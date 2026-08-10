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Xteink X3 review: the tiny eReader that still makes sense
Product Reviews

Xteink X3 review: the tiny eReader that still makes sense

Aug 10, 2026, 5:00 am EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Xteink X3 review: the tiny eReader that still makes sense
Image Credits: Xteink

“Compact” is one of the most overused words in tech marketing. Most of the time, it just means slightly smaller than last year’s model. The Xteink X3 actually earns the word. It weighs 58 grams. It’s under 5mm thick. It’s closer in size to a stack of index cards than to anything you’d normally call an e-reader.

Here’s how this device stands out in its approach and design.

Xteink X3 review
Image Credits: Xteink

Design and build

Coming in at 3.7 inches and 58 grams, the X3 is small enough to fit in your shirt pocket or a laptop sleeve’s card slot. And that too, without adding noticeable weight. There’s no bezel drama, no attempt to look like a shrunken tablet. It reads as exactly what it is: a slab of screen with just enough body around it to hold.

The physical page-turn buttons are the detail I feel needs to be called out. Many small e-readers rely on touch or gesture controls to save space. This might sound efficient until you’re trying to turn a page one-handed on a train. However, the X3 doesn’t make that promise, and that is what makes it one of a kind.

The MagSafe attachment

The built-in magnetic ring, designed to snap onto the back of an iPhone, is easy to dismiss as a gimmick on paper. It isn’t one in practice. A lot of “innovative” accessory tricks are solutions looking for a problem. This one solves a real one.

Most of the time, your phone is either in your hand or on the desk in front of you. Now, let’s come to the basics: the front of it usually does what phones do. These include notifications, messages, and whatever app opens without thinking. As soon as you flip it over, the back becomes a reading surface instead. No pop-ups, no feed, no infinite scroll waiting to catch your thumb.

Xteink X3 review
Image Credits: Xteink

It’s a small mechanical trick, but the effect is real. You’re not switching devices. You’re switching sides of the same object, and that’s a lower-friction way to build a reading habit than opening a separate app or reaching for a separate gadget across the room.

The screen and the distraction-free pitch

“Distraction-free” gets slapped on so many products now that the phrase barely means anything on its own. Usually it’s a settings toggle sitting on top of a device that’s still built to pull your attention elsewhere.

The X3 doesn’t work like that. The five-tone reflective E Ink display can’t run social apps, autoplay video, or push notifications. There’s nothing to resist because there’s nothing pulling at you in the first place, which is a meaningfully different setup from a phone’s “focus mode,” which asks you to use willpower against a tool crafted to undercut it.

The reflective screen is also built to hold up in direct sunlight, which is exactly where many phone and tablet screens give up.

Where it fits and where it doesn’t

On a short commute, pulling out a full tablet for twenty minutes feels like overkill, but a card-sized reader fits the moment exactly. Packed in a carry-on in which all grams get negotiated for, a 58-gram reader wins the argument against a 300-page paperback without much of a fight.

Now, let me also talk about what this isn’t. There’s no front light here, so reading in the dark isn’t part of the deal. If you ask me, I wouldn’t recommend that either. There’s no touchscreen and no support for third-party reading apps outside Xteink’s own ecosystem. If you want a larger display or a reader that doubles as a mini tablet, this isn’t that device, and it isn’t trying to be.

Xteink X3 review
Image Credits: Xteink

Who should buy this

The X3 makes sense for commuters reclaiming transit time, students who need one less thing to carry between lectures, and travelers who’ve made peace with packing light. It also makes sense for anyone who likes the idea of a phone that occasionally has a quieter side to flip over to.

It doesn’t make sense if you want one gadget to do everything, or if front lighting is required for how you read.

The verdict

Plenty of products chase the word “minimal” without changing how they’re actually used. The Xteink X3 is one of the few recent gadgets where the size isn’t just a spec on a page. It changes whether the device gets picked up at all. Sometimes the most useful upgrade isn’t more features. It’s less to think about before you open a book.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

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