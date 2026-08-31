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First impressions: Nothing OS 5.0 ships over 80 changes to Phone (3), minus the one everyone saw in the previews
Tech News

First impressions: Nothing OS 5.0 ships over 80 changes to Phone (3), minus the one everyone saw in ...

Aug 31, 2026, 6:25 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
First impressions: Nothing OS 5.0 ships over 80 changes to Phone (3), minus the one everyone saw in the previews
Image Credit: Nothing

I’ve been through the Nothing OS 5.0 beta notes twice, and the most revealing line is an admission. The transparent, wallpaper-tinted home screen doing the rounds in preview videos isn’t in the Open Beta that started reaching Phone (3) on Wednesday. Nothing says the redesign is still in development and will arrive with the general release in October, alongside a clock face called Micrographics.

So Phone (3) owners are downloading a slice of an update rather than the whole one. Nothing counts over 80 changes in Nothing OS 5.0, built on Android 17, and a good number of them are in the beta right now. The headline design work, the part the announcement leads with, has been queued behind a date six weeks out.

Nothing has never been shy about shipping in stages. Carl Pei even said in a company interview that “our execution quality and speed can be a lot better,” which was a fair reading of the Essential rollout so far. A design update arriving in instalments looks like the same pattern wearing nicer clothes, so the question I keep circling is how much of Nothing OS 5.0 an owner holds on day one.

What jumps out

Collector is the widget I’d put on my home screen first. You point it at a shot in Camera or Gallery, it lifts out the animal or object it finds, and the cutout swaps for a fresh one each time the screen wakes. A rotating sticker of my Labrador on the home screen does more for the company’s fun-tech pitch than half the Glyph features ever managed.

Glyph controls have finally been pulled out of the settings menu into a dedicated app, with the sounds, ringtones and schedules gathered in one place. A Glyph Timer widget comes with it, so a countdown can be started from the home screen and watched on the rear lights. The feature is small, though it’s the sort of tidying up that should have happened two versions ago.

The most ambitious swing here is Essential Apps Builder, now an app on the phone rather than a lab project. You describe a widget, an AI builds and deploys it, and no coding is required at any point. Nothing’s software lead demoed a metronome he made for guitar practice, which tells you the ceiling is modest for now, though the idea of owners writing their own home screen furniture is a proper break from how Android customisation usually works.

Android 17 brings the split panels many people have been asking for. Swipe down from the left for Notifications, from the right for Quick Settings, though the option arrived switched off by default in the beta and lives under Settings, Notifications. Cross-platform Quick Share also lets a file go to an iPhone through a QR code with no extra app on either side.

What gives me pause

The staggered calendar is my main worry. MCP support for Essential Space is due in October, the redesigned capture experience in November, and live translation in Essential Voice at some point later in the year, which leaves the version installed today some distance from the version announced. Nothing’s performance claims about touch response, background app retention and overnight memory maintenance are the company’s own numbers-free assertions, and I’d want a month of use before repeating them.

A few rough edges in the beta are hard to ignore as well. It takes more than 7 GB of storage, a lot to give up on a 256 GB phone. Beta Hub users hit repeated network errors on launch day as traffic piled up. Access lasts only seven days, too.

Nothing did publish a rollout timeline, and it settles the device question (though I have no idea why they chose to present the timeline as a separate visual).

Phone (3) reaches general release in mid-October, while the 4a Pro enters beta in early September. The 3a pair follows in late September, yet none of them gets the finished build until early November. The staggered rollout makes the wait feel longer than it needs to be.

Nothing OS 5.0 rollout timeline
Image Credit: Nothing

Cheaper handsets have an even longer wait. Nothing plans the 2a and 2a Plus for mid-November, while the Phone (3a) Lite and CMF Phone 2 Pro won’t join the beta and instead get Nothing OS 5.0 in late December and mid-January. 

Older phones get no update at all. Phone (1), Phone (2), and CMF Phone 1 have reached the end of major software support, leaving their owners out of the Nothing OS 5.0 rollout.

Who should be paying attention

Installing the Phone (3) beta isn’t risk-free. Nothing warns that a factory reset may be necessary, which can wipe data stored on the phone. A recent backup is worth having before anyone starts the installation.

The Glyph update interests me more. People who bought a Nothing phone for its lighting system now have a dedicated app to play with it. That points to a bigger shift in how Nothing treats Glyph… less visual gimmick, more part of the phone’s software.

My take for now

Nothing OS 5.0 points to a more interesting software direction, but the beta leaves too many loose ends for me to recommend it yet.

The widgets and Android 17 panel split are the parts I’d want to try. The bigger question is whether the October build arrives with the redesign intact, or whether another piece slips to November.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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