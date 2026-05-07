Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: I didn’t expect Google to go after WHOOP like this

Gadgets and Wearables

I’ve been watching the Fitbit brand slowly dissolve into Google’s product ecosystem for years, and if I’m being honest, I had kind of written it off. Then Google went and teased the Fitbit Air — a screen-free tracker aimed squarely at the WHOOP crowd — and suddenly I’m paying attention again. It’s Fitbit Air vs. WHOOP 5.0, and I’m looking at both trackers, side-by-side.

Overall, WHOOP 5.0 is excellent. It’s the tracker that serious athletes, sleep-obsessed gym rats, and biohacker types have been reaching for. But a subscription is required to use the device, and the premium options costs as much as a gym membership. Meanwhile, the latest Fitbit Air rumors point at a $99.99 upfront cost with an optional subscription. I think Google is betting that the price point opens a market that WHOOP cast aside. So—is Google actually onto something, or is this just a cheap screenless tracker in a fresh rebrand? Let’s get into what we know so far.

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: Quick Verdict

Short answer: Fitbit Air if you want solid everyday health tracking without a subscription eating your lunch money. WHOOP 5.0 if you’re a serious athlete who needs the deepest recovery data on the market and can justify the ongoing cost.

Spend the rest of this article with me, and I’ll prove it!

Fitbit Air and WHOOP 5.0: Head-to-Head Breakdown

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: Price & Total Cost of Ownership

Fitbit / Steph Curry Screenshot

This is where the conversation starts and, honestly, where it almost ends.

The Fitbit Air may cost $99.99 for the device. Google Health Premium — the subscription that unlocks AI coaching via Google Health Coach (powered by Gemini) — costs an additional $99.99 per year. The core tracking features, however, work without the subscription. So worst case, you’re looking at about $200 in year one if you want the full experience, and $100/year to maintain it after that.

WHOOP 5.0 operates on a fundamentally different model: there’s no upfront hardware cost, but you’re paying $199/year for the entry-level WHOOP One tier (which includes the 5.0 device). If you want the premium WHOOP MG hardware with FDA-cleared ECG, that’s $359/year on the Life tier. There’s no opting out of the subscription — the device is literally useless without it.

Verdict: For total cost over three years, the Fitbit Air wins decisively. Even with the premium subscription, you’re spending significantly less. WHOOP’s model makes sense if the platform’s depth justifies it for you — but that’s a big “if” for most people.

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: Health Tracking Depth

Not gonna lie, this is where WHOOP has slayed for for years — and for good reason.

WHOOP 5.0 captures biometric data 26 times per second using upgraded sensors, tracking HRV, sleep stages, strain, recovery, stress, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and VO2 Max across 145+ supported activities. Its sleep staging algorithm was trained on polysomnography data from clinical partners. That has improved accuracy by over 7% in detecting light, REM, and deep sleep compared to its predecessor. It also has a longevity feature called WHOOP Age and Women’s Hormonal Insights across all tiers. The WHOOP MG version adds on-demand ECG with FDA clearance for detecting AFib.

According to Gadgets and Wearables, Fitbit Air will be able to track heart rate, steps, estimated calorie burn, blood oxygen, and skin temperature via the Google Health Coach AI experience. Of course, it uses Gemini to generate personalized recommendations from your sleep, activity, and even meal photos. We’re still waiting on the full sensor spec sheet post-launch, so there may be more here than we currently know—and I’ll update this section once I have all the information.

Verdict: WHOOP 5.0 goes deeper, full stop. The clinical-grade sleep staging and HRV depth are genuinely hard to match. But if your goal is solid daily health awareness rather than elite athletic optimization, the Fitbit Air’s feature set is more than respectable — especially with Gemini coaching in the mix.

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: Battery Life

WHOOP

This one’s quick but matters more than people give it credit for, especially for screen-free trackers where the goal is to keep it on all the time.

WHOOP 5.0 delivers 14+ days of battery life and supports on-the-wrist charging, so you never really have to stop tracking. Definitely a wear-it-and-forget-it kind of tracker.

At the time of publication, we still don’t know what kind of battery Fitbit Air packs. As a screenless device, however, I expect it to be robust, maybe around 7 days of battery—and hopefully wit a quick charge feature.

Verdict: I’ll give the win to WHOOP for now, since we know its battery life and it is excellent. But the Fitbit Air could be close behind if it keeps up the pace and includes a fast-charge feature. Unless you’re going off-grid for two weeks, this probably isn’t the deciding factor.

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0: Design & Comfort

Both trackers are screen-free, which means they’re both going for a comfortable, distraction free wear experience— but they go about it differently.

WHOOP 5.0 is 7% smaller than its predecessor, with an IP68 rating (water-resistant up to 10 meters for 2 hours) and a clasp-style band system designed for athletic wear. It has a dedicated following among people who wear it 24/7, including during sleep and intense training.

Fitbit Air weighs just 12 grams with the strap or 5 grams without — genuinely featherlight. It comes in three colors (Obsidian, Lavender, Berry) and offers four strap styles: Active (silicone-style fluoroelastomer), Performance (woven fabric), Elevated (lifestyle-forward), and Metal Mesh, borrowing directly from the Pixel Watch accessory playbook. The Metal Mesh band alone may push your total cost up significantly — the equivalent Pixel Watch band runs $129.99.

Verdict: Too close to call without extended wear testing. The Fitbit Air’s strap options give it serious lifestyle versatility that WHOOP doesn’t compete with. WHOOP has the athletic pedigree. Pick your vibe.

Fitbit Air vs WHOOP 5.0:App & AI Experience

WHOOP

The app is where you actually use all that data, and this gap is interesting.

WHOOP 5.0’s app is mature, deep, and beloved by its community. The coaching insights are built around HRV, strain, and recovery scores, and the platform has years of population data behind its recommendations. It’s actually one of the best health platforms in the consumer wearable space.

Fitbit Air, on the other hand, is launching alongside a full rebrand: the Fitbit app is becoming Google Health, complete with a new heart-shaped logo in Google’s signature colors and a subscription tier now called Google Health Premium. The centerpiece is Google Health Coach — an AI assistant powered by Gemini.

This is Google’s clearest statement yet about where it wants to take health AI. Whether it delivers in practice is still TBD — we’ll know more after real-world use.

Verdict: WHOOP’s app wins today on depth and track record. But Google’s Gemini-powered Health Coach is the most ambitious AI health play from any major wearable brand right now. If the execution matches the pitch, this gap could close fast.

Fitbit Air and WHOOP 5.0: Who They’re Actually For

WHOOP 5.0: Endurance athletes, CrossFitters, cyclists, serious gym-goers, and anyone whose identity is partially built around recovery optimization. People who track HRV before deciding whether to go hard at the gym. Biohackers. The kind of person who has opinions about sleep stages.

Fitbit Air: Health-conscious everyday people who want passive, intelligent tracking without a screen distracting them. People who used to love Fitbit but left. Android users who are already deep in the Google ecosystem. Anyone who finds $200/year for a tracker genuinely hard to justify.

Where Fitbit Air Wins

The Fitbit Air is the right call if cost is anywhere on your radar. At $99.99 upfront, with no mandatory subscription… It’s the most accessible entry point into screen-free wellness tracking on the market. If you pay for Google Health Premium, you’re still spending less than a basic WHOOP membership annually — and you get Google’s full Gemini-powered coaching stack alongside it. The light weight and the strap variety also make this a genuinely wearable tracker for people who aren’t athletes — the kind of person who wants to wear something nice to a dinner while still tracking their resting HR. And if you’re already in the Google/Android ecosystem, having your health data living in Google Health is a real win.

Where WHOOP 5.0 Wins

If you’re training with intent, WHOOP 5.0 is still the one. The depth of its biometric tracking—capturing data 26 times per second, with clinically validated sleep staging and a full suite of recovery metrics—is genuinely unmatched at the consumer level. The 14+ day battery with on-the-wrist charging means zero interruption to your data stream. And the WHOOP community, with years of tracking experience, gives it a coaching intelligence that a brand-new Google AI tool is going to have to earn. If you’re the kind of person who changes what you do for the day based on data from your wearable, the WHOOP subscription pays for itself in behavior change.

Final Verdict

For most people comparing these two — health-curious everyday users who want to level up their wellness routine without a screen or a steep ongoing fee — the Fitbit Air is the better buy. Google has made something genuinely competitive at an entry price. The Gemini coaching angle is a wildcard that could either be transformative or underwhelming, and we’ll know more once real-world reviews land.

But if you’re a serious athlete who needs the sharpest recovery and sleep data available? WHOOP 5.0 still holds the crown. Just know exactly what you’re paying for — and make peace with the subscription.

This article will be updated with confirmed post-launch specs and hands-on impressions. Check back tomorrow.