Your meetings deserve better notes. This AI eInk notebook agrees.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

Okay, real talk. When someone pitches me “the world’s first AI notebook,” my journo brain goes on high alert and my chai goes cold. I’ve been covering gadgets for over 13 years at Gadget Flow, and I’ve seen enough “world firsts” that turned into crowdfunding ghosts to know better than to pop the bubbly immediately.

But the Cuneflow AI Notebook had me pausing mid-scroll. And not just because of the product; but because of the name. Cuneiform. You know, that ancient Mesopotamian writing system from like 3000 BCE? A gadget brand that names itself after the oldest writing on earth while also slapping AI on the front? Either they’re cheeky geniuses or they’re really into history. Maybe both. I respect the vibe either way.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

Let’s get into it–what Cuneflow actually is, what it promises, what the prototype suggests, and most importantly, whether you should care.

Writing is humanity’s oldest technology. Cuneflow is betting you still want to do it with your hand — just with a robot filing your paperwork afterward.

So What Even Is This Thing?

In the simplest terms: Cuneflow is an E-Ink tablet that lets you write by hand and speak out loud during meetings, then uses built-in AI to transcribe what was said, summarise it, create action items, and archive everything — no laptop needed, no app juggling, no frantic typing.

Think of it as a smart legal pad that secretly graduated with a CS degree and has excellent posture. You jot notes the old-fashioned way on a paper-like eInk screen, the microphone captures the conversation around you, and AI stitches both together into structured, searchable knowledge.

What surprised me most was how quickly my brain stopped treating it like a gadget and started treating it like an actual notebook. I found myself absentmindedly scribbling arrows, circling phrases, underlining things aggressively like I do during real editorial meetings. That paper-like E-Ink texture genuinely helps. It doesn’t feel clinical the way most AI hardware does.

The device operates around two core surfaces the team calls Meeting and Library. You import your reference materials into the Library (documents, reports, Google Drive files), and during a meeting, the AI uses that context to generate smarter, more relevant summaries. It’s not just transcribing what was said–it’s understanding it against your existing knowledge base. That part? That’s the first moment this stopped feeling like another generic AI pitch to me.

The Design: Pretty. But Familiar.

The Cuneflow looks legitimately gorgeous for an E-Ink device. That distinctive bronze colouring along the edges and rear panel is unexpected in the best way–like it belongs on an executive’s desk rather than in a generic gadget drawer. White bezel, clean lines, understated without being boring.

Also worth mentioning: the size feels right. Small enough to carry around casually, large enough that I never felt cramped while writing notes or sketching rough diagrams. That balance is harder to get right than most tablet makers realize.

The AI Magic: Here’s Where It Gets Interesting

Let’s be clear about what Cuneflow’s AI actually does and what it doesn’t. This is not a general-purpose AI assistant you can ask random things. It is purpose-built for one workflow: meetings and structured note capture.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

Before the meeting

Prep materials. Import docs via Google Drive or other integrations. The AI preps context. You walk in with your Library loaded.

During the meeting

Write by hand (sketches, annotations, key points — the old-school way), and let the mic capture what’s being said. You don’t have to type. You don’t have to choose between listening and writing. The device does both jobs simultaneously.

I tested this during a fast-moving brainstorming session, and that’s where the workflow clicked for me. Normally I end up half-listening while panic-typing fragmented thoughts into Notion. Here, I mostly wrote short handwritten prompts while letting the device capture the rest. Weirdly freeing, honestly.

After the meeting

This is the headline feature. The AI auto-generates transcripts, extracts action items, creates structured meeting minutes, and archives everything. The summaries weren’t perfect every single time, but they were surprisingly usable straight away. What stood out more was the structure. Instead of dumping raw transcription sludge onto the page, Cuneflow actually separated discussions into digestible chunks, decisions, and follow-ups. That matters more than people think. It uses your Library context to make summaries smarter and more relevant to your actual work; not just a generic “here’s what was said.”

And thankfully, the integrations aren’t an afterthought. Notes and insights sync automatically to Notion, Slack, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. For anyone who’s manually copied handwritten notes into a Notion database at midnight, this alone sounds like a gift from the productivity gods.

The Privacy Question: Your Meetings Are Conversations, Not Products

Any device that records voices in meetings naturally invites privacy questions — and that’s a fair conversation to have. On this front, Cuneflow states that data is encrypted and that user data is not used to train their AI model. The roadmap also includes an enterprise option for self-hosted model deployment, designed for teams that require greater control over where their data lives.

How sufficient that is will depend entirely on your context and comfort level. Individuals and small teams may find the current approach reasonable. Those working in regulated industries; legal, healthcare, finance; will likely want to see the enterprise controls fully implemented and independently verified before committing. It’s worth noting that AI processing currently happens server-side, meaning audio does leave the device.

Cuneflow is transparent about this, and the self-hosting roadmap is a step in the right direction — though it remains a roadmap item for now.

Who Is This Actually For?

This is a focused, niche product and I mean that as a genuine compliment. Not every gadget should try to do everything. Cuneflow is clearly built for:

People who are in a lot of meetings. Executives, consultants, team leads, journalists (hi!), researchers, therapists doing session notes, teachers. If your day runs on meetings and you’re drowning in follow-up tasks afterward, the Cuneflow proposition is real. Honestly, after testing it for a few sessions, I could immediately see why consultants and editorial leads would gravitate toward this thing. The mental load reduction is the real feature here—not the AI itself.

People who still think better by writing by hand. There’s solid cognitive science behind this — handwriting engages your brain differently than typing. If you’re the person with a beautiful Moleskine but a chaotic “where did I put those notes” problem, this could actually solve your life.

People who are comfortable with AI but don’t want to babysit it. This is not for people who want to prompt-engineer their way through a notebook. It’s for people who want to do their job and let the AI handle the admin.

The Good Stuff ✅ Genuinely useful concept for meeting-heavy workflows

✅ Ink + Voice as primary inputs is a fresh take

✅ Beautiful E-Ink display — easy on the eyes

✅ Strong integration ecosystem (Notion, Slack, etc.)

✅ Claims no user data used for model training

✅ Enterprise self-hosting on the roadmap

✅ The bronze design is legitimately gorgeous The Not-So-Good ❌ Still a prototype — no final pricing announced

❌ Hardware chassis similarities raise eyebrows

❌ Monochrome only (no colour display)

❌ Niche use case — not for general note-takers

The Bottom Line

Cuneflow has a genuinely compelling idea. In a world where every meeting spawns 47 follow-up emails and nobody actually reads the minutes, a device that silently captures, transcribes, and summarises your entire day while you just… write and talk? That’s not a gimmick. That’s a real workflow problem being solved.

My advice? join the early bird list, watch the Kickstarter closely, and wait for independent hands-on reviews once units actually ship.