Siri might finally be useful—Here’s what Apple is changing in iOS 27

Apple

I’ll be honest: I haven’t really used Siri in years. Sure, I’ll occasionally set a timer or ask about the weather—but anything beyond that? I’m opening an app instead. And if I need actual answers, I’m going straight to ChatGPT. So when I saw reports that Apple might completely rethink how Siri works in iOS 27… I paid attention. Because Apple may (finally) be changing what Siri is.

Apple Is Opening Siri to Third-Party AI Assistants in iOS 27

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to let Siri connect with multiple AI assistants, not just one. Right now, Siri can already pass certain requests to ChatGPT. But with iOS 27, that could expand to include tools like:

Google Gemini

Claude

And instead of being locked into a single integration, users may be able to choose which AI handles each request. This would reportedly work through a new system called “Extensions,” which allows installed apps to plug directly into Siri.

If these reports are accurate, Siri is becoming more of a router—a layer that sends your question to the best AI for the job. That’s a major change.

So instead of competing directly with OpenAI or Google, Apple’s turning the iPhone into a central hub for all AI tools to live together. Maybe that’s exactly what we needed.

There are even hints that Apple could build a dedicated Extensions section in the App Store—basically an AI marketplace inside your phone. Yep, that feels very Apple.

You May Soon Be Able to Use ChatGPT, Gemini, and More With Siri

Apple

In a nutshell, this could make Siri way more useful. Instead of rephrasing a question five times and still getting a weird answer, you might be able to:

Send creative tasks to ChatGPT

Use Gemini for more contextual Google-powered results

Tap Claude for longer, more thoughtful responses

All without leaving Siri.

The idea is that you’ll choose the AI—or Siri might even route it for you. And for the first time, Siri could keep up with how people are already using AI in real life.

Why Apple Is Changing Its AI Strategy Now

It’s no secret that Apple hasn’t exactly been leading the AI conversation. While competitors pushed ahead with generative AI, Apple took a slower, more controlled approach—as it always does. And Siri, which launched back in 2011, hasn’t kept up with what modern AI can do.

Opening Siri to third-party tools solves a few problems at once:

Apple doesn’t have to rely on just one AI partner

It can roll out new capabilities faster

It can monetize subscriptions through the App Store

In other words, Apple doesn’t need to win the AI race—it just needs to own the platform where AI happens.

What This Means for Everyday iPhone Users

If this rolls out the way it’s being described, it could end up being one of the most meaningful Siri updates we’ve seen in years. And by that I mean, it’s the kind of change that actually alters how you use your iPhone. Practically speaking, you might be able to stop second-guessing whether Siri will understand you and just… ask. You’d get more accurate answers, more flexibility in how you use AI, and way less of that frustration that makes you give up halfway through. And maybe—finally—a real reason to start using Siri again without immediately defaulting to something else.

The Catch With Siri’s New AI Integrations

Of course, it’s not all straightforward. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, and they’re kind of important ones. It’s not clear whether Apple will open this up to any AI app or keep things tightly controlled with an approval process. And even if the feature does roll out, there’s the bigger question about the user experience. Will switching between different AI assistants be seamless, or will it turn into one of those settings you forget exists because it’s just a little too clunky?

Then there’s the privacy side of things—which Apple usually takes very seriously. Bringing multiple third-party AI tools into the mix adds a layer of complexity that’s hard to ignore. Some early reports have already pointed out potential concerns around how these services might interact with personal data on your device.

The Bottom Line

So it looks like Appl is rethinking its role in the AI world. Instead of trying to build the smartest, flashiest assistant on its own, the company is creating a space where all assistants can coexist, with the iPhone at the center. It’s a subtle, but exciting. And actually, for the first time in a while, I’m genuinely curious to see what Siri can do.