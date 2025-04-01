LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks

LEGO and Pokémon join forces in 2026 for brick-tastic fun! Pikachu’s ready to build some serious nostalgia vibes.

Seeing Pikachu pop up at Turkey’s street protests got me thinking. Pokémon was huge for me as a kid, and honestly, I’m still hooked on the new games. It’s cool how the Japanese media franchise blends nostalgia with new adventures. I mean, how does something stay this iconic for decades without fading out? And now LEGO Pokémon sets in 2026? Crazy!

LEGO dominated last year, stealing market share from rivals and keeping its crown as the top toymaker. Their sales shot up 13% to a record $10.8 billion in 2024. Now, with Pokémon team-ups coming soon, will this push them even higher? Imagine brick-built Pikachus… could be a total game-changer. I think he’s the cutest Pokémon ever. His voice, especially when he’s happy, is pure joy. That smile, that bright energy—it’s just impossible not to love. There’s something about his cheerful expressions and playful voice that always lifts my mood.

2026 is all about powering up your creativity 💛⚡️

LEGO has revealed that Pokémon sets are coming in 2026. While the specific Pokémon and sets are still under wraps, the Danish toymaker’s Instagram teaser gives us a sneak peek at Pikachu’s tail built with yellow bricks. Seriously, LEGO’s design team must be overwhelmed—there are over 1,000 Pokémon to choose from. And don’t forget those sleek 18+ sets like battle arenas or giant Pokéballs.

Up until now, Pokémon brick sets have been limited to niche picks like Kawada’s super-tiny Nanoblocks or Mattel’s MEGA line. MEGA BLOKS? They skip the fun details that make LEGO builds so satisfying. Even if you ignore that, their tricky instructions lead to builds I’d toss out fast.

No clue yet if LEGO will land exclusive Pokémon rights next year or if Mattel stays in the game. Wouldn’t surprise me if LEGO takes over—Mattel and Hasbro both had sales dips in 2024.

Pokémon fans showcase amazing DIY LEGO builds / Image Credit: u/Ddave_, Reddit

Fans are already DIY-ing their own Pokémon LEGO creations. Some hardcore builders admit to buying 5,000+ pieces just to craft a single Pokémon. That’s next-level dedication!

Nintendo Game Boy / Image Credit: LEGO IDEAS

LEGO dropped a hint after their January announcement. They’re launching a buildable Nintendo Game Boy in October. That’s the classic console where Pokémon first popped up in 1996. But, like the new Pokémon LEGO kits, details on the Game Boy are still scarce.

LEGO’s been busy lately, pumping up its product lineup. Last year, they hit a record with 840 items. They’re also building fresh factories—like one in Virginia—and diving into gaming and digital toys. So, LEGO Pokémon sets in 2026? Sounds spot on to me.

Julia Goldin, LEGO’s chief product & marketing officer, says, “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for.”

Gaku Susai from The Pokémon Company International chimes in, “The LEGO Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity, and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful, and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand.” Feels like a match made in nerdy heaven!

Catching Pokémon is one way to collect them!

In 2025, LEGO’s teaming up with Nike and Formula 1 for some new sports-themed sets. Today, most LEGO bricks in the US come from their Mexico factory. If President Donald Trump goes ahead with April 2 tariffs, LEGO might take a hit. Their new Virginia plant won’t be ready until 2027.

CEO Niels B. Christiansen isn’t sweating potential tariffs too much.“If we can sustain this level of growth, then” tariffs are “not the biggest problem,” they say.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Go’s creator Niantic Labs is selling its gaming division to Saudi-owned Scopely for $3.5 billion. After Pokémon Go blew up, Niantic couldn’t match that success again. They had layoffs in 2022 and 2023, and now the Monopoly Go owner is taking over their gaming business.

Final bricks: LEGO Pokémon sets

I love how Pokémon keeps finding fresh ways to connect generations while staying true to its roots. LEGO’s move feels like a natural next step—mixing their creative magic with Pokémon’s endless charm.

I’m curious how fans will react to brick-built Pikachu squads or battle arenas. This partnership is a win-win for everyone, blending nostalgia with new adventures. Can’t wait to geek out over those builds in 2026—it’s gonna be epic.