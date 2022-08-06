20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Want to stay on budget this month and still treat yourself to some great tech? Check out the best 20 gadgets under $20. These gadgets are surprisingly affordable.

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2 in black

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you can get great prices on everything from Wyze products to Mr. Coffee.

When looking for gadget deals, you can always turn to smart home gadgets. For one, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is just $11.99, and it puts your outdoor lights on a schedule.

Then, kitchen gadgets like the Aerolatte 004 Milk Frother and ThermoPro TP19H digital meat thermometer are only $17.99 and $19.99, respectively, upgrading your cooking skills for a bargain.

Get great tech without overspending; check out the gadgets below.

1. The MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights have models under $20—the Luci Candle, Luci Core, and Luci EMRG

MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights in use

Brighten your home or campsite with solar for less when you go for the EMPOWERD Luci Solar Lights. Each is portable and durable. And the Luci Core, Luci Candle, and Luci EMRG cost just $19.95.

Get them for $19.95 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers

Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers in white

Add voice control to your home’s lighting with the Amazon Basics Smart Switches and dimmers. The 3-Way Smart Switch is compatible with a traditional 3-way switch and gives you control from anywhere.

Get it for $19.46 on Amazon.

3. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets let you schedule your outdoor lights and track energy usage—all for just $11.99.

Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets in use

Automate your outdoor string lights and plug-ins with the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart gadgets. It monitors your energy use, and you can preset consumption alerts on the app.

Get it for $11.99 on the official website.

4. The Aerolatte 004 Milk Frother helps you create luxuriously rich milk-based drinks at home. It even works with non-dairy milk.

Aerolatte 004 Milk Frother in use

Create thick, creamy drinks with the help of the Aerolatte 004 Milk Frother. It froths milk for anything from classic cappuccinos to matcha lattes. Requiring no steam or electricity, it’s one of the best 20 gadgets under $20.

Get it for $17.99 on Amazon.

5. The ZMI PowerPack 10K

ZMI PowerPack 10K product demo

Keep portable power with you for a bargain when you buy the ZMI PowerPack 10K. Its massive 10,000 mAh battery brings your devices back to 100%, and it only weighs 7.41 ounces,

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

6. The KontrolFreek CQC gaming thumbsticks for PS and Xbox series give you more accuracy while you play. It’s an affordable upgrade at $14.99.

KontrolFreek CQC gaming thumbsticks in use

Pinpoint your target with the KontrolFreek CQC gaming thumbstick for PS and Xbox series. They increase your controller’s accuracy and feature a comfortable, concave design.

Get them for $14.99 on the official website.

7. The 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2 in black

Connect any wireless controller to your Switch, macOS, Windows, and more when you have the 8BitDo SB Wireless Adapter 2. It even has a customizable mapping for creating macros and adjusting trigger and stick sensitivity

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

8. The Nekmit 24-Watt Flat USB Wall Charger has a slim design that recognizes your devices and optimizes their charging efficiency.

Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger in white

You don’t have to spend $30 or more to get a great charger. The Nekmit 24-Watt Flat USB Wall Charger is just $18.99. and charges up to 2 devices simultaneously while protecting your devices. For this reason, it’s one of the best 20 gadgets under $20.

Get it for $18.99 on the official website.

Chef’n Switchit French Press Stirrer and Timer in black

Enjoy your French Press coffee every morning for just $7.95 with the Chef’n Switchit French Press Stirrer and Timer. This silicone coffee gadget agitates ground coffee in hot water consistently, creating that rich taste.

Get it for $7.95 on the official website.

10. The IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight is priced at $17.99 and dims, creating a cozier atmosphere for less.

IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight in white

Add elegant lighting to your cupboards, shelves, and more with the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight. This spotlight shows off your china cabinet and installs easily.

Get it for $12.99 on the official website.

11. The Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse costs under $20 and has an easy USB-C connection.

Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse in use

Yes, you can buy a mouse for under $20, the Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse. It offers a solid wired connection and offers 4 DPI settings.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

12. The Firebiner Survival Carabiner by Outdoor Element is a carabiner that also has a fire-starting mechanism.

Firebiner Survival Carabiner by Outdoor Element

Connect gear safely and create sparks anywhere with the FireBiner Survival Carabiner by Outdoor Element. Its Spark Wheel quickly and reliably starts campfires. At just $14.95, it belongs on any list of 20 gadgets under $22.

Get it for $14.95 on the official website.

13. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea keeps your beverages toasty at your desk for just $11.99.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea in use

Sip warm coffee and tea all workday with the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea. This 17-watt device is portable and features an extended cord length.

Get it for $11.99 on Amazon.

Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller in use

Avoid itchy mosquito bites all summer with the Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller. For just $19.97, this heat-activated device keeps the little buggers far away.

Get it for $19.97 on Amazon.

15. The LAICOMEIN Bluetooth Aux Receiver for Cars turns your old car speakers, home speakers, or earphones into wireless ones.

LAICOMEIN Bluetooth Aux Receiver for Cars

Take calls hands free and get wireless music in your older car with the LAICOMEIN Bluetooth Aux Receiver for Cars. It’s only $16.99 and pairs traditional speakers with your phone.

Get it for $16.99 on Amazon.

16. The nonda USB-C to USB Adapter provides up to 5 Gbps data transfer speeds, and its aluminum casing matches your MacBook.

nonda USB C to USB Adapter

Keep up with the changing pace of tech when you have the nonda USB-C to USB. It’s compatible with laptops, smartphones, and tablets with a USB Type-C, making it one of the best 20 gadgets under $20.

Get it for $10.64 on Amazon.

17. The MUJI Handy Shredder is portable, letting you destroy your personal data anywhere so that it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

MUJI handy shredder in use

Who says you need to be into the office to use a shredder? Keep one with you all the time when you have the MUJI Handy Shredder. It shreds up to 2 sheets of printer paper at a time.

Get it for $14.90 on the official website.

18. The ThermoPro TP19H digital meat thermometer is IP65 waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about accidental spills.

ThermoPro TP19H digital meat thermometer in orange and black

With the ThermoPro TP19H digital meat thermometer, you can finally stop damaging meat thermometers with water. Spills and drops in dishwater happen, so this BBQ gadget has a high IP65 rating.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

19. The mophie Power Capsule External Battery Charger works with Fitbit Flex, JBL wireless earbuds, and more.

mophie Power Capsule external battery charger in use

Charge your wearables and protect your devices on the go with the mophie Power Capsule External Battery Charger. It comes with a rechargeable 1,400 mAh battery and has an LED indicator.

Get it for $18.90 on Amazon.

20. The Amber Night Light offers relaxing night lighting since it emits low levels of blue light.

Amber Night Light in use

Set the mood for better sleep with the Amber Night Light. Its long-life LED creates a soft, warm atmosphere before bed and emits low levels of blue light. It’s one of our favorite 20 gadgets under $20.

Get it for $11.99 on Amazon.

Stay under budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Which one(s) did you love the most? Tell us in the comments.

