Apple WWDC26 rumors: AI expansion, Siri redesign, and iOS 27 plans

Image Credit: Apple

I get the sense Apple saw AI as something for later and never pushed hard in that space. That choice put the company behind Perplexity, Gemini, and ChatGPT. However, according to Apple WWDC26 rumors, the Cupertino giant now wants to close the gap.

When is WWDC26?

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference online from June 8–12. The company will also welcome developers and students to a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 8.

Apple shared the WWDC schedule on Monday and promised “AI advancements and new software and developer tools.” At the same time, the company hasn’t revealed what it plans to show. So curiosity now turns to Apple WWDC26 rumors.

Apple chatbot

The headline reveal on June 8 points to an Apple chatbot. Apple will avoid that label, but the tool will support back-and-forth text and voice chats that help you handle tasks during the day, says Mark Gurman. Picture something close to Claude or ChatGPT. From what I have seen in software teams, CEOs love the word “communication” in marketing, even when other terms fit better.

The chatbot, under the code name Campos, will sit deep inside iPhone, iPad, and Mac systems and take over the current Siri interface. Sources say users will launch it the same way they use Siri now, with a voice command or by holding the side button.

Operating systems

Outside the chatbot shift, the operating systems will not see huge changes in 2026. Apple plans a cleanup across its platforms, which have grown heavy and show bugs in some areas. That move makes sense, since many long-time users say iOS 26 feels rough. I haven’t run into major issues myself, but some problems still show up.

Image Credit: The Guardian

After the major design shift in iOS 26 and the debut of Liquid Glass, Apple now works on a Snow Leopard-style release. With iOS 27 and macOS 27, the team will focus on software quality and core performance. Back in 2009, Apple followed Mac OS X Leopard with Snow Leopard, which focused on polish and stability over big visual change. Instead of chasing another visual overhaul, Apple now turns its attention to tightening the experience and improving overall system reliability.

🧠 Big focus: performance + AI (not flashy redesigns)

Apple will center updates on speed, stability, and efficiency instead of new visuals.

Expect fewer bugs, smoother motion, better battery life, and less heat.

📱 iOS 27 = refinement update

iOS 27 will target bug fixes, stronger performance, and leaner system size.

Apple will also tweak the Liquid Glass design instead of rolling out a full redesign.

🤖 Major push into AI

Apple will expand AI across more apps and system tools.

Siri will gain more skill and handle tasks with more depth.

🔍 New AI-powered features

Look for a stronger search experience to rival ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Apple may also explore a health-focused AI assistant tied to a paid plan.

Internal chatbot tech could hint at future AI products.

🤝 Partnerships and AI upgrades

Apple is working with Google to bring Gemini models into its ecosystem.

That move should boost the Apple Intelligence system.

💻 Updates across all platforms

These changes will reach macOS 27, iPadOS, and more.

Apple will push the same theme across devices: better performance and deeper AI.

🔮 Foundation for future hardware

iOS 27 will set the stage for foldable iPhones and new AI-driven devices.

WWDC may hint at long-term plans, even if Apple shows no new hardware.

Could WWDC26 bring new hardware?

WWDC tends to focus on software, though Apple has used the stage for hardware in the past. In 2023, the company revealed the Vision Pro headset. For 2026, I haven’t seen any solid rumor that points to new devices.

Related: 3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention

Apple often saves hardware for the fall, with iPhone launches in September and new Macs or other gear in October. I look forward to the foldable iPhone, which could shake up the folding phone market.

Related: Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy

Before you go

I see WWDC26 as a turning point for Apple’s AI story. The company looks ready to shift from slow entry to a more serious push into the space. I expect the spotlight to land on deeper Siri upgrades and a system-wide AI push rather than flashy design changes. At the same time, I think Apple will try to fix long-running software issues and rebuild trust in its platforms. If the rumors prove right, WWDC26 will show how far Apple can catch up—and how fast it plans to move next (looking at you, Siri).