Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 15, 2023, 8:00 am EDT

Unlock new levels of productivity and entertainment with the AURGA Viewer: the tiny 5-in-1 gadget that expands your screen, streams wirelessly, and unleashes your creativity.

Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter
AURGA Viewer looks great in a workspace

Get more capabilities for your desk and game space with the AURGA Viewer 5-in-1 wireless HDMI transmitter. This tiny HDMI transmitter has 5 useful features, including screen space expansion.

Have you ever wished you could supercharge your workspace? Like, have it do more work for you, rather than the other way around? I sure do! And that’s why I am super excited to review the AURGA Viewer 5-in-1 wireless HDMI transmitter.

Compact and easy to use, this gadget combines 5 useful features in one—mouse, keyboard, touchscreen, wireless video streamer, and digitizer pen. With so many capabilities and a convenient palm-size shape, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it. Let’s dive in and take a closer look!

AURGA Viewer product video

Extends your screen space onto an iPad or tablet

If you take your work on the go, this handy little gadget is a lifesaver. It seamlessly extends your screen space onto any iPad or Android tablet, turning them into portable workstations.

All you have to do is plug in this tiny HDMI transmitter and drag your projects onto a connected device. That way, you can take your work with you while you move to a new location—whether that’s to the sofa or the company meeting room.

Even better, there’s no time-consuming software to install or additional app subscriptions to pay for. This gadget extends your screen with no extra time or cost. It works as it is, which is a true relief.

AURGA Viewer
AURGA Viewer
AURGA Viewer
AURGA Viewer in lifestyle images

Creates a seamless coding environment

Meanwhile, if you’re a developer, this gadget ticks all the boxes for your work, too. Good code takes up ample screen space, and the AUGRA Viewer can help with that.

Simply connect your tablet to a Raspberry Pi to extend your screen. Then, you’ll observe how smoothly and quickly your programming projects run. It’s coding convenience as you’ve never experienced.

The cherry on the cake is that this mini gadget works with a range of developer computers—including SBCs, Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, Orange Pi, Rock Pi, and Banano Pi—making programming more versatile than ever.

AURGA Viewer with a tablet

Turns mobile devices into playing consoles

Gamers will also appreciate this tiny HDMI transmitter. It turns their mobile device into a portable gaming console, giving them the chance to stretch out while playing their favorite PC game or play games on the go.

What’s more, the AURGA Viewer connects to gaming consoles like PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch. That way, you can untether your console games from the big screen.

AURGA Viewer
AUGRA Viewer with a Raspberry Pi

Lets you use your tablet for creativity

Designers, too, will love the AUGRA Viewer. This workspace gadget actually turns your tablet into a pen display for Windows 10. How cool is that? Now you can create high-quality drawings on any tablet, whether or not it was created for graphic design.

And don’t worry, the quality is premium. According to the company, you can get all the details perfect and take your projects to the next level with the AURGA Viewer’s pressure sensitivity, tilt sensitivity, and low latency.

Works with iOS, Android, and Windows

Even better, this tiny HDMI transmitter works with all your devices including Android, Windows, and iOS. So there’s not a gadget in your collection that gets left out.

This also means that the AURGA viewer connects your devices together, allowing for easy screen sharing and video streaming. So, yes, you can totally stream from your Android computer right onto your iPad.

Computing is getting too easy, isn’t it?

Has either wireless or USB connectivity

Meanwhile, flexibility is key when it comes to the AURGA Viewer. Whether you prefer a wireless connection or a USB connection, this gadget fulfills your needs.

So you can stream wirelessly, enjoying the freedom of a cable-free experience, or connect via USB for a reliable and stable connection. The choice is yours.

Offers beautiful visuals

And, while this gadget streams your content to other devices, you don’t have to worry about video quality. With its impressive 1920 x 1080p resolution with 60 Hz/48K audio, you get a crisp and immersive viewing experience.

Watch your favorite movies, stream videos, or enjoy gaming sessions on any device, all while enjoying elevated video quality.

Boosts your mini PC’s power

Got a mini PC? You can boost its power by connecting an iPad via this tiny HDMI transmitter. When connected to an iPad, you can add an improved touchscreen experience and greater computing.

That way, you may not need to buy a separate monitor, keyboard, and mouse for your setup. The iPad helps you control everything effortlessly. And it’s all made possible by the AURGA Viewer.

Is the AURGA Viewer worth it?

The AURGA Viewer is a true game-changer in the desk gadgets realm, offering a wide range of features in a compact and portable design. From extending your screen space to providing high-quality wireless video streaming, this tiny 5-in-1 gadget enhances your productivity, entertainment, and creativity.

For that reason, I give my wholehearted recommendation. There’s nothing better for modern professionals than gadgets that combine multiple capabilities. This one does, making both work and play easier and more enjoyable.

Love the AURGA Viewer? Buy it for $79 on the official website.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
