Top games of the week—Shadowrun: Edge Zone, Cookie Run & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 23, 2022, 7:00 am EDT

Looking for fresh, new board games? Check out this week's roundup on the subject. From a crawler card game to a mini wargame, these games are a fun way to spend an evening.

Dragonbane dragon illustration

Get your fill of dungeons, monsters, and magical worlds in this week’s top board game roundup. With titles like ShadowRun: Edge Zone, Dragonbane, and The Dungeon Brah, these fantasy games have an edge.

Create a monster army out of clay and smash your opponent’s horrific creatures in Necromolds: Call to Arms expansion. Or make your way through a mysterious labyrinth with a gang of heroic creatures in The Dungeon Brah.

Fresh and new, these games make fun additions to your game nights.

Shadowrun: Edge Zone

Shadowrun: Edge Zone game illustration

Love the 90s trading card game Shadowrun? It’s back and ready for rerelease with new graphics and elements under the title Shadowrun: Edge Zone.

The year is 2080, and magic has returned to Earth. Dragons and megacorporations rule the land, and humans either work for the megacorps or live in the shadows, performing gray ops for the companies.

In this game, you take on the role of a shadowrunning team and enlist runners, getting equipment, technology, or magical items to complete missions. It’s one of our favorite fantasy games of the week.

Want to help this game come to life? Preorder a deck for $40 on Kickstarter.

Cookie Run Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom game pieces

Or you could create a cookie kingdom in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Ideal for families, this worker-placement territory-building game by Gemblo has a sweet theme.

You take on the role of cookie king and compete with your fellow players to make your realm as wonderful as possible. The journey consists of 8 rounds divided into 3 phases: production, sugar gnome, and organizing.

It’s a fun first step into worker placement for kids who want to try more strategic games.

Pledge $39 to preorder the board game on Kickstarter.

Drakar och Demoner / Dragonbane

Dragonbane in a video

Topping the Kickstarter board game charts for a couple of weeks, Dragonbane is the 40th-anniversary edition of a classic Scandinavian board game.

This reimagined edition combines elements of both Swedish gaming and modern game design, resulting in fast-paced fantasy adventures that require little prep and setup.

Here’s the storyline: The Misty Vale is controlled by goblins and orcs. Recently, the orcs have left, leaving the land open for settlers and adventurers to explore. It belongs on any list of great fantasy games.

Preorder the boxed set for $37 on Kickstarter.

The Dungeon Brah

Top board games of the week: Shadowrun: Edge Zone, Cookie Run & more
Dungeon Brah promotional graphic

If you’re a fan of crawler games, set aside some time to play the Dungeon Brah with friends. It certainly makes you chuckle while crying tears of laughter or pain and frustration.

As you make your way through the dungeon, you want to avoid Kevin, the dungeon beast, when you’re weak, then battle him for treasure when you’re OP.

To do so, you need to rally your heroes, a group of maulers, wielders, and hoarders that aids you as you crawl through the dungeon and kill the beast.

Pledge $20 for the base version on Kickstarter.

Necromolds: Call to Arms Expansion & Reprint

Top board games of the week: Shadowrun: Edge Zone, Cookie Run & more
Necromolds: Call to Arms Expansion & Reprint monsters

Play a monstrous board game and stretch your clay molding skills with the Necromolds: Call to Arms Expansion & Reprint. This sold-out hit returns to Kickstarter with new terrain, monsters, and a brand new expansion.

In this game, you play a necrocaster, bringing devastation upon your enemies and gaining control of a Necromold army. Outfit it with weapons and armor to wreak havoc on your opponents.

And how do you win? By smashing your enemy’s monsters or destroying their champion, of course. Light on rules but heavy on fun, this miniature skirmish game suits players of all levels. It’s one of our favorite fantasy games this week.

Preorder it for $40 on Kickstarter.

These games make great additions to your game cupboard. Which one(s) will you back? Let us know in the comment section.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
