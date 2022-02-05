The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 5, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Got cash to burn? Then the typical home gadgets aren't going to cut it. You want the most impressive luxury home gadgets out there, and you'll find them on this list.

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device in use

You’ve done well for yourself. So you want your home—and the items in it—to reflect your success. That’s why you don’t mind shelling out the big ones on the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there.

Related: 10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more

This list isn’t for the faint of heart. There’s an 18-karat-gold wireless charger that costs a staggering $250,000—but it looks gorgeous atop a baby grand piano.

Then, for the music lovers out there, the wooden record console below is a true collector’s item. Featuring hand-selected wood, it has a retro-inspired design and plays beautiful sound.

Whether you’ve already made it big or are still working on it, these items are worth checking out.

1. The LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display delivers show-stopping performance with screen sizes up to 325 inches.

LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display
LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display

With the LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display, your home theater will be anything but ordinary. Priced at a jaw-dropping $70,000, the displays in this series give you a seamless, double-wide viewing experience with up to an 8K resolution.

This gadget is $70,000. To have someone contact you directly, complete the form on the official website.

2. The Wrensilva M1 wooden record console reimagines a classic design with hand-selected woods and premium sound quality.

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Wrensilva M1 in front of a brick wall

The Wrensilva M1 wooden record console is a work of art. Featuring a luxurious wood design with six listening modes, it lets you hear your vinyls the way the artist intended. What’s more, it’s truly a statement piece for your living room.

Get it for $10,999 on the official website.

3. The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 adaptive wireless speaker has a striking look and adds class to any room 15–50 square meters in size.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 in a video

The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 adaptive wireless speaker adds a regal touch to your interior. Its precious metal color options look opulent, while the built-in subwoofer, custom-made driver, and 1-inch tweeter set the stage for an impressive concert.

Get it for $16,500 on the official website.

4. The Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker has tapered damping tubes creating a modern, museum-worthy design.

Bowers and Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker
Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus in black

For a speaker that looks like it’s straight out of an art gallery, add the Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker to your collection. It’s one of the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there right now, priced at $60,000. And those tubes aren’t just for show; they enhance the overall sound with rich bass.

A pair is $60,000 at select retailers. See the official website for a list.

5. The Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp adds whimsical clouds to large, medium, and small spaces for one-of-a-kind lighting.

Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp
Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp in a large hall

The Kenneth Cobonpue Cloud Hanging Lamp is a breathtaking display that will leave your guests in awe. Shaped by wire armatures, the thin cotton fiber clouds have a weightless look. Interestingly, they can be reshaped by hand.

Contact the brand for its price.

6. The Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device features solid 18K yellow gold, adding luxury to your charging experience.

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Volonic Valet 3 on a grand piano

If you have the means, even charging your devices can be opulent. Case in point, the Volonic Valet 3 limited-edition wireless charging device has an 18K gold housing, combining lavish materials with cutting-edge tech.

Get it for $250,000 on the official website.

7. The Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector is one of the most impressive you can buy, bringing the movie theater home.

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T in use

Choose the Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector when money is no object. It’s one of the most expensive luxury home gadgets with its cutting-edge triple-laser technology. What’s more, it has 4K UHD resolution, 2,800 lumens of brightness, and acoustic beam technology.

Get it for $4,999.99 on the official website.

8. The Technogym Run Personal hi-tech treadmill is stunning with its sleek lines and features that include a virtual personal trainer.

Technogym Run Personal in a video

Looking to add only the most sought-after items to your home gym? Consider the Technogym Run Personal hi-tech treadmill. It’s not your typical treadmill with its sleek form and advanced tech. In particular, you’ll enjoy 1-on-1 sessions with a virtual trainer and programs for every one of your goals.

Get it for $16,690 on the official website.

9. The MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb state-of-the-art clock is a unique collector’s piece that opens and turns like a transformer as it displays time.

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb on a desk

Unlike your typical clock, the MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb state-of-the-art clock is comprised of 4 elytra that open and close, displaying the time in various positions. Plus, with an 8-day power reserve, it’s actually pretty practical.

Get it for about $33,367 on the official website.

10. The La Marzocco Linea Mini lets you enjoy true barista-level espresso at home with its high-end mechanisms and classic design.

La Marzocco Linea Mini
La Marzocco Linea Mini in white

Want to bring the coffee shop home? You can with the La Marzocco Linea Mini. It’s essentially a commercial machine in a counter-friendly size. It boasts pro-level parts and an all-important dual boiler.

Get it for $5,900 on the official website.

When you can afford just about anything, nothing but the best will do. Which of the most expensive luxury home gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night

Pretty much everyone charges devices near their bed. So, when you’re looking for a new charger, you’re going to want one that blends into your room’s aesthetics. From lay-flat designs to others with 3-in-1 capabilities, the best bedside chargers will..
Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail

Do you ever listen to music and feel like something’s missing? You sit down and place your expensive headphones over your ears and, sure, it sounds great. However, it doesn’t sound as great as you feel it should. You know..
Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights

Peloton is always looking for the next way to expand its product line. Now, they’re back with a new offering that falls into the wearables category. Wearables have become a popular and effective way to track health and workout data,..
The most useful MagSafe chargers you can get for your vehicle now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful MagSafe chargers you can get for your vehicle now

If you make business deals while you drive or rely on your iPhone for navigation, you need a charger that does more than, well, charge. And, luckily, the most useful MagSafe chargers have a slew of practical features. Related: Smart..
MedWand medical device makes it easier for doctors to diagnose patients remotely
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

MedWand medical device makes it easier for doctors to diagnose patients remotely

The pandemic has caused a significant evolution in how we use technology to interact with each other. We’re able to work from home and virtually visit loved ones from afar. While the need for this was largely driven by the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Pinterest is bringing new AR features for previewing furniture from major retailers
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Pinterest is bringing new AR features for previewing furniture from major retailers

Anyone with an active Pinterest account knows how easy it is to spend countless hours there. You mean to look up one thing, and, before you know it, you spiral down the rabbit hole. After all, you didn’t know about..
Want to try your hand at 3D printing? Check out our beginner 3D printing guide
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Want to try your hand at 3D printing? Check out our beginner 3D printing guide

You don’t have to have your own workshop or years of expertise to use a 3D printer. These days, there are plenty of compact, easy-to-use 3D printing gadgets out there that even newbies can handle, and we’re rounding them up..
Introducing CreatorClub–the first community-based membership and e-learning platform for crowdfunding, and more
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

Introducing CreatorClub–the first community-based membership and e-learning platform for crowdfunding, and more

Planning a crowdfunding is difficult. Launching one is even more difficult. But with the progress the crowdfunding industry has had over the past few years, you can’t deny the benefit of launching your startup idea with a crowdfunding campaign. CreatorClub..
Best digital security gadgets that keep your data safe no matter what
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best digital security gadgets that keep your data safe no matter what

As more aspects of your life go online, the risk that hackers, phishers, and scammers will steal your data only increases. But you can ward them off if you beef up your network and devices with any of the best..
What Apple products do we expect to see in 2022? iPhone SE, AirPods Pro, and more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

What Apple products do we expect to see in 2022? iPhone SE, AirPods Pro, and more

Every year, we count on Apple to release new products. These days, there’s enough variance between the gadgets Apple has to offer that there are plenty of rumors to sort through throughout the year. For example, where there used to..
Meet the 3D mouse you can actually wear: Next Industries Tactigon Skin
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Meet the 3D mouse you can actually wear: Next Industries Tactigon Skin

We live in a time where virtual reality is just heating up. It’s a time when robots and drones are becoming commonplace and where apps are more sophisticated than ever. Even still, wearable devices add yet another layer of advancement..