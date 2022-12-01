New gaming gadgets every hardcore gamer will love

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 1, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Elevate a serious gamer's setup with these new gadgets. From the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel to the Razer Naga V2 Pro mouse, they bring power and precision to any game.

New gaming gadgets every hardcore gamer will love
Elgato Stream Deck + looks great in a gaming setup

Want to impress a gamer this holiday season? These new gaming gadgets for hardcore gamers fit the bill. They’re not just new; they’re outfitted with the features serious gamers want, from an MMO mouse to a racing wheel with tactile feedback.

Related: Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life

Only the Elgato Stream Deck will do if you’re shopping for a gamer who livestreams. With its intuitive controls, it offers buttons to trigger almost any action.

And for racing fans, the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel puts your gamer on the racetrack thanks to realistic TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Discover these new gaming gadgets and more below.

1. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers offers a magnetic charging connection and charges 2 controllers simultaneously.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers design

Let your gamer charge their controllers in 1 place with the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. This dock keeps them charged, while an LED charging indicator shows the battery status.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

2. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller gives gamers a high-performance advantage on PS5 and PC.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller design

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller meets a gamer’s demands with its HyperSpeed Wireless technology. It delivers a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, a shorter actuation distance results in faster button presses.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

3. The Elgato Stream Deck + simplifies a gamer’s livestream setup with instant tactile controls. It triggers almost any action.

Elgato Stream Deck + in action

Gamers who livestream will love the Elgato Stream Deck +. It offers new, intuitive ways to control a setup via instant, tactile, and granular control. Customize it without limits and outfit it with your favorite plugins. It’s one of our favorite new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The ROCCAT Kone Air gaming-grade mouse is designed for hardcore gamers with its fast connectivity and 17 programmable inputs.

ROCCAT Kone Air gaming-grade mouse in white and gray

Gamers can take control with the ROCCAT Kone Air Gaming-grade mouse. It boasts the Kone ergonomic design. With 17 programmable buttons, it gives gamers plenty of customization.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform gaming headset celebrates the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter with throwback art.

Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform design

Featuring 80s-style artwork from Street Fighter, the Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform gaming headset is for serious gamers. What’s more, Bluetooth 5.2 provides dual connectivity.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

6. The Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse with HyperScroll Pro Wheel helps you dominate any genre with 3 swappable side plates.

Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse in use

Adapt to any game style with the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse. With 3 swappable side plates, it brings gamers up to 22 programmable controls. Then, the HyperScroller Pro Wheel offers unlimited configuration and feel, which is why it’s one of the best new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Pico 4 VR headset lets gamers play for longer with its balanced, easy-to-wear design. The fit is super comfortable.

Pico 4 VR headset design

The Pico 4 VR headset has an incredibly balanced design, allowing gamers to play longer comfortably. Even better, the Pancake optical lens delivers a comprehensive, clear view.

Get it for $384.95. See a list of retailers on the official website.

8. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair provides support and comfort. It’s ideal for streaming, competing, and more.

Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair design

Treat the gamer in your life to the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair. Designed for players of all levels, it can adapt to any task. Moreover, it keeps players in optimal posture and provides ergonomic support.

Get it for $995 on the official website.

9. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) brings speed and precision to tasks with 11x quicker response and 10 faster actions.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) gaming keyboard design

Named the best gaming keyboard by Wired, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) offers fast OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches for a quicker response and actuation. Gamers can customize the sensitivity of every key from 0.2 mm to 3.8 mm. It’s one of our favorite new gadgets for hardcore gamers.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10. The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel upgrades a gamer’s setup with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel in use

Give a gamer a realistic racing experience with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. Thanks to the TRUEFORCE feedback, gamers can feel in-game road conditions, vibrations, and physics. Then the professional layout keeps the necessary controls in the precise location.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

Enhance your or your gamer’s setup with these impressive new gaming gadgets. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy

Shopping for your Apple user is pretty easy. There’s a slew of stylish accessories that can enhance their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. And, of course, you want to give the best, and that’s what we’re highlighting in our Apple accessories..
This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once

Enjoy 2 displays at once with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. This innovative docking station offers dual 4K at 60z and boasts the same power as Thunderbolt 3. Plus, with 96W of laptop charging, it quickly powers..
Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor

Get alerts for sounds around the house—whether it’s a broken window or a crying baby—with Earzz. This innovative smart home monitor listens for the sounds that are important to you and sends notifications. Want to do some laundry while the..
Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life

Christmas is less than a month away. So if you have a little scientist or engineer, you’re scouring reviews for the best STEM gadgets. And that’s where this roundup comes in. If you want to give gifts that go beyond..
Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife

Make serving cheese easier with the Revel Cheese Knife. This fromage knife replaces multiple cheese knives with its clever 3-blades-and-1-fork design. Love cheese plates? Then you know you need a soft cheese knife for Brie, a cleaver for semi-hard cheeses..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night

If you’ve ever played baseball or catch, you know how easy it can be to lose track of the time. Once the sun goes down, it can be quite difficult to track a pitch or stray ball without decent lighting...
Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web

Cyber Monday marks the height of the holiday shopping season. Deals are often better today than on Black Friday, and you can score them while sitting in front of your computer, listening to Christmas music. But in the swarm of..
Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind...
Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest..
Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has..
Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley

If you’re into tabletop board games, you’re in luck. This week’s game roundup focuses on them entirely. From cute animal fantasy worlds to psychology-themed puzzles, these titles bring old-fashioned tabletop fun to game night. We mentioned cute animal games. This..