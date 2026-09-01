LG’s AI Home could make my life easier. That also has me skeptical

LG

The next generation of smart home tech could let your home manage itself. That’s what LG’s AI Home promises. Unveiled just days before IFA 2026 in Berlin, LG says its new ecosystem makes daily home routines easier and more intuitive. Think: a smart home hub that schedules and runs your robot vacuum while you’re at work. It’s where the smart home was always headed—I’m not sure how much control I want AI to have over my home.

The AI home I’ve been waiting for

It’s a pretty practical use for AI—one working parents have been waiting for for decades (maybe even generations). For starters, LG’s ThinQ Claw is described as a chat-based AI agent for LG Home. It understands natural-language requests and can connect to your calendar and other services.

So if you add an event to your calendar for when guests are coming over, it automatically knows the house needs to be comfortable. It could set the air conditioning or heater to the right temperature, maybe open the smart blinds, and run the vacuum.

That would be handy, and it would definitely cross some chores off my list.

But there’s a catch—my devices need to know a lot about me

But for ThinQ Claw to work as advertised, LG says AI Home needs to have access to your schedules and routines. It should know your appliance usage and grocery purchases. The idea is, it can’t help prep for a dinner party if it doesn’t know one is happening.

But from all that proposed data collection, LG would get a fairly detailed picture of a home’s inner workings. The hub (and perhaps LG, too) would know when I’m there and when I’m not; what I eat for breakfast; and at what temperature I like my home in summer.

It’s a trade-off that comes with every smart home advance. These systems need to know more and more about us to work automatically and take tasks off our hands. But this time, I have more questions than answers.

What happens when AI gets it wrong?

LG

For now, I only have information from LG’s press release, and it doesn’t say how the company stores all that highly personal data. As a consumer, I’d want to know if someone can access it and for what purpose.

I’d also like to know where the line is between AI suggesting something and autonomously completing an action. I’m fine with it running the vacuum while I’m out. Less so about it turning things on, like the oven or stove, without checking with me first.

As a consumer, I don’t want to feel like my home is monitoring my movements or making important decisions for me. I expect we’ll hear more details from LG in the coming days. Until then, I’ll hold off on giving my blessing.

The bigger picture and LG’s safeguards

The AI Home Zone at IFA also spotlights Homey, a technology that lets users control appliances from different brands in one place. LG pairs it with a Home Energy Management System demo. In it, Homey connects solar panels, home batteries, EV chargers, and smart meters with LG appliances. The end goal is better energy management.

LG is also bringing ThinQ Pro to Europe for the first time. It’s the same AI as above, but tailored for apartment buildings and commercial spaces. So the ambition here goes beyond single-family homes, which is interesting and practical.

On security, LG mentions something called LG Shield. It’s a framework that the company says covers appliances, services, and data across its AI Home ecosystem. LG’s home appliance president, Baek Seung-tae, says the goal is to make AI “increasingly intuitive and responsive to customers’ needs.”

That’s nice. I’d just like to see how LG Shield works first before I hand over my daily schedule.

Final Thoughts on Home AI ahead of IFA 2026

LG Home AI moves us closer to how the “smart home” was always supposed to be: a space that automatically syncs to your comings and goings. A home that actually does some of the thinking for you. For the time-stretched among us, that’s a sizeable weight off our shoulders. But we’d need answers to those less exciting questions, like data retention and who’s checking AI’s work, before we buy.