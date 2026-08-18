SKIFF 100 vs. SKIFF 100 Plus: Which CORSAIR membrane keyboard should you buy?

Image Credit: CORSAIR

CORSAIR just rolled out a couple of keyboards 10 dollars apart and gave them almost the same spec sheet, so being stuck between them is a reasonable place to be. The SKIFF 100 delivers a complete starter package for $59.99, with a rotary dial, 10-zone RGB lighting, and IP53 spill resistance included. The SKIFF 100 Plus takes that foundation and adds six programmable G-keys for $69.99.

Every other line in the comparison table matches, from the membrane switches to the detachable wrist rest to the console compatibility. Having gone through both product pages line by line, I can tell you the decision comes down to a single question, whether you’ll ever record a macro.

My quick verdict

SKIFF 100 Plus / Image Credit: CORSAIR

Go with the SKIFF 100 when your keyboard exists to type and shoot and nothing more, and you would rather keep the 10 dollars for a mouse pad (that sums up my setup: I’m a shooter-first player, and my SteelSeries QcK Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad needs replacing after a hot glue gun mishap during my mom’s craft project, so saving a few dollars helps).

Reach for the SKIFF 100 Plus when you play anything with an ability rotation, stream, or use hotkey-heavy software, because dedicated macro keys mean you never sacrifice a key you already need.

Head-to-head breakdown

Dedicated macro keys versus borrowing a key you already use

Both keyboards support macro recording. The difference shows up in where the macro goes.

On the SKIFF 100 Plus, six G-keys live outside the standard 104-key layout, waiting for whatever sequence you assign (which is a nice bonus). On the SKIFF 100, you record onto a regular key, and doing so strips that key of its primary function.

But does that trade affect your experience? Binding a healing rotation to F5 means F5 stops behaving like F5 in your browser, your editor, and every other app you have open. You end up rationing which keys you can afford to lose, which defeats most of the point of having macros at all.

Software and where your customization lives

You’re looking for a gaming keyboard with membrane switches that can handle years of MMO grinding. At the same time, you want software that lets you use the extra features. I’ve lost count of how many Amazon reviews I’ve seen claiming that a firmware update rendered a keyboard unusable. You don’t want to spend money on a keyboard only for it to stop working.

Related: Keyboard switch types

CORSAIR Web Hub supports both keyboards through a browser, so there’s nothing to install. It handles RGB customization, macro recording, and device settings. Instead of downloading and installing iCUE, you can configure your keyboard through a web browser.

Supported devices let you customize lighting effects, key assignments, rotary dial functions, and FlashTap. At the moment, opinions on Web Hub are mixed. Some users set up their lighting once and end up making the changes on the keyboard itself instead of returning to Web Hub.

Even so, Web Hub has a few advantages. Setup takes a few minutes, and skipping another background application is a welcome bonus on an entry-level keyboard.

If you’d rather use iCUE, full support for both keyboards was scheduled to arrive after launch, unlocking more advanced key assignments and deeper integration with the rest of the CORSAIR ecosystem.

Both keyboards include onboard memory for a single profile. That limitation makes the G-keys more valuable than they first appear, since you can’t rely on automatic per-game profile switching to reuse the same physical keys across different titles.

Games and workflows that make G-keys pay off

Six extra keys do nothing for a Counter-Strike player. WASD, a few utility binds, and reload cover the whole input load, and a spare macro column collects dust next to the escape key. Console gamers plugging into a PS5 or Xbox get even less out of them, since macro programming is a desktop exercise.

Related: PS5 vs. PS5 Pro for GTA VI

MMOs, ARPGs, and cooldown-heavy games (think World of Warcraft) put extra keys to work. Players can bind a G-key to a buff sequence rather than scramble across the number row, while streamers reserve the same keys for scene switches and mute toggles without interfering with gameplay.

Where the SKIFF 100 wins

Image Credit: CORSAIR CORSAIR SKIFF 100 Get it for $ 59.99

Students (the ones who aren’t into MMOs or complex strategy games) get the most out of the SKIFF 100. Quiet keys suit late-night assignments, spill resistance helps with the occasional drink mishap, and RGB lighting gives an inexpensive desk a cleaner look after classes end and gaming begins.

The SKIFF 100 also makes sense as a console-adjacent purchase. Plugging into a PS5 for chat and menus gives you no path to using G-keys, so paying for them is paying for decoration.

Anyone buying a keyboard who’s never recorded a macro and cannot put into words what they’d record should take the cheaper board and spend the difference on a mousepad or a cable tie. Nothing about the SKIFF 100 feels stripped, which is the strongest argument for it.

Where the SKIFF 100 Plus wins

Image Credit: CORSAIR CORSAIR SKIFF 100 PLUS Get it for $ 69.99

If you start every RTS match with the same build order, the SKIFF 100 Plus gives those first few minutes a dedicated set of commands. Instead of bouncing between the number row and the battlefield, you can map your most repeated actions to the six G-keys and spend more time managing your economy, scouting opponents, and positioning units.

My use case is simple. I’ve tried to get into strategy games countless times, but I always lose interest. I don’t enjoy managing dozens of units or planning several moves ahead. I’d rather step into James Bond’s shoes in 007 First Lightand react to the action than tell a group of icons where to move. For the games I play, the SKIFF 100 is enough. That said, I can see why someone with a different gaming style would want the Plus. My friend, who grew up on RTS titles, would get more value from the SKIFF 100 Plus because the six programmable G-keys let him keep important commands within reach.

Anyone using the keyboard for work as well as games has another reason. Six keys mapped to Photoshop tool switches, spreadsheet shortcuts, or a Discord push-to-talk stay available whether you’re in a game or a document. Given a single onboard profile across both keyboards, physical keys are the only headroom you get, and the SKIFF 100 Plus gives you six of them for the price of a takeaway lunch.

My final verdict

The SKIFF 100 Plus is my recommendation for most readers because $ 10 is a rounding error compared to the annoyance of stripping a working key every time you want to use a macro, and the six G-keys are the only upgrade path either board offers.

For a narrower buyer, somebody typing and playing shooters who knows they’ll never program anything, the SKIFF 100 is the smarter call.

Before you make a decision, I want you to consider the move I see most often, which is buying the Plus, never touching the G-keys, and calling the whole purchase a mistake when the cheaper board would have been perfect.