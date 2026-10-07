Prime Big Deal Days: The last-minute deals I’d actually buy

Amazon

I’m a huge discount shopper. Like, I won’t buy anything unless it’s sat in my cart for a month and dropped by at least 20%. And you can bet I’m tracking the price the entire time—no fake discounts for this mama. So I feel pretty confident about recommending these last minute Prime Big Deal Days picks.

They’re all from brands you know and trust, with the good reviews to back them up. And the discounts? I’m not giving you whimpy percentages here. If a product isn’t at least 30% off, it didn’t make my list. Period.

My goal during this Prime Big Deal Days is simple: to save you money while helping you find stuff you’ll actually love and use for years.

Let’s go!

The best Prime Big Deal Days deals I’d buy

In 2026, prices have gone up across every category. So during Prime Big Deal Days, price tags start to actually feel (dare I say it?) reasonable. So I won’t waste your time (or money) with discounts that don’t hit my 30%-off minimum.

Amazon Device & Smart Home Deals

Google

Amazon and smart home devices typically see some of the biggest discounts during Prime Big Deal Days, and this year is no exception. Now’s a fantastic time to shop doorbells, Alexa speakers, and family tablets.

TV, headphone, and speaker deals

Bose

Who is really ok with spending $300+ on a pair of headphones? Not me. Here are some excellent headphones and speakers at truly affordable prices.

Kitchen deals that earn their counter space

Ninja

I’m a sucker for kitchen gadgets, but the best ones generally cost a lot. So I make a list of my must-haves, then wait till they’re on discount to buy. Now is one of those times—Ninja, Breville, and KitchenAid are all 30% off or more.

Vacuum and cleaning deals I’d bring home

Dyson

Vacuums are a household essential, but they can also eat into your budget. If your current vac is dying, I’ve got you—Dyson, Shark, and Bissell up to 58% off.

Personal tech deals worth grabbing

Amazon

If you’ve had a tablet on your wish list for a while, Amazon’s running some fantastic deals on Kindles. Dell and HP laptops are also steeply marked down.

Fitness and everyday deals

Peloton

Stick to your fitness goals—for less—with discounts on home gym equipment.

Are Prime Big Deal Days actually worth it?

If you’re staring at something that’s only 15% or 20% off, I’d wait. There will be another sale. But if one of the items in your cart suddenly hits 30% or even 40% off, I’d click ‘buy.’

Just remember, check that price first. A discount isn’t a bargain just because Amazon says so.