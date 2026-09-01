The AI recorder that wants to do the follow-up email for you–meet Tovel

Image Credits: Tovel

My browser history for the past few weeks is a mess of pre-launch gadget pages, mostly because I keep telling myself I’ll stop clicking on “AI recorder” ads and then I don’t. Tovel was the one that made me actually open a doc and start taking notes, which is usually a sign I’m going to write about it whether I mean to or not.

Quick disclosure before anything else: I don’t own one. This isn’t a review of how it performs, because I haven’t recorded a single thing with it. What follows is me going through what the company itself is showing, and flagging the parts that seemed worth flagging, the way I would if a colleague forwarded me the link and asked “wait, is this actually different from a regular voice memo app?”

Short answer, based on the site alone: maybe. Long answer below.

So what does it do

Strip away the pitch language and it’s a recorder plus an app. You record a conversation, a call, a client meeting, a walkthrough on-site, and the app processes it into a transcript, a summary, and a shortlist of things that look like they need action. A contact gets flagged. A date and time get pulled out of something someone said in passing. A task gets drafted, sitting there for you to look at later.

None of that alone is new. Plenty of tools transcribe and summarize a call at this point. The thing I kept coming back to is the review step. Every one of those detected actions, whether it’s a calendar invite or a new CRM record, sits in a screen waiting for you to say yes before it does anything. According to the site, nothing fires off on its own. You look at it, you fix whatever’s wrong, and then you confirm.

I’d want to actually see that hold up before I trust it. Still, on paper it’s the right call. Get one name wrong in a CRM entry it created without asking, and you’ll stop letting it touch the CRM at all.

The framework they keep repeating

Record, understand, act. It’s on nearly every page of the site, enough that it’s clearly the whole marketing spine of the product.

Recording doesn’t need the physical device, actually. You can start it from the app. The hardware’s whole reason for existing seems to be that pulling out a phone mid-conversation changes the room a little, and a small dedicated device doesn’t do that in the same way. Whether that’s true in practice is a different question than whether it’s a reasonable bet.

The “understand” part is where a transcript stops being a wall of text and turns into something you’d actually open. Summary, key points, decisions made, risks flagged, a short list of what needs follow-up. There’s also speaker identification, so in theory a four-person meeting doesn’t come back as one undifferentiated block where you can’t tell who said what.

“Act” is just the confirm-and-export step covered above. Not much more to say about it that I haven’t already.

Image Credits: Tovel

Who it’s actually for, versus who it says it’s for

The use case list on the site runs through sales, real estate, legal, consulting, field teams, and then, almost as an afterthought, “daily productivity” for personal use. But the screenshots tell a more specific story than the list does. Every example is a sales scenario. Opportunity value. Decision-maker name. A follow-up booked for 2pm Thursday. Even the language in the feature descriptions, things like “leave the meeting with the CRM work already prepared,” is written for someone whose job depends on a pipeline.

That’s fine, and honestly it’s a smart place to start. But if you were hoping this would be a good fit for, say, homeschooling notes or personal voice memos, know going in that you’d be using the least-built-out corner of the product.

The integrations page is where the truth lives

I always go to the integrations page on a product like this before anything else, because it’s usually the one part of the site that can’t fully hide how early-stage something is.

Tovel lists sixteen connections, split across CRM, calendars, meeting tools, AI providers, and automation. Each one has a status tag: Ready, In Testing, In Progress, Launching Soon, or Planned. Here’s where things stand as of this writing.

HubSpot, GoHighLevel, Google Calendar, and OpenAI (as an AI provider option) are marked Ready. That’s it for the fully working list. Salesforce, Zoho CRM, and Monday.com are Planned, meaning nothing’s built there yet. Apple Calendar and Outlook are In Progress. Zoom and Google Meet are Launching Soon. Claude and Gemini sit at In Testing as alternate AI providers, and DeepSeek is Planned.

Here’s the detail I keep circling back to. The two CRMs that actually work today are HubSpot and GoHighLevel, both leaner platforms aimed at smaller sales teams. Salesforce, the CRM most likely to matter if you’re at a larger org, isn’t built. So the “Ready” badge is doing a lot of work on the pre-order page, and it’s worth being clear-eyed that it doesn’t apply evenly across the tools people actually use.

Teams, and who controls what

There’s a separate team offering. Seats map to devices, not people exactly, so a leader buys five seats and hands out five devices, and the leader’s own management login doesn’t cost a seat. Recordings sync up to a central account, and here’s the detail that stuck with me: an employee can delete a recording off their own device, but the server copy stays put. Only the manager can kill that one.

The dashboard shows sync status per device, how many recordings each person’s logged, and something called “coaching signals,” flags on conversations a manager might want to review. I couldn’t find anything on the site about what actually triggers one. That’s the part I’d want answered before trusting it with anyone’s job performance.

A consent mode, tucked in

One feature I didn’t expect to find but was glad to see: a setting called consent-required mode. Turn it on and the app prompts everyone in the conversation to say their name and confirm they’re okay being recorded before it continues. Given how much of this product depends on recording other people who didn’t choose to buy the device, that’s not a minor add-on. The site also states plainly that consent and recording laws vary by location and that following them is the user’s responsibility, not something the product handles for you.

The money part

$99 during pre-launch, with a stated future price of $159 once it ships. What’s not on the page is what an ongoing app or team subscription might cost down the line. The pricing section is really just about the device itself.

What I still don’t know

There’s a handful of things a landing page just can’t answer for you. How well the detection actually holds up when a conversation gets messy, or people talk over each other. What criteria sit behind a “coaching signal.” Whether the personal-use side gets the same quality of processing as the sales-built features, or whether it’s more of a nice-to-have bolted onto the main product. And what this costs once the pre-launch pricing window closes.

That’s the kind of thing you only find out after a few weeks of actually using it, once it’s become part of the routine and you start noticing what it catches and what it misses.

So for now: a sales-first product, a review screen that sounds like a genuinely good call if it works the way it’s described, and an integrations page where two CRMs and one calendar are live so far. The rest is still on its way.

Go try Tovel today and check it for yourself here.