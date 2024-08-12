Keyboard switch types: How to pick the best one for your setup

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 12, 2024, 11:47 am EDT under Tech News,

Discover the different mechanical keyboard switch types—tactile, linear, and clicky. Choosing the right switch can transform your typing or gaming experience.

Keyboard switch types: How to pick the best one for your setup
Keyboard switch types / Image credits: ASUS ROG

Remember when keyboards were just basic membrane models with a few flashy lights? These days, mechanical keyboards are the real deal, especially with all the different keyboard switch types available. They’re known for their responsiveness, durability, and the variety of switches you can choose from. Whether typing up a storm or working long hours, finding the right switch can make a big difference in comfort and efficiency.

However, picking the best keyboard switch isn’t as straightforward as checking user reviews. What works perfectly for one person might not suit another’s needs at all. So, if you’re on the hunt for a keyboard switch that fits your unique preferences, stick around. We’ll break down everything you need to know to find the ideal match for your setup.

What are mechanical keyboard switches?

Did you know that mechanical keyboards are more durable and customizable than membrane, scissor, or butterfly keyboards because each key has its own switch type? Switches are what makes a mechanical keyboard unique. They sit under each keycap, giving you that distinct typing feel and sound. When you upgrade or customize your board, the switch is where you’ll notice the biggest difference.

Additionally, mechanical keyboards’ switch types let you tailor the sound and feel to your preferences. This variety is why many users find mechanical switches more satisfying and enjoyable.

What keyboard switch types are there?

Mechanical switches fall into 3 main categories: tactile, linear, and clicky. Tactile switches have a noticeable bump to signal activation, which can make typing less smooth. Linear switches are smooth and quick without bumps. Clicky switches add a satisfying click sound to the tactile bump, offering fun auditory feedback with your keystrokes. As each type has its own perks, keep reading to find out which type of switch fits your needs best.

1. Best keyboard switch for typing: Tactile

Tactile switches have a noticeable bump in the middle of each keystroke, which lets you know when a key is activated. This feedback is why typists find them so appealing. Among my top picks are Cherry MX switches, with the MX Blue being my favorite for its excellent tactile response.

DROP CTRL High-Profile Cherry MX Blue keyboard

Speaking of Cherry MX Blue, the DROP CTRL High-Profile Cherry MX Blue keyboard ($295) delivers both functionality and style. Its tall CNC-aluminum frame gives it a solid feel, and those Cherry MX Blue switches offer that classic, satisfying click.

A standout feature is its hot-swappable capability, letting you easily swap out the switches without any hassle. Plus, with customizable RGB lighting, you can set it up to match your setup or just add a bit of flair to your workspace. Overall, it’s a solid choice for anyone who spends a lot of time typing and wants a keyboard that feels as good as it looks.

2. Go Linear for gaming

Linear switches are a go-to for gamers because they make hitting multiple keys quickly a breeze. They might not be ideal for typing at first, as they’re more prone to accidental presses and typos. But once you get the hang of them, this becomes less of an issue. Plus, they’re usually the quietest of the switch types found in keyboards.

As an avid gamer, I’ve used both tactile and linear switches a lot. Tactile switches help reduce accidental key presses and have a nice click on them. However, that click can get pretty loud and distracting with the game volume up. I ultimately prefer linear switches because they feel smoother and more accurate for my gaming.

If you’re into competitive gaming, I personally love Cherry MX Speed Silver switches. These are great for their rapid response, making them perfect for gamers who need quick reactions to stay ahead. Just a heads-up, though—there might be a bit of a learning curve. I found myself making a few mistakes while typing as I got used to them. But once you’ve got the hang of them, they can really give you a serious edge in your games!

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB keyboard

For a smooth and speedy typing experience without any tactile bumps, you might want to check out the Thermaltake Level 20 RGB keyboard with Cherry MX Silver switches ($149.99). By the way, it’s super durable, rated for 50 million keystrokes, and offers precise input, making it a great choice!

3. Best keyboard switch for writers: Clicky

Clicky switches give you a fun, typewriter-like feel that makes typing a joy. But if you’re sharing your space, they might not be ideal—those clicks can easily annoy your co-workers or housemates. Now that you’re familiar with the best switch options let’s check out a cool keyboard that features clicky switches!

For just $19.99, the Hexgears GK735 mechanical keyboard with Kailh Box White switch is a great deal. I’m seriously impressed with how good the typing feels and the overall quality. This is my first time trying Kailh Box Whites, and they’re quickly becoming my new favorite clicky switch. They’ve got a subtle click and feel really satisfying to press. I use this keyboard at the office for writing blogs and other tasks, and it’s been a fantastic addition to my keyboard switch types.

Bottom line

So, whether you’re a typist, gamer, or writer, there’s a mechanical keyboard switch type out there tailored just for you. The variety in switches means you can find the perfect match for your needs, making typing or gaming a more enjoyable experience.

Not sure yet? Check out Gadget Flow’s awesome range of work and gaming gear to find your ideal match. Happy typing!

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
