Best laptops under $500: Six budget-friendly picks you’ll love

On the hunt for a budget laptop? Discover top picks under $500 that meet all your basic needs.

4 Chromebook laptops / Image Credit: Michael Hession, Wirecutter

Looking for a budget laptop for browsing the web and typing, but not for gaming or photo/video editing? A quick Google search for the “best laptops under $500” will show you plenty of options. But before making a decision, it’s important to know what you’re really looking for. Do you even need a traditional laptop?

With so many choices, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But don’t worry—I’ve got you covered! In this guide, I’ll go over some of the best budget laptops that meet your everyday needs. Whether you’re after a Chromebook or a traditional laptop, I’ve found options that balance performance and price. Keep reading to meet your next affordable yet reliable device!

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

If you’re shopping for a laptop under $500, Chromebooks make a smarter choice. They run faster for everyday tasks, offer better build quality, and deliver longer battery life. You’ll also get sharper screens and more comfortable keyboards and trackpads. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus stands out with reliable performance, a spacious touchscreen, and enough battery life to power through a full workday. All that for $479.98.

What makes a Chromebook Plus special? These laptops meet certain hardware standards, so you’re guaranteed better performance. They also come with built-in access to Google AI tools, which is a nice extra.

The Flex 5i is compact and easy to carry around. It’s just 0.72 inches thick, measures 9 x 12.4 inches, and weighs only 3.57 pounds. The 14-inch touchscreen is perfect for jotting notes or sketching since it supports USI pens. And because it’s a convertible, you can quickly switch to tablet mode whenever you need it. It’s a great laptop for work, creativity, or just getting stuff done on the go.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus on display / Image Credit: About Chromebooks

2. Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook offers an impressive 13 hours and 31 minutes of battery life, which is fantastic for a device under $500. But wait, there’s more! This 2-in-1 detachable easily transitions between tablet and laptop modes, and unlike some pricier options, it comes with the keyboard and cover included.

From what I’ve read, users love how zippy it is for light to mid-level tasks. It’s super versatile for handling everyday work like emails, word processing, spreadsheets, and web apps. And now, it’s even more tempting at $349.99, thanks to a 19% discount.

Woman enjoying Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5’s vibrant OLED display

3. ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

The best budget-friendly Chromebook, hands down, is the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 ($439.99). It performs just as well as the Flex 5i and can easily handle everyday tasks, unlike many affordable Chromebooks that slow down with just a few tabs open. The CX34 also features a comfortable, backlit keyboard, decent battery life, and a lightweight, compact design.

The first thing you’ll notice about this ASUS laptop is its sleek white exterior. While it’s made of plastic to keep the cost down, the speckled texture on the back adds a nice visual touch.

For daily work and browsing, the touch display on the CX34 is excellent. The 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 screen looks sharp and has a matte finish that helps reduce glare.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 in focus

4. Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14: 2-in-1 laptop

If you’re on the hunt for the best laptops under $500, affordable 14-inch models are rare—especially if you want a touchscreen that flips a full 360 degrees. But Acer’s Aspire 3 Spin 14 stands out from the crowd. It’s fast, compact, lightweight, and comes with a solid 1080p touchscreen and great battery life, unlike most budget Windows laptops.

The best part? Acer didn’t cut corners on the Spin 3’s display to keep costs low. The super-glossy 14-inch IPS panel offers a crisp 1920 x 1080 resolution, giving you more screen real estate than the low-res displays common in cheaper models.

And forget those wobbly, unreliable keyboards and trackpads you’d expect from budget laptops. The Aspire 3 Spin 14’s keyboard and trackpad are accurate and sturdy. Right now, it’s going for $328—down from $350!

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 in use

5. Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P: Decent laptop for work

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P is a straightforward budget laptop that sticks to the basics—and that’s part of its appeal. While it hasn’t changed much over the years, it’s a reliable choice for anyone who needs a no-fuss machine at an affordable price. If you’re after something functional without spending a fortune, this laptop fits the bill.

It comes with a Wi-Fi 6 card for stable internet and an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K output, covering the essentials for everyday use. While it’s not designed for gaming, it’s a dependable pick for work or school, with enough power to keep you looking sharp on Zoom calls. Whether you need a business laptop or a back-to-school option, the Aspire 3 is worth considering—especially now, with a discounted price of $279.99 (13% off).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NydFN9AuwAE Review of Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P

6. Dell Inspiron 15 3000: Business laptop

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is one of the most affordable Dell laptops out there, yet it still packs a full 15.6-inch display. As someone who’s used both 13-inch and 15-inch high-res screens, I can say a 15-inch FHD display is plenty for watching movies or videos—it gets the job done nicely.

The base model comes with 16 GB of RAM, which is solid for everyday web browsing, office work, and even some light video or media editing. I usually recommend 16 GB for any laptop, whether it’s a MacBook or Windows machine, because it’s a sweet spot for longevity. Most laptops won’t let you upgrade memory later, so it’s good to plan for at least 5 years of use.

At $440, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also includes Windows 11 Pro, which is ideal if you need professional-grade features and tools. It’s definitely one of the best laptops under $500 if you’re on a budget but still want reliable performance.

Rear view of Dell Inspiron 15 3000

How to buy a cheap laptop

If you’re like my friend, looking for a laptop mainly for web browsing and storing photos—without any gaming—you can still find an affordable one that does the job, even with basic specs and a lightweight processor.

But remember, specs don’t mean much if the laptop isn’t comfortable to use. If you’re going to be working a lot, make sure the keyboard feels good. Look for solid feedback, enough key travel (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch), and some space between the keys. A good keyboard helps prevent muscle strain and awkward hand positions. That’s why I always recommend laptops with comfortable keyboards.

Lastly, you might not need a traditional laptop at all. Chromebooks are simple, secure, and affordable, making them perfect for web-based tasks. But if you need more power or specialized software, a Windows laptop might be the better choice.

Here’s the takeaway

To wrap things up, finding a budget-friendly laptop that fits your needs is totally doable—whether you go for a Chromebook or a traditional Windows laptop. The key is focusing on what you’ll actually use it for, like web browsing, typing, and simple tasks. Don’t get caught up in specs that don’t matter to you.

With the right device, you’ll get reliable performance for the basics, all while keeping costs low. Oh, and be sure to check out Gadget Flow’s Tech and Gadgets category for some awesome deals!