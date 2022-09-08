Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 8, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Board Games,

Check out these cool fantasy and historic tabletop games before their Kickstarter campaign end. They keep you immersed and playing for hours.

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more
Lore of Aetherra: Dark Symmetry illustration

Fantasy tabletop games and RPGs figure large in this week’s Top Board Game Roundup. Because who doesn’t love games about underwater cities or guides on how to run an incredible dungeon? Yes, these cool fantasy board games will have you hooked and playing all afternoon.

Want to explore a strange, strange world? Go for Forsaken, a sandbox adventure set on a resources-stripped planet. Otherwise, create immersive dungeons for your 5E adventures with the Dungeon Delver’s Guide.

Ready for these great games? Let’s break them down!

Rise & Fall

Rise and Fall
Rise & Fall with game pieces

Both beginner and veteran players will appreciate Rise & Fall, a game based on territory control, opportunity grabbing, and strategic unit positioning. Immersive and engaging, this game is easy to understand yet challenging to master.

Players are leaders of nations trying to survive and expand in a fantasy world. The customizable 3D board has a different setup for each game, and the tiles’ height influences your strategy. The gorgeous UV-printed wooden meeples enrich the gameplay.

Pledge $58.43 on Kickstarter to reserve a physical copy of the game.

Lore of Aetherra: Dark Symmetry

Lore of Aetherra: Dark Symmetry in a video

If you’re into science-fantasy RPGs with a campaign/adventure setting, check out the Lore of Aetherra: Dark Symmetry. The next edition of the Lore of Aetherra saga, Dark Symmetry, centers on the underwater city of Chrysalea and its mysterious technology.

A 300+ page adventure and campaign based on 5E, with Dark Symmetry, you can pick up where you left off in the saga left off or start fresh. Here’s the setting: far beneath an azure lake lies Chysalea, a magnificent city founded to advance technology, no matter the cost.

Four outer habitats offer unique playing environments that play host to the unique campaign you develop for your party. It’s a pretty cool fantasy board game.

Back it for $50 on Kickstarter.

Forsaken

Forsaken promotional graphic

Love adventure board games set in weird worlds? Then Forsaken is for you. This sandbox adventure has endless paths you can choose from. Meanwhile, you get a sense of agency as you play and deter opponents.

The backstory is that the planet Thyrria and its moons have been stripped of their natural resources, and abandoned workers have bound together, trying to survive scarcity and crime. Meanwhile, strange creatures and nomads have resurfaced to reclaim the land.

Will your character be remembered as a legend? Your actions decide.

Preorder Foresaken for $129 on the official website.

Legacy of Yu

Legacy of Yu game graphic

Looking for a great solo board game? Consider the Legacy of Yu. Set in ancient China, you’ll thwart barbarians, build canals, and create the legacy of Yu the Great.

It’s the reign of Emperor Yao, and a flooding Yellow River plagues China. Gun, an official appointed by the emperor, has failed to secure the river after 9 years and has met a dubious end. Yu, his son, has inherited the job.

In Legacy of Yu, you take on Yu’s role, constructing canals before the river floods while defending your village from barbarian tribes. Each game is different, with new elements added each time and a self-balancing system that adjusts to your successes.

Back Legacy of Yu for $42.58 on Kickstarter.

Dungeon Delver’s Guide: A Sourcebook for D&D 5E and A5E

Dungeon Delver’s Guide: A Sourcebook for D&D 5E, A5E

Need some guidance on creating, running, and exploring dungeons in your 5E or A5E game? The Dungeon Delver’s Guide offers a comprehensive toolkit. It’s a 300-page sourcebook designed for use with 5E and Level Up: Advanced 5E.

It helps you create mazes and lairs and offers choices for adventurers to explore below and return alive. The book also includes new gear and spells, 100+ tricks/puzzles, how-to guides, and a dungeon-building system. It belongs on any list of cool fantasy board games.

Preorder a physical copy for $57.44 on Kickstarter.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the cool fantasy board games and other games on this week’s game roundup. What games are you playing? Tell us in the comment section!

Board Games

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics

There are technically 2 more weeks left of summer. If you want to enjoy them with a picnic at the lake or park, we’ve got the gadgets and accessories for you. These essentials for late-summer picnics help you enjoy every..
Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition...
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began..
Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy,..
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit. Planning a birthday bash..
These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day..
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they..
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. Related: Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy..
The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack..
These AI gadgets help you save time every day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets help you save time every day

No matter how you spend your day, 24 hours go quickly. Reclaim a few with these time-saving AI gadgets. From a gadget that gives you effective at-home workouts to a washer/dryer that senses fabric type, these products automate some of..