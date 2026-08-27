Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
WunderWheel Smart E-Bike Wheel with LED Display Cozeware FreshFlow: Window-Mounted Fresh Air System SonicMax Slice 10 Wireless Ultrasonic Cutting Tool URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesGadgets for MenCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Gadgets for Men
Coffee Accessories
First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices
Product Reviews

First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished ...

Aug 27, 2026, 4:03 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices
Image Credit: Razer

$89.99 buys one key. Not a base kit, not a set of alphas with modifiers thrown in, a single 1u cap that goes on your Escape or your W and nowhere else. The Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition is priced above most full keycap sets I’d recommend to someone building a board, and that tag does all the talking before anyone gets close to the sculpt.

Razer announced the keycap earlier in August, with sales opening August 22 on Razer.com and at RazerStores. The company is leaning hard into the handmade angle. Each keycap uses resin casting and hand-painted details, then goes through two inspections before shipping. Razer is selling the process as much as the keycap, which fits right into the custom keyboard scene’s obsession with small-batch work.

My interest is in the mismatch. Artisan keycaps come from makers whose entire annual output might be a few hundred pieces, sold to people who already know the maker’s name. Razer ships keyboards by the container. The Triple-Headed Snake Edition has to prove a company at that scale can convincingly play small.

Where the $89.99 goes

Razer Unveils the Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition
Image Credit: Razer

Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition

Get it for $89.99

The sculpt is doing most of the work here. Razer has taken the triple-headed snake that has lived on laptop lids, wrist rests, and boxes for two decades and turned it into a physical object. The coils have depth, the fangs stick out, and the whole thing is meant to reward a closer look.

For $89.99, the sculpt has to carry more than the logo. The coils, heads, and fangs give the keycap something to look at from different angles, rather than leaving the snake as a flat badge with a bit of height. Razer’s renders make the detail look sharp. The finished resin piece will have to prove it can keep that detail once it sits on a keyboard, under normal room light, instead of perfect studio lighting.

The hand-painting is the part I’d watch. Razer says each cap gets painted and assembled by hand, so the surface should have some character rather than the uniform finish you’d expect from a factory run. A tiny difference around an eye or fang would do more for the $89.99 price than another claim about premium materials. 

Razer Artisan Keycap Triple-Headed Snake Edition
Image Credit: Razer

Then there is the quality control, which Razer describes in more detail than brands most of the time bother with. Each cap gets checked against the original 3D model, then swept for dust and bubbles.

One practical decision deserves credit. The cap uses a standard cross-stem, so it drops onto almost any MX-style board rather than Razer hardware alone. Nobody would have blinked at a Razer-only cap, given how much of the company’s accessory line assumes you have already bought in. Leaving the door open to other boards costs Razer little and gives keyboard enthusiasts less to complain about.

The part that bothers me

The keycap is solid resin, so no light passes through. Razer’s Chroma lighting makes that harder to overlook. Picture a row of glowing keys with one dark snake sitting among them. The sculpt may catch your eye, but the missing light becomes part of the design.

Then there’s the $89.99 price. A whole doubleshot set from a top-tier maker can cost about the same and give you more than 100 caps. Razer wants that much for one snake. Keyboard enthusiasts will make that comparison before the keycap has even reached their boards. Calling it limited does little for someone who sees a full set sitting at the same price.

Every durability claim here, from fade resistance to everyday typing without chipping, comes from Razer’s own marketing department. Cured resin is hard, but resin also chips, and one cap taking a knock from a keyboard bag is an expensive accident. Buy it for the emblem, and it makes sense. If you’re after a sound or feel upgrade, your money is better spent elsewhere.

The buyer I would point toward it

The Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition is for Razer loyals who have carried the brand through multiple generations, from the Copperhead to the DeathAdder. Collectors who already own artisan caps from independent makers may also find Razer’s approach interesting.

The appeal comes from the sculpt itself, with the triple-headed snake giving a familiar Razer symbol a much more striking form. For someone who already treats a keyboard as part of their setup, the cap has a role to play. A small, limited piece of Razer hardware that stands out every time you sit down.

My take for now

I’m skeptical, but the $90 price isn’t what puts me off. Hand-finished keycaps can cost that much, so the number alone doesn’t bother me. 

My issue is that Razer’s snake does most of the selling. A logo is easy to reproduce; convincing hand-finishing isn’t. If shipped caps show small differences in paint or finish, I’ll give Razer more credit. However, every cap looking factory-perfect would put me right alongside the Reddit crowd calling the Triple-Headed Snake Edition a $90 logo with an artisan markup.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Razer Seiren V3 Pro might be the only streaming mic you’ll need
First impressions: Razer Seiren V3 Pro might be the only streaming mic you’ll need
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Huawei MateBook 14 HarmonyOS Edition first impressions: A stylish MacBook Air rival that still has something to prove
Huawei MateBook 14 HarmonyOS Edition first impressions: A stylish MacBook Air rival that still has something to prove
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Google Pixel Tag—A promising AirTag rival with one “flaw”
First impressions: Google Pixel Tag—A promising AirTag rival with one “flaw”
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung Galaxy Card review: My first impressions as a Galaxy user
Samsung Galaxy Card review: My first impressions as a Galaxy user
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Blueair AlwaysCool makes a $59.99 quiet-first play for shared-office workers
First impressions: Blueair AlwaysCool makes a $59.99 quiet-first play for shared-office workers

Latest Blog Posts

Smart Living
By Arthur
Humanoids in 2026: The dogs knew
Humanoids in 2026: The dogs knew
Smart Living
By Guest Contributor
CyberFOX review: A privileged access tool built for teams that don’t have time for one
CyberFOX review: A privileged access tool built for teams that don’t have time for one
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best Mac for video editing in 2026, from the $899 Mac mini to the M5 Ultra Mac Studio
Best Mac for video editing in 2026, from the $899 Mac mini to the M5 Ultra Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Mac mini M6 vs. Mac Studio M5 Max, and why the $1,600 gap is harder to justify than Apple would like
Mac mini M6 vs. Mac Studio M5 Max, and why the $1,600 gap is harder to justify than Apple would like
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
SonicMax Slice 10: A wireless ultrasonic cutter that actually thinks about runtime
SonicMax Slice 10: A wireless ultrasonic cutter that actually thinks about runtime
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices Humanoids in 2026: The dogs knew CyberFOX review: A privileged access tool built for teams that don’t have time for one
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept