Fastest laptops in 2025 (so far): 5 Budget, business, and gaming picks

By Grigor Baklajyan on Feb 26, 2025, 7:00 am EST

Tired of slow load times? Let’s find you a laptop that keeps up!

Macbook Pro / Image Credit: Szabo Viktor , Unsplash

I’ve never wanted a speedy laptop this badly. My 6-year-old laptop, bought for college, used to be reliable. But as a full-time copywriter, its slow RAM and outdated hard drive make even basic tasks on WordPress frustrating. That’s where the fastest laptops make all the difference.

Buying a new laptop isn’t something we do often, so picking the right one can feel overwhelming. With so many brands, models, and chip options out there, where do you even start? You’ve probably heard that an SSD with at least 256 GB is essential—but there’s more to it than that. I’ve spent the past month researching the fastest laptops, and I’m excited to share my top picks. Let’s find the perfect one for you!

1. Fastest laptop for business: HP EliteBook 840 G11

🛒 —— Buy Now HP EliteBook 840 G11 ($758 $1,137) —— 🛒

The HP EliteBook 845 G11 is a great all-rounder for work, balancing reliable speed, plenty of ports, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours. It’s ideal for coding, college tasks, or just hanging out at home. You’ll love the spacious trackpad, comfy keyboard, and sharp webcam with its handy privacy cover.

For an office-ready laptop, the HP EliteBook 840 G11 (40% OFF) checks all the right boxes. Its Core Ultra 7 155H processor clocks in at around 1.74 GHz / 1.21 GHz for the P and E cores, putting it on par with the larger 16-inch 860 G11. And when it comes to displays, you’ve got options—two 1200p touchscreens or 3 non-touch models with the same resolution.

Security-wise, the base features like a privacy shutter and dTPM 2.0 chip are already solid. However, if you want extra protection, you can upgrade with a fingerprint reader, IR webcam, and more.

2. Fastest laptop for gaming: Legion Pro 7i Gen 9

Legion Pro 7i Gen 9

🛒 —— Buy Now Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 ($2,749.99) —— 🛒

When you’re choosing a new gaming laptop, first things first—check if it has the CPU speed and GPU type you need. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 packs an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, driving a 2,560-by-1,600-pixel screen with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. It handles even the most demanding games well.

In my research, I found that the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9’s CPU outperforms Alienware’s AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX and older Intel chips in other laptops. That Core i9-14900HX tears through HandBrake renders and scores high in Cinebench and Geekbench.

Of course, raw power is just one part of the equation. For me, a gaming laptop needs both performance and immersive visuals. The Legion’s 16-inch WQXGA IPS screen is stunning, with vibrant colors and HDR400 support. I’ll admit, not many games have stories that truly pull me in, but when they do, amazing graphics make the experience even better.

That said, size and portability matter, too. I usually prefer something more compact, but the 16-inch design (6.17 lbs) leans into desktop replacement territory. If weight isn’t a big deal for you, the trade-off might be worth it. And, of course, make sure the price fits your budget (haha).

3. Fastest budget laptop for gaming: Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8

🛒 —— Buy Now Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 ($1,599) —— 🛒

If you’re after the absolute best hardware money can buy, you could drop thousands on a high-end gaming laptop. But let’s be real—not everyone wants to spend a fortune when a cheaper option works just fine. The Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 might be the king of Lenovo’s gaming lineup. But the AMD-powered Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 is a seriously tempting alternative.

Its speed and clarity are impressive. A 240Hz panel would be even better, but the 165Hz display is more than enough for midrange gaming. The antiglare finish makes a big difference in different lighting conditions. However, I do wish the screen were brighter.

In gaming and graphics tests, the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 holds its own. It doesn’t quite match the Legion Pro 7i, but considering the huge price gap, the difference doesn’t feel massive. What really stands out to me is the Ryzen 7 7745HX—it’s about 10% faster across the board than the Ryzen 9 8945HS in MSI’s Katana A15.

4. Fastest laptop for video editing: Apple M4 MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro with M4

🛒 —— Buy Now Apple M4 MacBook Pro ($2,594 $2,899) —— 🛒

For photo and video editing, creatives have loved the Apple MacBook Pro for ages. Right now, the M4 Pro and M4 Max models are top picks for video work—they’re just that good.

The M4 MacBook Pro combines a super accurate color screen with a crazy-fast processor. The 16.2-inch display is bright and has awesome contrast. You’ll catch every tiny detail in your photos and videos.

Of course, any MacBook can handle editing, but performance depends on the right specifications. An animator friend, for instance, edits massive files on an M1 Max with 32GB RAM. When I asked if he’d upgrade, he said he would choose the M4 Pro for video editing (11% OFF). He also recommended 48GB of memory as the best balance of performance and value, especially for those watching their budget. If you’re working professionally, the 24GB option may not be ideal, as it could become a bottleneck during heavy workloads.

5. Fastest laptop for writers: Apple M2 MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air with M2

🛒 —— Buy Now Apple M2 MacBook Air ($899 $999) —— 🛒

Hey, fellow writer! I get where you’re coming from. Back in college, my Dell Inspiron with 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 did the job just fine. But as we grow into our professional careers, we realize older tools don’t always keep up. Writers tend to have dozens of tabs open—it’s just how we work. That’s why a fast, reliable laptop is essential.

The Apple M2 MacBook Air (10% OFF) is one of my top picks. It’s powerful, portable, and has incredible battery life. The keyboard feels great, and the 13.6-inch display is gorgeous.

Sure, it’s not the latest model, but performance-wise, it’s nearly on par with the M3 version. Plus, you get almost all the same features—just for a few hundred bucks less.

Now, some might argue that any modern laptop from the past few years will do the trick. And yeah, technically, they’re not wrong. But as George Orwell might say (if he were here today), not all laptops are created equal. If you want a smooth, lag-free writing experience, go for at least 16 GB of RAM and an M2 chip. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

Parting thoughts

After spending weeks researching the fastest laptops, I’ve narrowed down the top choices. No more lagging browsers, slow load times, or frustrating crashes. Just smooth performance, long-lasting battery life, and the right specs for whatever you do. So, let’s get you an upgrade that makes work (or play) feel hassle-free!

