New gaming gadgets every hardcore gamer will love

Elevate a serious gamer's setup with these new gadgets. From the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel to the Razer Naga V2 Pro mouse, they bring power and precision to any game.

Elgato Stream Deck + looks great in a gaming setup

Want to impress a gamer this holiday season? These new gaming gadgets for hardcore gamers fit the bill. They’re not just new; they’re outfitted with the features serious gamers want, from an MMO mouse to a racing wheel with tactile feedback.

Only the Elgato Stream Deck will do if you’re shopping for a gamer who livestreams. With its intuitive controls, it offers buttons to trigger almost any action.

And for racing fans, the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel puts your gamer on the racetrack thanks to realistic TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Discover these new gaming gadgets and more below.

1. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers offers a magnetic charging connection and charges 2 controllers simultaneously.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers design

Let your gamer charge their controllers in 1 place with the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. This dock keeps them charged, while an LED charging indicator shows the battery status.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

2. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller design

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller meets a gamer’s demands with its HyperSpeed Wireless technology. It delivers a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, a shorter actuation distance results in faster button presses.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

Elgato Stream Deck + in action

Gamers who livestream will love the Elgato Stream Deck +. It offers new, intuitive ways to control a setup via instant, tactile, and granular control. Customize it without limits and outfit it with your favorite plugins. It’s one of our favorite new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The ROCCAT Kone Air gaming-grade mouse is designed for hardcore gamers with its fast connectivity and 17 programmable inputs.

ROCCAT Kone Air gaming-grade mouse in white and gray

Gamers can take control with the ROCCAT Kone Air Gaming-grade mouse. It boasts the Kone ergonomic design. With 17 programmable buttons, it gives gamers plenty of customization.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform gaming headset celebrates the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter with throwback art.

Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform design

Featuring 80s-style artwork from Street Fighter, the Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform gaming headset is for serious gamers. What’s more, Bluetooth 5.2 provides dual connectivity.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

6. The Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse

Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse in use

Adapt to any game style with the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse. With 3 swappable side plates, it brings gamers up to 22 programmable controls. Then, the HyperScroller Pro Wheel offers unlimited configuration and feel, which is why it’s one of the best new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Pico 4 VR headset lets gamers play for longer with its balanced, easy-to-wear design. The fit is super comfortable.

Pico 4 VR headset design

The Pico 4 VR headset has an incredibly balanced design, allowing gamers to play longer comfortably. Even better, the Pancake optical lens delivers a comprehensive, clear view.

Get it for $384.95. See a list of retailers on the official website.

8. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair provides support and comfort. It’s ideal for streaming, competing, and more.

Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair design

Treat the gamer in your life to the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair. Designed for players of all levels, it can adapt to any task. Moreover, it keeps players in optimal posture and provides ergonomic support.

Get it for $995 on the official website.

9. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) brings speed and precision to tasks with 11x quicker response and 10 faster actions.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) gaming keyboard design

Named the best gaming keyboard by Wired, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) offers fast OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches for a quicker response and actuation. Gamers can customize the sensitivity of every key from 0.2 mm to 3.8 mm. It’s one of our favorite new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10. The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel upgrades a gamer’s setup with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel in use

Give a gamer a realistic racing experience with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. Thanks to the TRUEFORCE feedback, gamers can feel in-game road conditions, vibrations, and physics. Then the professional layout keeps the necessary controls in the precise location.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

Enhance your or your gamer’s setup with these impressive new gaming gadgets. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

