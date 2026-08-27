First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices

Image Credit: Razer

$89.99 buys one key. Not a base kit, not a set of alphas with modifiers thrown in, a single 1u cap that goes on your Escape or your W and nowhere else. The Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition is priced above most full keycap sets I’d recommend to someone building a board, and that tag does all the talking before anyone gets close to the sculpt.

Razer announced the keycap earlier in August, with sales opening August 22 on Razer.com and at RazerStores. The company is leaning hard into the handmade angle. Each keycap uses resin casting and hand-painted details, then goes through two inspections before shipping. Razer is selling the process as much as the keycap, which fits right into the custom keyboard scene’s obsession with small-batch work.

My interest is in the mismatch. Artisan keycaps come from makers whose entire annual output might be a few hundred pieces, sold to people who already know the maker’s name. Razer ships keyboards by the container. The Triple-Headed Snake Edition has to prove a company at that scale can convincingly play small.

Where the $89.99 goes

Image Credit: Razer Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition Get it for $ 89.99

The sculpt is doing most of the work here. Razer has taken the triple-headed snake that has lived on laptop lids, wrist rests, and boxes for two decades and turned it into a physical object. The coils have depth, the fangs stick out, and the whole thing is meant to reward a closer look.

For $89.99, the sculpt has to carry more than the logo. The coils, heads, and fangs give the keycap something to look at from different angles, rather than leaving the snake as a flat badge with a bit of height. Razer’s renders make the detail look sharp. The finished resin piece will have to prove it can keep that detail once it sits on a keyboard, under normal room light, instead of perfect studio lighting.

The hand-painting is the part I’d watch. Razer says each cap gets painted and assembled by hand, so the surface should have some character rather than the uniform finish you’d expect from a factory run. A tiny difference around an eye or fang would do more for the $89.99 price than another claim about premium materials.

Image Credit: Razer

Then there is the quality control, which Razer describes in more detail than brands most of the time bother with. Each cap gets checked against the original 3D model, then swept for dust and bubbles.

One practical decision deserves credit. The cap uses a standard cross-stem, so it drops onto almost any MX-style board rather than Razer hardware alone. Nobody would have blinked at a Razer-only cap, given how much of the company’s accessory line assumes you have already bought in. Leaving the door open to other boards costs Razer little and gives keyboard enthusiasts less to complain about.

The part that bothers me

The keycap is solid resin, so no light passes through. Razer’s Chroma lighting makes that harder to overlook. Picture a row of glowing keys with one dark snake sitting among them. The sculpt may catch your eye, but the missing light becomes part of the design.

Then there’s the $89.99 price. A whole doubleshot set from a top-tier maker can cost about the same and give you more than 100 caps. Razer wants that much for one snake. Keyboard enthusiasts will make that comparison before the keycap has even reached their boards. Calling it limited does little for someone who sees a full set sitting at the same price.

Every durability claim here, from fade resistance to everyday typing without chipping, comes from Razer’s own marketing department. Cured resin is hard, but resin also chips, and one cap taking a knock from a keyboard bag is an expensive accident. Buy it for the emblem, and it makes sense. If you’re after a sound or feel upgrade, your money is better spent elsewhere.

The buyer I would point toward it

The Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition is for Razer loyals who have carried the brand through multiple generations, from the Copperhead to the DeathAdder. Collectors who already own artisan caps from independent makers may also find Razer’s approach interesting.

The appeal comes from the sculpt itself, with the triple-headed snake giving a familiar Razer symbol a much more striking form. For someone who already treats a keyboard as part of their setup, the cap has a role to play. A small, limited piece of Razer hardware that stands out every time you sit down.

My take for now

I’m skeptical, but the $90 price isn’t what puts me off. Hand-finished keycaps can cost that much, so the number alone doesn’t bother me.

My issue is that Razer’s snake does most of the selling. A logo is easy to reproduce; convincing hand-finishing isn’t. If shipped caps show small differences in paint or finish, I’ll give Razer more credit. However, every cap looking factory-perfect would put me right alongside the Reddit crowd calling the Triple-Headed Snake Edition a $90 logo with an artisan markup.