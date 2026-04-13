moto pad – 2026 vs. iPad Air (M4): Is Motorola’s first US-bound tablet in 15 years a way around Apple’s expensive pricing?

Image Credit: Motorola

Did you know that the moto pad – 2026 is the first Motorola tablet since the 2011 Xoom that Android enthusiasts in the States can get from a major carrier? We went over 15 years without a Motorola tablet, so I felt a spark of interest to check this out. But since Apple just dropped the iPad Air (M4), this face-off feels more interesting than expected. Just a heads up—the iPad Air beats the moto pad in speed and power. But in what tasks, and should those extras matter to you? We shall find out in my moto pad – 2026 vs. iPad Air (M4) deep dive.

Quick verdict

I view the moto pad – 2026 as a solid budget pick that hits the basics but doesn’t try to go past that. You get a sleek metal frame, a sharp 2.5K 90 Hz screen, and perks like a microSD slot. These features make a difference for movies and everyday tasks.

However, once I check the power, the gap grows. Thanks to that M4 chip, the iPad Air exists in a separate league. That level of speed helps with multitasking, games, and use over many years.

My take: I suggest the moto pad for simple fun and value. But if you want a machine for work and gaming that stays fast and offers more power, stick with the iPad Air.

Design and display

With a metal body and curved sides, the moto pad – 2026 looks and feels refined. It avoids a cheap vibe that some budget slabs have. For trips, the 11-inch screen and 480 gram weight help it fit in small bags without much bulk. You can toss it in a tote and forget it until you need it. The green color looks unique and stands out in a sea of gray and silver.

The iPad Air uses a polished aluminum build that feels more solid and high-end. At 464 grams, Apple’s latest tablet also works for trips or couch time. It feels a bit more rigid, which gives you confidence in its build quality. Apple has perfected this look over a decade, and it shows in every seam and button.

On the screen front, the moto pad lacks OLED but hits 2.5K resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. A few things here caught my eye. If you go outside, you want a screen with 400-500 nits, so this tablet works. You also gain from that refresh rate during sports or action films. Blur drops and the image looks more fluid. A 90 Hz screen at this price point is a huge win for Motorola.

The iPad Air (M4) screen stuck with a 60 Hz rate and 500 nits. I wish Apple chose 90 Hz here too, since that makes motion feel more snappy. But the screen stays sharp and bright. The colors on the iPad feel more true to life, which helps if you edit photos. I’ll explain more on these screens below, but keep in mind that the refresh rate is a rare win for the moto pad.

Performance

Tablets work for movies, books, notes, and web use. Since most models cost less than laptops and weigh less, you might even do work on them. Some folks just want a screen for Netflix, while others need a digital office. Whatever your goal, I can help you pick.

Productivity

The moto pad – 2026 runs on 8 GB of RAM and an older Dimensity 6300 chip. This processor arrived in 2024 but mimics a chip from 2023. For context, Lenovo’s $229.99 Idea Tab collection tablet use this too. Performance stays fine for classes and fun, but games have a catch. If you open 10 tabs in Chrome, you might see a bit of lag. It’s a workhorse for basic needs, but don’t ask it to do too much at once.

In contrast, the M4 chip and 12 GB of RAM in the iPad Air offer more punch than most folks need. This model beats the M3 version by 21%. Few laptops even match this speed. That power means it stays fast for half a decade. You can open dozens of apps and the iPad won’t flinch. It is a beast.

Image Credit: Jose Antonio Leva Zornitta, Amazon Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) – US English Get it for $ 269.00 $ 254.99 -5.2%

Add a keyboard, and the iPad Air (M4) starts to feel like a true laptop replacement. Pair it with the Apple Pencil, and it turns into a serious tool for drawing, note-taking, or editing. The moto pad can’t match that level of flexibility. It works best as a content consumption device, while the iPad Air leans into creation.

Streaming

The 2.5K screen and 90 Hz rate on the moto pad offer a crisp view for videos. Quad speakers with Dolby Audio also make it a fine choice for shows. The sound fills a room and has a decent amount of bass for a thin device. It’s a great companion for a long flight or a night in bed.

Related: Best tablets for watching movies: Experience every detail like Roger Ebert would

If you just want to browse or stream, pick the moto pad or a base iPad. M-series chips are overkill for basic tasks. Still, I love that the iPad Air supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. You get great color on apps like Apple TV+. The blacks look deeper and the highlights pop more on the Apple screen, even without OLED.

Can you add space to the iPad Air? No—iPads lack SD slots. This is where the moto pad wins. You get a slot for 2 TB of extra room. If you have a massive movie collection, the moto pad is a dream. You won’t have to delete files to make room for new ones.

Gaming

I suggest at least 6 GB of RAM for games. Both tablets have that, but there’s more to the story. Hardware matters, but the software must keep up too. You want a smooth frame rate so you don’t lose the match. A tablet that stutters during a firefight is a tablet that you’ll soon grow to hate.

Related: 6 Best tablets for gaming because your phone just can’t cut it

The iPad Air uses a binned M4 chip. It still flies. With 12 GB of RAM, you get great graphics in titles like Call of Duty. You will see almost no lag. You can turn the settings to “Ultra” and enjoy a console-like experience. It stays cool even when the action gets hot. The game library on the App Store is also much better than what you find on Android for high-end titles.

The moto pad falls far behind in games. Don’t expect to play heavy titles on this old chip. However, if you stick to Stardew Valley or simple puzzles, you will stay happy. It works for casual play, but gamers should look elsewhere. It is not for the hardcore crowd. The chip is meant for efficiency, not raw power.

Battery life

A 7,040 mAh battery inside the moto pad promises 12 hours of video. That seems okay, but a maximum of 20 W charging means it fills up slow. You’ll want to charge it over night. Also, Motorola took the charger out of the box. You have to find your own brick.

Apple says the iPad Air lasts 10 hours on Wi-Fi. From what I have read, users say they get a full day of work on a single charge. Apple still gives you a 20 W brick and a nice cable. It takes about 100 minutes to reach a full charge. Plus, you can use a bigger brick for more speed.

Connectivity

The moto pad has 5G and Smart Connect to link with PCs. It aims for a smooth workflow if you use other Motorola gear. You can text from your tablet or move files with a tap.

The iPad Air features a new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, which boosts speed and range. Cellular models also get a C1X modem for 50% more speed and better battery. These chips keep the Air ready for the future. As routers get better, the iPad will keep up.

Smart Connect on the moto pad lets you move work between screens. I hope the moto pad – 2026 has Moto Actions too. I love those hand gestures for the light and camera. They make the device feel more personal. Apple, meanwhile, offers Continuity features. From AirDrop to iCloud, Apple’s suite lets your gear work as one. If you have an iPhone, the iPad feels like a natural extension. It just works without any setup.

Price and availability

The moto pad – 2026 hits T-Mobile on April 30th for $249.99 in one green shade. The iPad Air (M4) starts at $559 on Amazon. That’s a huge price gap. You could buy two Motorola tablets and still have cash left over. It makes the choice hard if you are on a tight budget. For many, I think that price difference will be the deciding factor.

Where moto pad – 2026 wins

Image Credit: Motorola Motorola moto pad – 2026 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution Available soon for $ 249.99

If you’re someone who mainly streams shows, watches YouTube, or browses the web, you’ll appreciate the sharp 2.5K 90 Hz display and the smooth feel the moto pad – 2026 brings to casual use. When you’re traveling or moving between classes, the lightweight metal design and microSD expansion make it easy for you to carry more content without worrying about storage limits.

The moto pad – 2026 works best as your entertainment and light productivity device. You can take notes, join online classes, or multitask at a basic level without issues. For gaming, you’ll be fine with casual titles, but not heavy ones.

Overall, I see the moto pad – 2026 as a practical choice for you if your day revolves around media consumption, study, and simple on-the-go tasks rather than demanding workloads.

Where iPad Air (M4) wins

Image Credit: Apple Apple iPad Air (M4) 11-inch Liquid Retina Display Get it for $ 599.00 $ 559.00 -6.7%

The iPad Air (M4) pulls ahead once workloads stop feeling casual. It handles heavy multitasking, content editing, and switching between apps without losing responsiveness. You can raise graphics settings and still keep stable performance, with smooth gameplay in demanding titles without needing to scale anything down.

I would rely on the iPad Air (M4) for long-term use because the M4 chip gives more headroom for future updates and heavier workloads. That extra performance space matters as your usage grows over time. For travel or school, it fits better into a full productivity setup with accessories, and it holds up when you’re doing real work on the move.

Final verdict

For most people, streaming, browsing, and casual note-taking are the priority, so the moto pad – 2026 makes a perfect sense. It keeps things simple, handles everyday tasks well, and makes more sense at a lower price since you’re not paying for extra power you won’t fully use.

The iPad Air (M4) sits in a different category. It becomes the better choice when your workload goes beyond casual use because it delivers much stronger sustained performance and more long-term headroom.

Both the moto pad and the iPad Air are winners in their own right. They represent the best of what their respective platforms have to offer in 2026.