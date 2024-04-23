10 Unbelievably useful summer gadgets you need for 2024

Want to buy gadgets you'll actually use this summer? We have you covered. Today's roundup is packed with summer gadgets and gear you'll want in your life from May through September.

Check out these summer gadgets you’ll actually use!

Summer comes and goes, but your warm-weather gear should last a few seasons, at least. As an editor at Gadget Flow, I aim to scout out products I think you’ll get the most mileage from. And today, I’m compiling my favorites for summer in today’s digest, 10 Unbelievably useful summer gadgets for 2024.

First up is Aiper’s latest series of robotic pool cleaners. It boasts a robot vacuum for every kind of pool, from above-ground to in-ground and even commercial size. I love that they handle pool cleaning so that users can sit back and relax.

Another useful summer gadget for 2024 is the new Ooni Koda 2 Max. With its large 24″ cooking space, it can bake pizzas up to 20″ in diameter. This means you can easily feed a crowd at your next backyard party.

Gear up for summer fun in 2024 with these surprisingly useful summer gadgets!

1. Cordless robotic pool cleaners

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Aiper-Scuba-Series-Cordless-Robotic-Pool-Cleaners-01-1024x577.jpg
Aiper Scuba Series in a lineup

Cleaning your pool is easier than ever with the Aiper Scuba Series cordless robotic pool cleaners. The series includes 5 pool-cleaning robots: the Scuba SE, E1, S1, S1 Pro, and N1 Ultra.

Each model is optimized for cleaning above-ground or in-ground pools of various sizes. You can expect efficient dirt removal and smart, safe navigation. I love this series because it allows pool owners to spend more time enjoying their pools and less time maintaining them.

2. A floating beach tent with UPF 50+

Shibumi Shade in a video

Visiting the beach this summer? You’ll want to bring the Shibumi Shade beach tent with you. This lightweight tent floats in the breeze, ensuring you never have to worry about it breaking or flying away.

Even better, it provides UPF 50+ protection. So you can count on it as a safe shelter from the sun when you’re not in the water. Lightweight and easy to carry, the tent assembles in just 3 minutes.

3. A sleek and modern cold plunge bath

Cold Plunge Tub
Plunge in use

Get cold quickly on a hot day with the Plunge cold and hot water therapy tub. It cools, filters, and sanitizes water for a healthy bath. Moreover, it’s great for indoor and outdoor use.

I love this tub’s simple, modern lines and all-white design. It blends in seamlessly with a variety of environments. Another huge plus is that you don’t need to add ice. The bath chills itself.

4. A portable shower for sand removal

10 unbelievably useful summer gadgets you need for 2024
BeachBox at the beach

Rinse sand and dirt off your body and gear with the BeachBox portable shower & storage box. This incredibly useful summer gadget gives everyone and everything a good clean before they enter the car.

A 4-in-1 product, the BeachBox comes with a portable shower tank that offers 4–5 minutes of flow time. To rinse off, stand in the durable wash box while you spray yourself with water. This gadget is also great for kids and pets

5. A multi-terrain cart for beach gear

e-Beach Wagon in a video

Stop carrying everyone’s surfboards, sand toys, coolers, etc., to the beach and pull them in the e-Beach Wagon motorized multi-terrain cart. An electric motorized multi-terrain vehicle, it runs at a variable speed and operates with a throttle and hand grip.

This one’s going to change the game for my family. Instead of lugging our beach essentials all the way from our condo to the beach, we can just pull them in this handy wagon.

6. A 24″ gas-powered pizza oven for gatherings

Ooni Koda 2 Max
Ooni Koda 2 Max front view

Treat your friends and family to summer pizza nights in the backyard when you have the Ooni Koda 2 Max gas-powered pizza oven. It flaunts a 24″ cooking area and is suitable for baking large pizzas or cooking foods side-by-side.

I appreciate the dual-zone cooking feature. It lets you cook pizzas or meat to your preferred level of doneness—so whether you prefer crisp or soft pies, you can have your pizza the way you like it.

7. Light-responsive prescription glasses

Ampere Dusk on a person

Get instant tint adjustment with the Ampere Dusk Rx light-responsive prescription glasses. Outfitted with electronic tint control, the lenses automatically adjust their tint in 0.1 seconds.

So you can have the ideal tent level, no matter the light. I also like the touch-control feature. To use it, press force sensors on the outside of the frame. It’ll toggle among preset tints.

8. A frozen treat maker for ice cream, sorbet & more

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe with frozen treats

Create frozen treats all summer long with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream & frozen treat maker. It churns out CREAMi Classics like ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. Plus, its new functionality includes Slushi, Creamiccino, Frozen Yogurt, and Frozen Drinks.

I’m including it on this list of useful summer gadgets for its versatility. It’s not just an ice cream maker, it churns out a wide range of tasty summer treats. So you can be sure you’ll use it throughout the warm months.

9. A kit for underwater filming with an iPhone

10 unbelievably useful summer gadgets you need for 2024
ProShot Dive Case & Red Filter Pack for iPhone

Take your iPhone beneath the waves for underwater photography with the ProShot Dive Case & Red Filter. Consisting of a universal iPhone case and a red filter pack, the kit is sure to enhance your underwater fun this summer.

First, the case makes your iPhone waterproof down to 130′ and protects all iPhone models. Paired with the ProShotCase app, you can film underwater and save footage on your iPhone’s camera roll.

10. Smart multicolor string lights for the outdoors

Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights on a balcony

Add color and atmosphere to your patio, porch, garden, or balcony with the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights. They have a lovely gem-like shape and a ton of smart features.

Yes, you can choose from over 16 million colors and warm to cool whites. They also work with Matter for seamless use with your smart home hub or choice.

Live summer 2024 to its fullest with these incredibly useful summer gadgets. You’ll want them by your side from the end of May till the beginning of September.

