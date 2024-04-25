The best window cleaning robots for a sparkling home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 25, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest

Make a difficult chore easy with any of these robot window cleaners. They clean your windows while you sit back and relax. Check them out in the blog!

The best window cleaning robots for a sparkling home
Window Cleaning Robot Design in Black

Spring has arrived, and with sunnier weather, you may have realized just how dirty your windows are. But window washing is serious work, what with setting up a ladder and squeegeeing hard-to-reach areas. And hiring a company for the job gets expensive. That’s where the best window-cleaning robots come in.

Related: Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart vacuums and cleaners

Our grandparents’ generation dreamed of having robots that could do everyday chores, and here we are. With these window-cleaning robots, all you have to do is press a button, and the gadget does the rest. Some of these robots are wireless, map their cleaning route, and can even clean your floors and walls. For the cleanest home or business, you’ll want to check them out. Or perhaps one of these smart home gadgets will strike your fancy.

Regardless, we’re sure you’ll love having sparkling windows anytime you want. Read on and never worry about dirty windows again.

1. The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 OMNI

ECOVACS WINBOT W2 OMNI in use

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 OMNI made waves at CES 2024 with significant upgrades from its predecessor. Featuring 2 parts, a cleaning station and a cleaning unit, the machine can clean everything from tilted windows to floor-to-ceiling windows. Also, it works indoors or outdoors.

Reviewers report that the WINBOT W2 OMNI boasts an easy setup, and its lightweight station conveniently stores all parts. During operation, the device essentially mops your windows, leaving no dust or streaks behind.

2. The Hobot 298 Window Cleaning Robot

Hobot 298 in a video

The Hobot 298 Window Cleaning Robot ensures windows in your home and business are sparkling—with minimal effort from you. It washes with cleaner or just plain water to remove any impurities on windows.

I love that this robot window cleaner is fast—it can clean a square meter in only two and a half minutes. You’ll love that it keeps track of where it’s cleaned and stops as soon as it’s finished.

3. The Gladwell Gecko Electric Robot Cleaner

Gecko Robot Window Cleaner
Gladwell Gecko with a woman and child

You’ll never have to set aside an entire Saturday to clean your windows again when you have the Gladwell Gecko Electric Robot Cleaner. This smart home gadget has LED indicators and notification buzzers that will let you know about the robot’s progress.

I appreciate that its app and manual power mean you won’t have to hunt for a remote. Best of all, its pads are washable and won’t scratch your windows. It’s a win-win for your home.

4. CHOVERY Window Cleaner Robot

CHOVERY Window Cleaner Robot and components

Looking for a versatile robot window cleaner? Consider the COVERY Window Cleaner Robot. It’s suitable for cleaning windows, glass doors, marble floors, and tiles. The strong 5600 ensures it doesn’t slip off your window.

Furthermore, the AI 2.0 edge detection technology automatically detects the end of the glass, preventing falls. The AI can also calculate routes and clean automatically.

5. The Sophinique X5 Window Cleaning Robot

Sophonique X5 with its components

Save yourself hours of tedious labor with the Sophinique X5 Window Cleaning Robot. It cleans dirt from both inside and outside windows and can tackle large windows in an apartment.

It has app control for either iOS or Android; otherwise, you can operate it via remote control. For safety, there’s an anti-fall algorithms and automatic edge detection. It effectively cleans windows.

6. The Mamibot W120 Window Cleaning Robot

Mamibot W120 Window Cleaning Robot
Mamibot W120 on a White Background

Another of the best window cleaning robots I recommend for deep cleaning is the Mamibot W120 Window Cleaning Robot. Practical and versatile, this gadget can clean framed and frameless glass, including glass tables.

It can also wash floors and wall surfaces. So, it’s definitely an appliance that can serve multiple purposes. Additionally, Mamibot boasts intelligent cleaning routes, an anti-fall sensor, and an app compatible with both iPhone and Android.

So, are you ready to have nice, clean windows with almost no effort on your—or anyone else’s—part? I know I am. But what about you? Let us know if any of these window cleaning robots will make its way to your cleaning closet.

FAQs

How do robot window cleaners work?

Robot window cleaners typically utilize suction technology and cleaning pads to adhere to and clean the surface of windows. They often use a combination of sensors, algorithms, and navigation systems to provide thorough and efficient cleaning.


Are robot window cleaners safe to use on all types of windows?

While most robot window cleaners are designed to work on various types of windows, it’s essential to check the manufacturer’s recommendations and guidelines. Some models may not be suitable for use on textured or frosted glass, extremely dirty windows, or windows with certain coatings.


How long does it take for a robot window cleaner to clean a window?


The cleaning time can vary depending on factors such as the size and condition of the window, the robot cleaner’s model, and the cleaning mode selected. Generally, a robot window cleaner can clean a standard-sized window in approximately 5 to 15 minutes.


Do robot window cleaners require any maintenance?

Yes, regular maintenance is necessary to ensure optimal performance. This typically includes cleaning the robot’s suction mechanism and cleaning pads, checking for any debris or obstructions, and ensuring that the device’s sensors are clean and unobstructed. Additionally, some models may require battery replacement or recharging as needed.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

10 Unbelievably useful summer gadgets you need for 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 Unbelievably useful summer gadgets you need for 2024
Summer comes and goes, but your warm-weather gear should last a few seasons, at least. As an editor at Gadget Flow, I aim to scout out products I think you’ll get the most mileage from. And today, I’m compiling my..
20 Gadgets under $20: the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
20 Gadgets under $20: the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Need a last-minute gift? Want to upgrade a few things around the house? Whatever your goals, stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you can get great prices on Wyze products,..
Quiet Mind Weighted Body Pillow review: sleep better and get comfy anywhere
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Quiet Mind Weighted Body Pillow review: sleep better and get comfy anywhere
I don’t know about you, but by the end of the day, I’m spent. So, I try to look for simple yet effective ways to calm myself. One relaxation product I looked at recently is Quiet Mind’s Original Weighted Pillow...
Final Fantasy XIV: Realm of Felines and Endless Adventures – a dynamic remake and MMORPG marvel
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Final Fantasy XIV: Realm of Felines and Endless Adventures – a dynamic remake and MMORPG marvel
You may have never played Final Fantasy XIV, but you’ve probably heard of it. The game is so popular that it has analogs for a console and mobile phone. Movies have even been made about the universe. While the game..
5 NAB show highlights every content creator must see
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
5 NAB show highlights every content creator must see
Ready for another dose of tech innovation? The NAB 2024 is well underway in Las Vegas. As a global destination for anything related to media, broadcast, and entertainment, this year’s show has released new products from brands like OBSBOT, DJI,..

Popular Blog Posts

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Terrain 365 review: these outdoor knives are 100% rustproof
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Terrain 365 review: these outdoor knives are 100% rustproof

When my husband and I go camping, we always pack a couple of good outdoor knives. The most important items in our pack, we use them for everything from cutting twigs to cleaning fish. Recently, in my work with Gadget..
PROTECTiQ Pro review: this rim guard preserves your car’s look
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PROTECTiQ Pro review: this rim guard preserves your car’s look

Streetside parking is a nightmare in my city, so I understand the pain and frustration of scratched car rims. Thankfully, there’s a new solution: the PROTECTiQ Pro by RIMiQ. This clever rim guard covers pristine and scratched rims, prolonging their..
BOLOTOR Bolo Packs review: a multipurpose hiking backpack for any adventure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

BOLOTOR Bolo Packs review: a multipurpose hiking backpack for any adventure

I love hiking with my family, so you can imagine how thrilled I was to see the BOLOTOR Bolo Packs on my list of products to review this week. This multipurpose hiking backpack combines a backpack, removable cooler, and versatile..
Earth Day 2024—8 great products from top eco-friendly brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earth Day 2024—8 great products from top eco-friendly brands

Earth Day 2024 is almost here, eco-conscious readers! So, it’s a great time to tweak your shopping habits and take action toward creating a sustainable future. And what better way to do so than by incorporating products from the top..
Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed

Gear up, tech enthusiasts! It’s time to explore the world of smart eyewear. Today, I’m rounding up the best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed, and man, are these frames cool! Yes, from smart assistant-equipped sunglasses to AR frames for professional..
Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful

Is your bedroom a space where you can relax and decompress? If not, a few thoughtfully selected gadgets can help. These bedroom gadgets make your room more calm and peaceful. They create that soft, cozy atmosphere you’re after. Related: Protect..