The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home

Got cash to burn? Then the typical home gadgets aren't going to cut it. You want the most impressive luxury home gadgets out there, and you'll find them on this list.

Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device in use

You’ve done well for yourself. So you want your home—and the items in it—to reflect your success. That’s why you don’t mind shelling out the big ones on the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there.

This list isn’t for the faint of heart. There’s an 18-karat-gold wireless charger that costs a staggering $250,000—but it looks gorgeous atop a baby grand piano.

Then, for the music lovers out there, the wooden record console below is a true collector’s item. Featuring hand-selected wood, it has a retro-inspired design and plays beautiful sound.

Whether you’ve already made it big or are still working on it, these items are worth checking out.

1. The LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display

LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display

With the LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display, your home theater will be anything but ordinary. Priced at a jaw-dropping $70,000, the displays in this series give you a seamless, double-wide viewing experience with up to an 8K resolution.

This gadget is $70,000. To have someone contact you directly, complete the form on the official website.

2. The Wrensilva M1 wooden record console

Wrensilva M1 in front of a brick wall

The Wrensilva M1 wooden record console is a work of art. Featuring a luxurious wood design with six listening modes, it lets you hear your vinyls the way the artist intended. What’s more, it’s truly a statement piece for your living room.

Get it for $10,999 on the official website.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 in a video

The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 adaptive wireless speaker adds a regal touch to your interior. Its precious metal color options look opulent, while the built-in subwoofer, custom-made driver, and 1-inch tweeter set the stage for an impressive concert.

Get it for $16,500 on the official website.

Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus in black

For a speaker that looks like it’s straight out of an art gallery, add the Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker to your collection. It’s one of the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there right now, priced at $60,000. And those tubes aren’t just for show; they enhance the overall sound with rich bass.

A pair is $60,000 at select retailers. See the official website for a list.

5. The Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp

Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp in a large hall

The Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp is a breathtaking display that will leave your guests in awe. Shaped by wire armatures, the thin cotton fiber clouds have a weightless look. Interestingly, they can be reshaped by hand.

Contact the brand for its price.

6. The Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device features solid 18K yellow gold, adding luxury to your charging experience.

Volonic Valet 3 on a grand piano

If you have the means, even charging your devices can be opulent. Case in point, the Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device has an 18K gold housing, combining lavish materials with cutting-edge tech.

Get it for $250,000 on the official website.

Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T in use

Choose the Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector when money is no object. It’s one of the most expensive luxury home gadgets with its cutting-edge triple-laser technology. What’s more, it has 4K UHD resolution, 2,800 lumens of brightness, and acoustic beam technology.

Get it for $4,999.99 on the official website.

Technogym Run Personal in a video

Looking to add only the most sought-after items to your home gym? Consider the Technogym Run Personal hi-tech treadmill. It’s not your typical treadmill with its sleek form and advanced tech. In particular, you’ll enjoy 1-on-1 sessions with a virtual trainer and programs for every one of your goals.

Get it for $16,690 on the official website.

9. The MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb state-of-the-art clock is a unique collector’s piece that opens and turns like a transformer as it displays time.

MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb on a desk

Unlike your typical clock, the MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb state-of-the-art clock is comprised of 4 elytra that open and close, displaying the time in various positions. Plus, with an 8-day power reserve, it’s actually pretty practical.

Get it for about $33,367 on the official website.

10. The La Marzocco Linea Mini lets you enjoy true barista-level espresso at home with its high-end mechanisms and classic design.

La Marzocco Linea Mini in white

Want to bring the coffee shop home? You can with the La Marzocco Linea Mini. It’s essentially a commercial machine in a counter-friendly size. It boasts pro-level parts and an all-important dual boiler.

Get it for $5,900 on the official website.

When you can afford just about anything, nothing but the best will do. Which of the most expensive luxury home gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

