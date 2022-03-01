Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader combines e-ink and tablet functionality into a unique experience

By Mark Gulino on Mar 1, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Tech News,

If you've ever wished for an e-reader that infuses tablet-like note-taking with e-ink displays, you're in luck. Huawei has unveiled its upcoming MatePad Paper device and it does precisely that. With long battery life and stylus support, you'll be able to read and take notes anywhere you go. Read on to find out more!

Huawei Mate Pad Paper with e-ink and stylus capabilities

Do you prefer a tablet or a classic e-reader? Chances are your answer depends upon the activities for which it’s being used, right? Tablets can be used for a much broader spectrum of tasks while digital ink-based e-readers are typically only used for, well, reading. Well, the Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader marries the two ideas to create a unique hybrid that will surely strike a chord with those seeking a blend of these technologies. Let’s feast our eyes on this cool new gadget!

Read books with the MatePro Paper’s e-ink display

Which aspects of e-readers and tablets does it merge?

What are two things we typically love about e-readers and tablets? For e-readers, it’s the natural paper-like reading experience their e-ink displays provide. This is the foundation on which Huawei builds the MatePad Paper. On the tablet side, what’s one of the key features many tablets bring to the table? That’s right, stylus drawing and notetaking. This will likely result in an incredibly natural feeling writing experience.

What are the device’s tech specs, like display size and OS?

The Huawei MatePad Paper comes with a 10.3-inch grayscale display that’s anti-glare and reflective, capable of working in low-light conditions. It covers as many as 256 different gray shades and can display text and images. 32 levels of backlighting are also included. In fact, if you can believe it, the MatePad Paper even supports video playback. Although keep in mind this is still a grayscale e-ink based screen; you’ll only be watching things in black and white.

Huawei MatePad Paper Official Promo

There’s also an intriguing physical design that slims down the bezels compared to most e-readers and adds some grabbable space to one side. This also simulates a binder-style aesthetic as well.

Lastly, on the tech specs end, is the operating system. The Paper uses Huawei’s Harmony OS 2. One of the benefits is that if you’re using other Huawei products using this operating system, you’ll be able to sync your documents more easily between devices.

How does notetaking work on the Huawei MatePad Paper?

Easily the most noteworthy (pun intended) aspect of the Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader is its ability to incorporate the company’s M Pencil stylus. You’ll be able to take notes on a notepad app and edit or scribble within books and documents. The Paper has a screen sensitivity of 26 ms which, for this kind of display, isn’t so bad. After all, you’re more likely going to use this for simpler writing tasks and not sketching the Mona Lisa, right? We’ll leave the heavier artistic lifting to the higher-end tablets.

Take notes and expand productivity on the MatePad Paper

A genuinely intriguing gadget that expands consumers’ options

Overall, the Huawei MatePad Paper is a pretty slick gadget many are sure to love. It also expands the consumer tablet market a little more and provides a new option for those seeking to fill the gap between tablets and e-readers. Considering the kind of easy portability and battery longevity that e-ink e-readers offer, this can be a really great tool for those who enjoy reading and taking notes in a more natural way.

The Huawei MatePad Paper is coming soon and will be available here for around $560.

