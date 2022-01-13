The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Even professional photographers use drones these days. Get mind-blowing footage that impresses with the best cinematic drones you can buy.

The DJI Mavic 3 takes incredible videos

Elevate your aerial footage with the best cinematic drones you can buy. While drones used to be just expensive, high-tech toys, that’s changed. These drones help you capture serious videography, whether you’re a professional videographer, content creator, or beginner.

Related: Best drones to buy in 2021: DJI, Sony, Skydio, and more

If videography is your job, you can’t go wrong with the Sony Airpeak S1 drone. It supports any Sony Alpha mirrorless camera and helps you get those incredible overhead angles.

Meanwhile, content creators and hobbyists alike will appreciate the DJI Mini SE. Though it folds down to palm size, it offers 30 minutes of flight and delivers 2.7K HD footage.

Capture stunning videos, no matter your needs, with the drones below.

Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series in color options

New for 2022, the Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series features two models: EVO LITE+ and EVO LITE. They both fly for 40 minutes, have cinematic flying modes, and fold.

Get it for $1,149 on the official website.

2. The Skydio 2+ autonomous drone has an AI skill that allows you to capture smooth footage on camera in just a few taps.

Skydio 2+ in blue

Capture incredible moves and footage with the Skydio 2+ autonomous drone. An upgrade from the previous model, this drone’s Skydio KeyFrame AI skill lets even beginners capture smooth, detailed footage.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

3. The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones feature high-quality Hasselblad cameras. The Mavic 3 Cine has Apple ProRes 422 HQ.

DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drone design

Some of the best cinematic drones you can buy are the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. You can expect stunning footage from their 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad cameras. And the drones themselves sense obstacles in all directions. Furthermore, the Mavic 3 Cine’s Apple ProRes 422 HA encoding supports professional creation and filming.

Get it for $2,199 on the official website.

4. The Sony Airpeak S1 drone has a small form factor but carries the Alpha camera system for professional photography and creation.

Sony Airpeak S1 drone flying over water

For pro photographers, there’s the Sony Airpeak S1 drone. It can support the entire Sony Alpha mirrorless camera line. Meanwhile, AI keeps the drone steady in flight and stable in windy weather.

Preorder it for $8,999.99 on the official website.

5. The DJI Air 2S photography drone

DJI Air 2S on a gray background

Ideal for content creators, the DJI Air 2S photography drone lends your work that professional edge with a 1″ CMOS sensor that captures incredible detail. Impressively, the MasterShot feature triggers the drone to fly several routes to better capture an environment.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

6. The DJI Mini SE compact camera drone is super lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand while folded. It flies for up to 30 minutes.

DJI Mini SE in a person’s hand

Another of the best cinematic drones you can buy is the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone. Thanks to its compact design, it’s great for content creators on the go, travel enthusiasts, and hobbyist cinematographers. It delivers 12 MP photos and 2.7 K HD videos.

Get it for $299.

7. The DJI Mini 2 lightweight 4K drone keeps stable in winds up to 38 kph, capturing beautiful footage of windy beaches and more.

DJI Mini 2 at the beach

Want to capture gorgeous footage of your vacation spot? The DJI Mini 2 lightweight 4K drone helps beginners and advanced users alike create pro-level videos. It provides up to 10 km of video transmission and has a 12 MP camera with a 3-axis gimbal.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

8. The PowerVision PowerEgg X explorer AI personal camera is one clever cinematic drone. It recognizes and tracks faces and objects.

PowerVision PowerEgg X in a video

Want to ensure your videos stay on subject? Add the PowerVision PowerEgg X explorer AI personal camera to your photography setup. Its facial and object recognition feature learns what it should zero in on, and safe return intelligence lets it fly back to you.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

9. The Parrot ANAFI FPV smartphone-powered drone is convenient to use and has a first-person point of view for easier footage and shots.

Parrot ANAFI FPV in a video

Another of the best cinematic drones you can buy is the Parrot ANAFI FPV smartphone-powered drone. The Sony optical sensor provides crystal clear images. Then, a 3x zoom and 180° camera tilt captures detailed subjects.

Get it for $449.95 on Amazon.

10. The Potensic Dreamer 4K aerial photo drone is suitable for beginner and intermediate cinematographers thanks to its steady flight capabilities.

Potensic Dreamer in flight

Whether you’re a beginner or already have some drone experience, the Potensic Dreamer 4K aerial photo drone is great for your videography. Its 4K camera boasts a Sony CMOS Sensor. When it needs more power, it automatically boosts itself with triple power.

Get it for $259.99 on the official website.

Get jaw-dropping cinematic footage, whether you’re a professional or hobbyist, with the drones on this list. Let us know which one you’d love to own.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜