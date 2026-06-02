Why I’m paying attention to NVIDIA’s first consumer CPU in years

NVIDIA

I’ve spent the better part of three years watching the AI PC category struggle to find its footing — and I think introducing NVIDIA RTX Spark might be the moment that finally changes that. At Computex 2026, NVIDIA officially unveiled the RTX Spark superchip, its first consumer processor in over a decade. And for the first time in a while, I’m genuinely paying attention to Windows on Arm in a way that’s less like an obligation and more like excitement.

The AI PC Has a Brand Credibility Problem

Let me be direct: the AI PC label has been a marketing challenge since day one. Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD have all taken swings at defining what an “AI PC” actually means to a normal person, and none of them have quite landed it. Even Microsoft’s Copilot+ initiative — ambitious as it was — hasn’t convinced mainstream buyers to think differently about what their laptop does.

The problem isn’t hardware. It’s trust. Most consumers don’t know what NPU stands for, and frankly, they don’t care. What they care about is whether a product does something meaningfully new.

NVIDIA Doesn’t Have That Problem

NVIDIA is the company that made AI real in the public imagination. Whether it’s the GPU powering ChatGPT’s infrastructure or the RTX cards that brought real-time ray tracing and DLSS to gaming, NVIDIA has built a brand synonymous with serious compute. That’s an enormous advantage in a category where the pitch — “your PC does AI stuff now” — has been landing with a thud.

The RTX Spark is built around a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores, connected via NVLink-C2C to a 20-core Grace CPU. It supports up to 128GB of unified memory and delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. According to NVIDIA, that’s enough to run 120-billion-parameter language models locally with 1 million tokens of context — numbers that would have required a server rack just a few years ago.

Local AI Just Got a Real Argument

My two cents? The case for running AI locally has always been compelling on paper — privacy, speed, no subscription fees — but it’s never had a flagship product to point to. RTX Spark changes that.

Jensen Huang put it plainly at GTC Taipei: “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work.” That’s a simple, memorable pitch. And NVIDIA has the credibility to give people confidence.

The NVIDIA-Microsoft collaboration goes further than hardware. The two companies are co-developing NVIDIA OpenShell, a runtime that lets AI agents operate securely and privately on your primary device — with user-defined controls over what those agents can and cannot access. That’s a direct answer to one of the biggest concerns holding people back from embracing agentic AI on personal hardware.

The Partner Lineup Signals This Is Real

Adobe is rearchitecting Photoshop and Premiere from the ground up for RTX Spark. Blackmagic Design, OTOY, ComfyUI, llama.cpp, and Xbox are all on board. RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops will ship this fall from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI.

So the new CPU creates a whole new category of PCs.

Why This Launch Feels Different

I’ve covered enough hardware launches to know that a good keynote and a promising spec sheet don’t guarantee a market shift. But introducing the NVIDIA RTX Spark carries weight that no other chipmaker could bring right now. The company doesn’t have to explain why AI processing matters — years of cultural momentum have already done that work.

If RTX Spark laptops perform as advertised when they hit shelves this fall, I think we’ll look back at Computex 2026 as the point where the AI PC became something people actually wanted to buy.