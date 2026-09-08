GTA VI DualSense controllers look the part, but Sony left the best ideas on the table

Image Credit: Sony

Sony brought two Vice City DualSense controllers to State of Play, and my eye went to the touchpad first. An oversized VI, printed dead center. Palm trees are molded into the plastic itself, the shells shift color as light moves over them, and both of those details work better than I expected going in.

Related: PS5 vs. PS5 Pro for GTA VI: I found the reason most players should skip the Pro

Isabelle Tomatis, Sony‘s VP of global marketing, fronted the reveal. She called it sunset hues and neon glow. I’d call it a very good wrap.

The white one is the better design

Image Credit: Sony

White chases Vice City at daybreak, pastel sky over pale sand, and it’s the version I’d queue for. Black goes after the nightlife and does less with the idea, though the shimmer probably shows up better on a dark shell under a lamp. My problem with the logo is simple. A controller outlives the game stamped on it, and GTA VI hasn’t shipped yet.

Sony’s announcement copy spends a paragraph on haptic feedback and adaptive triggers responding to the action in Leonida. Every DualSense already does that. Nothing in the release suggests a single component changed.

Preorders start on the morning of September 10

Preorders open at 10:00 AM local time, which for American buyers means a 7:00 AM alarm on the West Coast. Both colors ship November 19, the same day the game arrives. Order through Sony and launch-day delivery is free on eligible pre-orders.

The $84.99 is where I flinch. European buyers pay €84.99 for the identical pad, the currency parity Sony reaches for every time a limited edition appears, and £74.99 covers the UK. Japan gets a ¥12,480 price with no Sony storefront behind it, so those units have to come through retail.

White ships globally, direct and through participating retailers. Black is the harder one. Direct-only across the 10 countries where Sony runs its own store, select retailers everywhere else, Portugal shunted off to a separate page.

Lazy is the word people keep using

Within hours of the reveal, the PS5 and DualSense forums were flooded with reactions. “Lazy” was the consensus, often paired with “Temu-grade.” But, to be fair, I have to disagree. Maybe that’s because I try to keep my gear light, so I wasn’t looking for anything detailed here. I just wanted a bit of nostalgia. Naturally, everyone brought up Xbox Design Lab, because Sony still doesn’t let you pick your own colors before a controller gets built.

None of the rage will actually stop the sellout, though. The same people panning the design in the comments are already planning which three browser tabs to refresh come Thursday morning—and Sony knows it.

I’m somewhere in between. Molded trees beat a printed graphic. The VI wrecks it.

No Edge version, no new sticks

Collectors asked for a DualSense Edge edition within minutes of the post going live. They’re not getting one. There are no TMR sticks either, and owners have spent years paying third parties to solder better joysticks into pads Sony charges $84.99 for. That’s the part I’d push on. The logo is a taste argument.

Sony has done better than

The 30th Anniversary shell earned its price. Ghost of Yōtei got a blade engraving cut into the plastic. Vice City, a place built entirely out of color and chrome, ended up with a color shift and a serif numeral.

You won’t catch either at retail. Wolverine sold out in seconds; queues are already forming for the drop, and scalpers will be asking double before the sun goes down.