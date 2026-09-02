Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety Beni All-Terrain Camera Robot That Follows You
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesGadgets for MenCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Gadgets for Men
Coffee Accessories
First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy shop
Product Reviews

First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy...

Sep 2, 2026, 7:50 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy shop
Image Credit: Inkwon

I’ve been thinking about a tiny printer for my mother’s Etsy plans. She makes handmade pieces and has considered opening an Etsy shop for about a year, but still hasn’t listed anything.

My head of content pointed me toward the Inkwon TAG, and I started wondering how it might fit into her packaging. Could it handle labels, tags, and other paper inserts for each order?

Then I got to the funding page and slowed down. More than HK$6.1 million from 2,861 backers against a HK$100,000 goal is hard to ignore. The campaign also credits a growth agency and Jellop’s ad tech. That made me curious about how much of the attention came from the printer.

The pitch fits on one line. Inkwon sells the TAG as a way to “Tag Your Life Anytime, Anywhere,” and underneath the slogan is a 600 DPI CMY inkjet, about 105 x 97 x 45 mm, that prints temporary tattoos, adhesive stickers, iron-on fabric transfers and small photos. Four jobs, one cartridge, no mains socket.

What I’d have her print

Image Credit: Inkwon

Heat transfers make sense for one of my mother’s designs. She could print it on light-fabric transfer paper, iron it onto a tote or plain tee at home, and see how the artwork looks on fabric. That gives her a way to test a design before buying equipment or placing a larger order.

One of her finished paintings could become a small batch of bags without finding a supplier or paying for a screen-printing setup. She wouldn’t have to commit to 50 bags before knowing whether anyone wants one. For a shop that hasn’t opened yet, making a single item at a time makes more sense.

After that, the unglamorous half. Sticker paper with an adhesive back covers price tags, care labels, seals for the outside of a mailer, a logo on a kraft box, the whole apparatus of looking like a business rather than a hobby. Inkwon already points its Cubi label printer at small retail with a “Price Ready” tagline. The TAG inherits the same idea and adds color.

The stall, the refills, the charge

A craft fair is where the tattoo feature starts making sense to me. A kid could pick a shark from the app, get it printed on their arm, and still have time to wander over to my mother’s table. Inkwon lists EN 71-3 and ASTM F963 for the water-based ink, too.

Refills are where I’d hesitate for my mother. A three-pack costs $59, and Inkwon rates each cartridge for 60 sheets. That’s about 30 cents per print before the paper or whatever else she uses with it.

For the kind of orders my mother would handle, battery life shouldn’t be an issue. Inkwon says the TAG can produce about 60 sheets on a charge. Should she run it down, USB-C gives her a way to keep printing. Bluetooth covers the wireless side, and AiYin’s guest mode means she can get to a label without another account.

The black ink problem, and three more

No dedicated black. The TAG mixes CMY to fake it, and mixed black on a 3.5-inch print goes grey. Whatever logo she eventually settles on will almost certainly be black linework on white, so black reproduction is the first test I’d run.

One sheet at a time, no tray. Forty order labels means forty hand-fed passes and forty small moments of standing over a printer waiting. Borderless printing isn’t on offer either, so every sticker carries a white margin she’d have to trim off or design around.

The figures above come from Inkwon’s campaign, so I’d keep that in mind when weighing them. Price is another sticking point. Early birds paid $169, but the target MSRP is now $299, with late pledges still available through Indiegogo. Color-heavy artwork gives the TAG a stronger case. Black text on labels doesn’t.

Who I’d hand one to

My mother doesn’t need a printer for a full production run. She’s after something she can pull out on a Sunday, make a few labels, try a tote design, and put the results on Etsy that night. 30 labels and a handful of transfers would be plenty for her.

A market seller could get more out of the instant side of it. Someone asks for a name or a small graphic, and there’s no waiting for another order to arrive.

My call, pending a wash cycle

Inkwon TAG
Image Credit: Inkwon

I’m close to buying one. Four print modes cover most of what a one-person shop needs in its first month, and 30 cents a print is cheap enough to be wrong with, repeatedly.

Before I put one in my mother’s hands, I’d want to see what happens to black ink and a washed transfer. Does black stay black? Does the design still look decent after a 40-degree cycle? Good answers on both and the Inkwon TAG becomes a birthday present. Bad ones, and it’s a party trick with excellent certifications.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS, a $699.99 cinema camera launched by a company shopping itself around
First impressions: GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS, a $699.99 cinema camera launched by a company shopping itself around
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices
First Impressions: Razer Artisan Keycap – Triple-Headed Snake Edition, a logo sold at hand-finished prices
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Google Pixel Tag—A promising AirTag rival with one “flaw”
First impressions: Google Pixel Tag—A promising AirTag rival with one “flaw”
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Sony’s REON POCKET PRO Plus tries hard to fix wearable AC—and mostly does
First impressions: Sony’s REON POCKET PRO Plus tries hard to fix wearable AC—and mostly does
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: Nothing OS 5.0 ships over 80 changes to Phone (3), minus the one everyone saw in the previews
First impressions: Nothing OS 5.0 ships over 80 changes to Phone (3), minus the one everyone saw in the previews

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Arthur
Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold Rumors
Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold Rumors
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
IFA 2026 preview: Everything looks different through my weird filter—hypertrophy, four cats, a Labrador, and foldables
IFA 2026 preview: Everything looks different through my weird filter—hypertrophy, four cats, a Labrador, and foldables
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
LG’s AI Home could make my life easier. That also has me skeptical
LG’s AI Home could make my life easier. That also has me skeptical
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The AI recorder that wants to do the follow-up email for you–meet Tovel
The AI recorder that wants to do the follow-up email for you–meet Tovel
Product Reviews
By Guest Contributor
AEOCKY Rhea-001 dehumidifier review: engineering that lives up to the hype
AEOCKY Rhea-001 dehumidifier review: engineering that lives up to the hype
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy shop Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold Rumors IFA 2026 preview: Everything looks different through my weird filter—hypertrophy, four cats, a Labrador, and foldables
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept