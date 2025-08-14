Best WoW Gold Farms in Duskwood

Duskwood is packed with lucrative solo gold farming spots, from undead and skeletal mobs dropping high-value BoEs to rare elites like Lupos and Marina DeSirrus with gear worth hundreds of thousands of gold. Whether grinding for jackpot transmogs, farming crafting mats like Spider’s Silk, or hunting rare spawns, this zone offers some of the best gold-making opportunities in WoW—perfect for players who want big rewards without group farming.

If you ever find yourself wandering through Duskwood following a questline or just chasing some spooky vibes, you might as well make some solid gold while you’re at it. Duskwood is home to a surprising number of profitable solo gold farms, and in this guide, we’ll share all the best of them for you to make the most of your time in this zone.

Best Gold Farms in Duskwood

Here, we’ll go over the best spots and mobs to farm in Duskwood, with some of the most lucrative loot they drop. The prices are mentioned just for reference, and the real item values will depend on your server’s economy and the current market trends. Always double-check the Auction House before starting a farm, because something that’s profitable at the time of writing may no longer be worth your time when you actually get around to farming it.

Northern Duskwood (Fetid Corpse)

You can kick off your Duskwood gold run in the top-right corner of the map, starting with the Fetid Corpse farm. These undead mobs have a chance to drop Black Metal Greatsword, a green BoE weapon that can net you around 100,000 gold.

Apart from that jackpot drop, you’ll also loot a decent variety of other green BoEs that are not quite as pricey but still sell pretty well.

Tranquil Gardens Cemetery (Skeletal Warriors & Mages)

Next up, head south to Tranquil Gardens Cemetery, where you’ll find packs of Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages. Both mobs can drop some pretty nice BoEs, like Skeletal Longsword and Cryptbone Staff, which sell anywhere from 30,000 gold to well over 100,000 gold, depending on your server and market demand.

Nightbane Camps (Tainted One & Vile Fang)

Just outside the cemetery, near the cave entrance, you’ll find Nightbane Tainted Ones and Nightbane Vile Fangs. These mobs drop Nightwalker Armor and Madwolf Bracers, both of which sell really well for around 10,000 gold or even more.

Nightbane mobs do hyperspawn, so as long as you keep taking them down, new mobs will show up, and you can pretty much farm non-stop until you finally loot the pieces you’re after.

The Rotting Orchard (Shadow Weavers)

As you move toward The Rotting Orchard, keep an eye out for Nightbane Shadow Weavers. These mobs have a decent chance to drop Shadow Weaver Leggings. It’s not a mega-ticket item, but it’s easy to get and can sell for up to 20,000 gold per piece.

This area, like many others in Duskwood, is also an excellent spot for tailors looking to farm Wool or Silk Cloth.

Vul’Gol Ogre Mound (Splinter Fist Mobs)

The next location for you to visit is Vul’Gol Ogre Mound, where you’ll run into a variety of Splinter Fist mobs. These guys have a very rare chance to drop Ogremage Staff, which can sell for a whopping 300,000-600,000 gold. It’s one of the best drops in the entire zone, but it’s also extremely hard to get, so be ready to grind (or cross your fingers for a lucky drop).

As for more accessible items, here we have Heavy Ogre War Axe, Ironwood Treebranch, and Large Ogre Chain Armor, which are less expensive but much easier to actually get.

Raven Hill

When you’re done with Vul’Gol Ogre Mound, head over to Raven Hill to farm:

Rotting Horrors for Staff of Horrors

for Bone Chewers for Black Metal Shortsword

for Plague Spreaders for Black Metal War Axe

for Carrion Recluses for Green Carapace Shield (a unique-appearance item that typically sells for around 100,000-300,000 gold)

The mobs are generally easy to AoE farm in packs and also drop lots of gray items that you can vendor for a quick profit.

Duskwood Spiders

Black Widow spiders, found around the woods near Raven Hill, can drop Hollowfang Blade.

Venom Web Spiders are another great mobs to farm, especially for Venom Web Fangs. These spiders can be found in large numbers throughout the northern part of Duskwood, as well as around Brightwood Grove.

On top of that, all of the spider mobs in the zone, including the ones we mentioned above, also have a chance to drop Spider’s Silk. It’s a high-demand crafting material that sells for roughly 100 gold per piece, and you don’t even need to look for it on purpose, as it can be farmed passively as you hunt for transmogs.

Rare Elite Farms

In addition to the regular mobs you can farm whenever you like, Duskwood is also home to several rare elite enemies. These don’t spawn all the time, but when they do, they can drop some highly valuable loot that’s absolutely worth hunting for.

Here are some of the rares to keep an eye out for:

Naraxis

This massive spider spawns inside a small cave east of Darkshire. Naraxis has a couple of notable drops: the Naraxis’ Fang green dagger and the Husk of Naraxis chest piece. Both are rare drops but sell for decent gold, especially the dagger. On top of that, Naraxis has a chance to drop crafting mats like Spider’s Silk, plus some occasional green BoEs.

Marina DeSirrus

This mob can be found on the western edge of the zone, just west of Raven Hill, usually near ruins and gravestones. Her unique drop is Wicked Spiked Mace, which can easily sell for 100,000+ gold on the Auction House. She also has a solid loot table of green cloth, leather, and mail armor, along with some basic cloth mats.

Fenros

Fenros spawns in the Brightwood Grove area, west of Darkshire. His notable loot includes Ravenwood Bow and Tribal Worg Helm, both tending to sell for 60,000 gold or more (even above 100,000 on some realms). Also, Fenros drops various green-quality leather, cloth, and mail gear.

Lupos

This rare wolf roams north of Darkshire, dropping two unique items: the Hide of Lupos cloak and Nightbane Staff, which is a real earner since it can easily sell for up to 300,000 gold. Plus, like the other rares, Lupos also drops a selection of low-level BoEs that can add a nice bit of extra gold to your overall earnings.