though, since the Raiju cannot wake a PS5 from sleep and Sony reserves that for the DualSense.

5. Best for rebuilding the controller around what you’re doing: Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded

Image Credit: Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded Get it for $ 209.99 $ 149.99 -28.6%

Eleven interchangeable components ship in the box, and the one that earns its place in an open-world game is the Sniper Stick, which is a taller module for the shooting sections you can pull out again before a race. Three D-pads and four gates come along with it. Every stick module runs Hall Effect sensors, Clutch Triggers offer five stops with a Hair-Trigger mode, four back buttons remap, and battery holds around 20 hours.

Turtle Beach tuned the pad for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5, which counts when you are placing a siren behind you. The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is the best modular pad for GTA VI players on PS5 because swappable sensors and parts let you rebuild the controller around whatever the next mission asks of it, though haptics and adaptive triggers are the price of admission.

What to skip

The bargain controller looks tempting until you think about what happens later. Maybe it works without a hitch for months. Maybe the next PS5 update is when it starts acting strange. I’m not interested in finding out (and I hope you aren’t either). Spend a little more on a licensed pad and avoid the hassle.

Solder-in TMR stick replacement modules catch people who have never done board work before. Selling the DualSense to fund a pro pad is the costlier error, since the stock controller is the only one that wakes the console from sleep and the only one carrying the haptics and adaptive triggers Sony built the PS5 version around. Keep it in a drawer.

Start here before November 19

Your current controller is worth checking before GTA VI arrives. I’d open a game tonight and move the camera around for a few minutes, then let go of the right stick. If the view keeps moving, you already know drift is going to be a problem.

Related: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X|S for GTA VI: Where my money’s going

I’d also sort out a second controller now if you need one. Launch week is a bad time to discover that your spare pad is missing, and a back button mapped to a common driving input can save some thumb movement.