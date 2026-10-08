QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP: Why I’m looking at this subscription-free alternative

QALO

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP: Screenless fitness bands have exploded this year. Turns out, people aren’t that keen on wearing an illuminated mini phone (smartwatch) while they exercise. WHOOP has quite literally owned the category for years—its annual subscription is required and costs $199. The new QALO SL-1, however, costs $199.95 as a one-time purchase. If you’re looking for a fitness band in 2026, which one makes the most sense?

That’s the question I’m most interested in answering, especially since I’m not exactly thrilled about adding another subscription to my life. I run, lift weights, and like seeing my sleep score. But I don’t want my fitness tracker to become another bill I have to justify—no way.

Here’s how the QALO SL-1 and WHOOP compare, and which one I’d choose.

Quick verdict

The QALO SL-1 is for anyone who wants to avoid subscriptions. And for me, it’s the more interesting buy because it delivers the category’s basic appeal without a recurring expense.

Go for the WHOOP if you care more about advanced recovery and training insights and don’t mind paying annually. It’s still the stronger choice for serious athletes.

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP for fitness and workout tracking

QALO

Ever finished a run, opened your app, and realized your tracker never noticed you left the house? You’ll have to work out for 5 days straight to bring your recovery score up to speed.

That’s the QALO SL-1’s biggest weakness. The band covers workout basics, like heart rate zone, steps, and calories. But you have to tell the band to start tracking first—there’s no automatic workout detection, according to Engadget’s Daniel Cooper. Cooper says it should be a standard feature on any fitness band, and I agree.

WHOOP does auto-detect workouts, and it ties every session back to your recovery. CNET’s Nasha Addarich Martinez says each workout gets a strain score, and WHOOP’s AI coach nudges her to push harder on recovery days and ease off on the red ones.

My verdict: WHOOP is the better choice if you want your fitness tracker to be an indispensable part of your training.

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP for sleep and recovery

WHOOP

Sleep and recovery data matter for athletes and serious fitness enthusiasts. However, QALO SL-1 and WHOOP handle it differently. The SL-1 tracks most of what I’d want: HRV, sleep, skin temperature, and stress. And it rolls all of that into a 1-100 Q Score. But my hesitation comes from Engadget’s review: the app’s takeaways are written in the past tense with little context. So first thing in the morning, your score is low because you didn’t work out yet. I’d find that annoying.

WHOOP turns the same raw data into advice. Its morning recovery score is based on HRV, respiratory rate, and sleep. It also comes with a journal where you can log habits like caffeine and alcohol. It also gives you recommendations based on your sleep debt, according to CNET. That’s the stuff I’d be interested in.

My verdict: WHOOP definitely has the edge for detailed recovery guidance here.

Which fitness band is better for battery life?

WHOOP

One of my rules for screenless wearables: if there’s no display to power, the battery had better last. Good news, both of these do.

QALO claims 12+ days per charge, and Engadget’s Cooper still had 59% left after a full week, so I’d expect it to beat that claim. WHOOP rates the 5.0 and MG at 14+ days. CNET’s test got about two weeks.

Charging is where they split. The SL-1 sits in a magnetic USB-C cradle, so you have to take it off your wrist to charge. WHOOP’S Peak and Life tiers come with a wireless battery pack that clips onto the band, so you can charge without taking it off.

I care about this mostly for sleep tracking because charging overnight means missing a night of data.

My verdict: This one’s a draw, though WHOOP edges it with a couple extra days of wear-while-charging on the pricier plans.

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP: Which has the better app?

With no screen on either band, the app is the product. So which one would I rather open every morning?

Both apps hold a 4.8-star rating on the App Store, but the volume speaks, well, volumes. WHOOP’s app has about 85,000 ratings while QALO‘s has about 2,100—likely from ring owners since the band only launched recently.

WHOOP’s app focuses on coaching. There’s an AI coach and behavior logging. On the Peak plan, you get a WHOOP Age score, which shows your estimated aging pace.

QALO’s app is simpler: one Q Score, three sub-scores, and streaks for consistency. Its best feature is ecosystem flexibility. If you own a QALO smart ring, the ring and band feed into your health profile, which is convenient.

My Verdict: WHOOP wins on depth here, but QALO may be the better fit if you want health data without a full coaching system on your wrist.

Which costs less: QALO SL-1 or WHOOP?

So, how much should you really spend on a screenless fitness band over three years? Here’s the math based on WHOOP’s cheapest One plan:

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP: Price over 3 years Hardware $199.95 Included with Membership Year One $199.95 $199 Year two $199.95 $398 (total) Year Three $199.95 $597 (total)

The gap widens even further if you go for WHOOP Peak at $239 per year (the tier CNET recommends for most people), or Life at $359. QALO, meanwhile, doesn’t charge a subscription for any of its wearables, and its App Store listing shows no in-app purchases.

WHOOP’s membership pays for the software (coaching, recovery, Healthspan). And if you cancel, the band stops collecting and syncing new data until you renew.

My verdict: QALO SL-1 is the clear winner for long-term cost.

Where QALO SL-1 wins

QALO SL-1 is the better choice if you:

Don’t want one more monthly bill

Want basic health tracking

Plan to keep your fitness tracker for years

The subscription-free model is one of the main reasons I’d consider QALO. That said, $199.95 is a lot for a barebones band. If you’re curious about screenless bands, the Fibit Air is worth a look at $99.99.

Where WHOOP wins

WHOOP is the better choice if you have:

A serious training schedule

An appetite for detailed coaching

Plans to use the WHOOP ecosystem daily

An annual membership makes more sense if you plan to use it regularly for competitive sports. In those cases, the yearly fee is less of a bill than a coach.

QALO SL-1 vs WHOOP: Which should you buy?

I’d recommend the QALO SL-1 for most people. It’s a screen-free fitness band mainly for tracking sleep, activity, workouts, and general wellness. And I think the subscription-free approach makes more sense. You pay $199.95 once instead of committing to regular payments.

I’d choose WHOOP if I knew I’d use its coaching and recovery features. WHOOP is definitely the more established platform here, and serious athletes will benefit more from those insights.