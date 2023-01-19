Top games of the week: Spell Wars, The Dice Tower & more

Introduce your game group to new worlds and better accessories. We're highlighting a magical card game, 3D-printable miniatures, and more.

The Dice Tower 2023 promotional graphic

Looking for game night inspiration? This week’s top board games roundup features exciting new games and game accessories now available for preorder on Kickstarter.

There’s a DnD-inspired party card game you can enjoy with your group as well as printable 3D miniatures of a haunted estate to liven your TTRPGs. There’s even a board game show that keeps you up to date on board game culture with multiperson game reviews and high-quality game content.

Check them all out in the blog!

Spell Wars

Spell Wars cards

Can’t get enough DnD? Give Spell Wars a try. This fast-paced party game is inspired by the 8 schools of magic from your favorite RPG. The rules are easy to follow, and the gameplay is fun, which is why it’s on our top board games roundup.

Your objective is to defeat your opponents by reducing their Hit Points to 0. The deck consists of 64 cards, so 8 cards for each school of magic. Each card has 2 effects that offer nearly unlimited combinations of outcomes and decisions.

Preorder a Spell Wars card deck for $25 on Kickstarter.

The Dice Tower 2023

The Dice Tower 2023 Kickstarter video

Stay on top of board game news by supporting The Dice Tower 2023. The Dice Tower is a group of gamers committed to growing and supporting the board game hobby.

The show gets most of its funding from its yearly Kickstarter campaign. This year, the group’s goals are to continue to produce regular live content and multiperson reviews of the latest games. It also hopes to interact with its audience in new ways and improve its studios.

Support this campaign for $10 on Kickstarter.

Dungeon Master – Haunted: Cursed Mansion (STL)

Dungeon Master – Haunted: Cursed Mansion graphic

Take your tabletop games to the next level with intricate 3D miniatures from Dungeon Master. The company currently offers the Cursed Mansion, the primary model in its standard set. There’s also the Ballroom, Modular Wall & Gate, Clock Tower, Boat House, Northern Estate, Guest House, and more.

These miniatures are 3D printables using STL terrain. They’re a pretty unique item on our top board games roundup.

Preorder the collection for about $54 on Kickstarter.

The MAFIA Game – Battle for the East End

The MAFIA Game – Battle for the East End cards

Use your sleuthing skills to uncover who is a citizen and who is a mafia member in The MAFIA Game – Battle for the East End. This social game is packed with mystery, lies, and detective work.

The game takes place in Victorian England and is inspired by real people and events. Players interact with the underworld of organized crime in the East End of London and debate who they think the deceiver is each night.

Get 1 pack of game cards for about $19 on Kickstarter.

Locked Lairs & The Puzzles That Keep Them!

Locked Lairs & the Puzzles That Keep Them

Want to add something extra to your TTRPG or make DMing easier? Check out Locked Lairs & The Puzzles That Keep Them. It’s a collection of puzzles and traps you can use anytime.

The book breaks down each puzzle for quick understanding, cutting down on the time you need to prepare for RPG adventures. The puzzles are challenging and get your players working as a group. It’s a useful item on our top board games roundup.

Pledge about $21 to preorder a digital copy.

Take your game nights to the next level when you add any of these Kickstarter games and accessories. Which is the most interesting to you? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
