I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse

Calling all content creators, streamers, and hybrid professionals—EMEET PIXY is here and ready to level up your online presence. But is it right for you? Find out in my hands-on review.

Meet PIXY, the AI-driven, droid-like webcam / Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

For the past 5 years, I’ve relied on my Mac’s webcam for video calls and content creation. The image quality is still great—I can’t argue with that auto light adjustment—but I’ve been itching to spice things up a bit. I wanted to experiment with AI tracking on work calls, and maybe even sharpen my look for product videos. So when EMEET sent me its new PIXY web camera for review, I was pretty excited to try it out.

The PIXY made waves at CES 2025 with its cute, droid-like face and AI-powered subject tracking. But how does it hold up for both professional and casual use?

I set out to find out—in this EMEET PIXY review.

EMEET PIXY on a laptop / Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

What is the EMEET PIXY webcam—and who is it for?

Described by EMEET as “a webcam for twenty-something content creators who demand excellence,” the PIXY is clearly designed for a generation that lives on camera—whether you’re streaming, creating content, or just wanting to impress on Zoom.

The standout feature is its dual camera setup: one 4K imaging camera paired with an AI-assisted secondary camera. EMEET says this allows for sharper image quality and more natural skin tones. Yep, I’ll take a webcam that makes me look better on screen!

That’s not all, of course. The PIXY also offers gesture controls, 3 noise-canceling microphones, and PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) functionality on a 3-axis gimbal — all powered by AI. It’s even compatible with AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini. Either way, it’s already making my built-in Mac webcam look like something from the Stone Age.

EMEET itself was founded in 2016 by 5 engineers passionate about improving digital communication. Today, the company makes everything from conference cams to speakerphones. The PIXY is their most creative product yet, aimed squarely at Gen Z and anyone else who wants better tools for hybrid work and content creation.

Unboxing the EMEET PIXY: What’s Inside

Inside the PIXY box, you’ll find the webcam itself, a USB-A to USB-C cable (with an adapter), a laptop attachment stand, and a quick-start guide. It’s not a huge bundle, but it covers everything you need.

The webcam has a sleek matte black finish and feels surprisingly premium in hand. While I couldn’t find details on the materials used, the build quality impressed me—it’s solid without being bulky, and it looks great perched on top of my MacBook.

A small but smart inclusion is the USB cable, which makes the PIXY plug-and-play across a wide range of devices. I was able to jump between my MacBook, iMac, and my husband’s Windows laptop without needing drivers or workarounds. Bonus points for the cable length too—it’s long enough for desktop setups or even mounting on a tripod for more dynamic angles.

EMEET PIXY front view / Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Setting Up the EMEET PIXY and EMEET Studio

The PIXY is plug-and-play, but you get way more options once you install the EMEET Studio. It’s available for both PC and Mac users and takes just a couple of minutes set up. Once I had it ready, I could choose my camera mode: Operation, Tracking, or Privacy. In the Operation and Tracking modes, you can set positioning and effects as well as configure your microphones right in the studio.

You can also record from the Studio, which is pretty easy. Once I selected a mode, the camera began working, and I could see my video in the middle of the screen. Then, I pressed a camera-shaped record button to start capturing footage. It’s that easy!

I actually really appreciated the Privacy mode. As soon as I activated it, the camera’s face turned upside down, so the only thing it saw was its base. It’s such a convenient feature for when I’m filming during the workday. If I need to pause for a few minutes, I just enact the mode to ensure I’m not on camera when I don’t want to be.

AI Subject Tracking in Action: The Dual Camera Advantage

I’ve wanted to test an AI webcam with subject tracking for a while—and I finally got my chance.

Activating tracking mode in EMEET Studio is simple. Once it’s on, the camera locks onto you, using its built-in AI to follow your movements in real time. Whether I was seated or standing at a whiteboard, the PIXY tracked me fluidly, no touch-ups needed.

It’s a serious upgrade from traditional webcams that stay fixed in place. The FaceTime cam on my Mac might adjust lighting well, but it doesn’t move. That makes the PIXY a far better option for solo presenters, video creators, or anyone doing demos and walkthroughs.

EMEET PIXY angled view / Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

EMEET PIXY Video Quality: Natural Colors & Detail

Moving on to the most important feature of a webcam: video quality.

EMEET claims the PIXY optimizes facial detail and keeps colors balanced—even in difficult lighting. So I figured my home office—bright in the mornings and shadowy in the afternoons—was an ideal testing ground.

In morning light, I’ll be honest—the footage was overexposed. My face and foreground looked washed out, and the auto-adjust couldn’t quite keep up. In this instance, the FaceTime camera on my Mac performed better.

But in the afternoon and evening, the PIXY shined. It delivered a warm, natural image without needing extra lighting. Skin tone, facial contours, and background balance all looked fantastic. I’ve never looked so good on video calls!

You also get filter options like Bright, Dark, Nostalgic, Blues, and Cold. I loved the Bright and Blues settings—they gave my product videos a clean, professional vibe.

EMEET PIXY looking up / Credit: Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Microphone and Audio Performance: Suprisingly Natural

The next test: audio. I’ve always felt like my voice sounds a bit off in recordings (squeaky, somehow?), so I was curious to see if the PIXY would help.

And it did. I recorded a few short videos, and my voice came through clear, with a natural tone that I actually recognized. The 3 noise-canceling mics did a great job filtering out background hums and focusing on what mattered—me. If you’re used to a muffled or tinny sound in meetings, this will be a huge improvement.

Gesture Controls: Convenient but Limited

Gesture control is one of those features that sounds gimmicky—until it actually works.

With the PIXY, raising your hand in front of the camera (without covering your face) enables or disables tracking mode. You’ll see a light flash from green to blue when it kicks in.

It’s a handy feature, especially when you’re presenting or recording alone. Want the camera to stop following you while you grab something? No problem. Just raise your hand.

That said, I hoped for more gesture-based features. It would be great to snap a photo, start recording, or switch modes with a simple gesture. Hopefully, that’s something EMEET adds in future firmware updates.

AI Script Generator: Such a Cool Time Saver!

As a content writer, I know how to craft a message—but when deadlines are tight and I’m juggling product research, image sourcing, and everything in between, I need to write my words fast. So when it’s time to write a video script, I’m more than happy to get a little help brainstorming.

That’s where EMEET Studio’s AI-Script generation comes in. It offers tools like Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok to create the lines for your video. You can tailor your script using preset parameters like Live Universal, Daily Vlog, and Entertainment, and even set the desired duration for your content.

For my test, I asked ChatGPT to generate a script about for a travel video about my hometown—Pittsburgh. And the results? Surprisingly good. It suggested specific scenes I should capture in the city and even recommended a few of my favorite local restaurants—places only a real Pittsburgher would know.

That said, the script wasn’t perfect. The sentences were short and choppy—usually just 3 to 5 words each—which didn’t make for the most engaging flow. Still, as a tool for getting the creative juices flowing, it’s a great start. It doesn’t replace the writing process, but it definitely lightens the load at the beginning.

Final Thoughts: Is the EMEET PIXY Worth It?



Even though I’m technically out of my 20s, I still create video content for my work at Gadget Flow and always want to show up well in meetings. So I had high expectations for the PIXY.

And my opinion? It mostly delivered.

The video quality is excellent in low and medium lighting, the AI tracking is incredibly responsive, and the audio sounds clear and professional. I also love the visual filters and mic settings—those alone make me feel more polished during work calls and recordings.

What didn’t I love? The overexposure in bright light and the pretty basic results of the script generator. But I’m hopeful those issues will be addressed with software updates or feature rollouts.

Should You Buy the EMEET PIXY?



If you’re a Gen Z creator, a remote worker tired of looking washed out on Zoom, or just someone who wants better video without investing in a costly setup, the EMEET PIXY is a great upgrade.

Its biggest strengths are:

–AI-powered tracking that actually works

–High-quality video recording, especially in low light

–Strong audio performance

–Professional-looking filters and visual control

It’s not a DSLR, and it’s not trying to be. But it is a smart, stylish, and surprisingly capable webcam for the price.

Would I use it over my Mac webcam? Heck yeah, especially for creating shareable videos. That says a lot. The EMEET PIXY is launching on June 23, for $159.99.