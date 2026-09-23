I’d buy Apple’s WHOOP-like fitness tracker—if it skips the subscription

WHOOP

No surprises here: Apple is currently working on a WHOOP-like fitness tracker. According to Bloomberg, Apple is building prototypes of a screenless band: a thin fabric strap with a sensor-based computing module. It’s in early development and wouldn’t launch before 2028, if Apple ships it at all.

Apple’s rumored screenless fitness tracker has my interest. As someone who’s lived with a screenless fitness band, I understand the appeal. But if there’s one thing that could change my mind before launch day, it’s another subscription plan.

Why I’d actually wear Apple’s screenless fitness band

Ever taken off your Apple Watch just to get a break? Apple Watches are gorgeous and capable, but wearing a screen all day gets uncomfortable. That’s why I recently tried the Amazfit Helio Strap Pro—and I found a fitness band I actually wanted to wear. Its battery lasted about 11 days between charges; my smartwatch barely lasted a day. I slept in it, washed dishes, and basically forgot about it until I wanted my recovery data.

There were no notifications or pings—unless I had set an alarm (which was useful). An Apple screenless fitness tracker could give millions of iPhone owners the same experience. Bloomberg reports Apple sees it as a complement to the Apple Watch. So all the data would go to the Health app, which iPhone owners already use.

The Apple WHOOP rival needs to skip the subscription

WHOOP built this category, and it built it on memberships. The band comes with a plan that starts at $199 per year for WHOOP One, the standard plan. If you want medical-grade ECG and blood pressure? You’ll have to buy the $359-a-year WHOOP Life Tier.

And this is where an Apple WHOOP rival could stand out. Apple has an opportunity to bring screenless tracking to people who’d never sign up for a yearly fee—and there are a lot of them, myself included.

One of my rules for wearables: pay once, not forever. Subscriptions can rake in millions for brands—which has been fodder for the news pundits. But they have a point; just look at the math: The Amazfit Helio Strap Pro costs $199.99 once. WHOOP One costs $199 every year. So by year two, you’ve paid nearly $400 versus $199.99 once. That’s no small subscription fee. My Amazfit Helio Strap Pro vs. WHOOP comparison gets into the details.

Apple hasn’t said anything about price or subscription. So my question for Apple is: will deeper health and recovery insights come with the band, or sit behind another fee? The Apple ecosystem is a real advantage, but only if the band is useful on its own.

Can Apple make this wearable worth buying?

Does an iPhone owner even need another wearable? Apple is already tackling that question. The Apple Watch Series 12 added continuous heart rate tracking, and the Health app now offers a readiness score and a biological age estimate. So an Apple band would have to justify itself.

For an Apple Fitness band to earn a spot on my wrist, it would need at least 11+ days of battery life. Also, Apple being Apple, I’d want an incredible design, with swappable bands of different materials in beautiful colorways.

The health tracking would have to be superb—just as good at the Apple Watch 12, but hopefully better. Perhaps with an FDA-approved tool or two?

And no subscription. If you’re buying into Apple, it’s assumed you’ll be paying for its (pricy) hardware and other subscriptions.

My final thoughts on Apple’s screenless band

I’m interested in what Apple is building. As a busy parent who’d rather check my recovery score at set times rather than dismiss notifications, I’d buy one if it checks every box on that list.