This ﻿woodworking feeder improves your safety and provides clean cuts

Amy Poole on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Love getting creative in your workshop? We have a must-have device that prioritizes your safety and provides precise cuts.

smitool woodworking feeder close up

Minimize accidents in your workshop while making cleaner cuts with the smitool woodworking feeder. Compatible with both woodworking table saws and milling tables, it works quickly and easily. Most importantly, this gadget can minimize the risk of your hands getting caught in machinery and reduce the chances of kickback (caused by operating machines at high speeds).

Since woodworking equipment causes 720,000 injuries annually, you can give yourself (and family members) peace of mind when you’re getting creative in your workshop with this useful, safety-enhancing device. Let’s explore its top features in today’s article.

smitool woodworking feeder in a video

Minimize accidents with the smitool woodworking feeder

The creators behind the smitool woodworking feeder want to prioritize your safety, and that’s exactly what this DIY tool does. If you regularly saw wood, you’ll appreciate how difficult it is to keep the material under control while it’s traveling at high speeds.

There’s a lot of concentration and experience demanded! You’re required to feed the wood through the sharp blades, ensuring that you maintain a constant speed and position. Even if you slightly move the block of wood, of course, there’s always the chance of materials flying back at you. This method can result in the loss of fingers and much worse.

But it’s not just the extreme cases that this woodworking feeder, which took three years to master, can prevent. Bending over and twisting to check that your wood is perfectly straight can put pressure on your lower back. This woodworking appliance handles all of this monitoring for you. So you needn’t bend down to check that the wood is properly aligned.

Thankfully, the smitool woodworking feeder massively minimizes accidents from happening, prioritizing your safety and sparking your creativity. Using this tool, you’ll be able to rest your mind from worries and enjoy the process. In particular, the fully sealed dual-motor cross-saw blade encourages safety in a setting that would ordinarily be potentially dangerous.





smitool woodworking feeder in use

Switch to automatic machinery for perfect, precise cuts every time

This woodworking feeder allows you to adjust the position of the electromagnetic control box based on your cutting needs. Moreover, this equipment includes speed adjustment and forward and reverse settings. So you still get all of the control of using your hands without impeding your safety.

In fact, how many times have you found that your machinery hasn’t cut in a straight line? This useful device provides a perfectly straight cut and maintains a stable speed every single time. Additionally, it ensures a stable passage between the blade and wood for precise cuttings.

Furthermore, this woodworking feeder works to your needs as you can adjust the settings to suit the materials you’re working with and your desired results. In fact, it’s easy to adjust the thickness cutting to alternate between thin and thick pieces of wood.

You can also adjust the amount of pressure on the wood with a simple alteration of the small knob. Best of all, the high-strength aluminum alloy box can be easily attached onto a wooden or aluminum top table—and it only takes a few minutes to install. Designed with aluminum alloy and chrome-plated steel, this device is super sturdy and reliable. It also only weighs 18 pounds, making it easy to move and store.

Overall, receive perfect cuts every time and prevent injuries with the smitool woodworking feeder. It’s ideal for repetitive cutting, precise cutting, and to use on milling or routing tables or small household saws. Make your order from Indiegogo for $699.

Do you have any woodcutting safety devices to recommend? Tell us about your discoveries in the comments.