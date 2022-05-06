Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more

By Mark Gulino on May 6, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

In this week's Top Board Games roundup, we're checking out a diverse handful of games. If you like mysteries, we've got you covered. Blade Runner fan? We've got that too. If a new tabletop RPG experience is what you seek, you've come to the right place. Read on to discover more.

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game

It’s time for our weekly list of the top board games. What are we looking at today? Everything from big-name science fiction to fun new titles. Not only that, many of these games are getting their start through crowdfunding which is a good sign because it means there is both a demand for the product and lots of potential players interested in the game. Let’s go ahead and see what’s on the list this time.

Dumpster Fire Party!

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Dumpster Fire Party!

There’s no better way to express your cynicism than with a game boasting the tagline: “A game about how bad your life is.”

Dumpster Fire Party is based on the award-winning Dumpster Fire toy line. It features storytelling and encourages players to share moments from their lives that can be anything from bizarre to embarrassing to downright comical. Pretty much anything that makes you feel as though your life is trash-worthy is enough fodder for gameplay. Dumpster Fire Party supports 3 to 6 players and comes with a Dumpster Fire toy. It also includes game cards and figurines as well, along with pencils and notepads.

You can get Dumpster Fire Party on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $40.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game

If you’re a Blade Runner fan like me, your curiosity will be no less than piqued by Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game. There’s already enough fan support that the Kickstarter campaign funded itself in only 3 minutes, which says a lot.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game features gameplay that puts you in the shoes of Blade Runners in Los Angelos as they track down Replicants and investigate a variety of entities through a range of scenarios. Not uncommon in the franchise, players will have a chance to explore dark and existential themes. Blade Runner includes physical content, like a game book, a map, dice, and more. Other content will be digital. This is certainly one that is going to be well worth the wait.

You can get Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game through Kickstarter with pledges starting at $31.

Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery RPG

Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery RPG

Brindlewood Bay is all about solving intriguing murder mysteries and not just anywhere. It has you working cases in a “creepy-cozy” town.

Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery describes itself as a mix of literary works of H.P. Lovecraft and the TV series ‘Murder She Wrote.’ In the game, a group of elderly ladies uses their love of murder mysteries to assist the local police in solving cases and unraveling truths. There are plenty of conspiracy and occultic themes to go around, and it’s an easy one to jump right into. Cozy Murder Mystery supports 1 Game Master and up to 4 players.

You can get Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery RPG on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $35.

Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game

How do you feel about butterflies? For those who enjoy viewing or collecting the colorful little guys, there’s a board game that lets you have fun with them in a whole new way.

In Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game, you get to help capture butterflies and relocate them to a city park. It adapts to the original Butterfly Garden game and supports up to 2 players. Duel lets you compete with another player while you work toward your objectives. The game includes a rule book, game sheets, and more.

You can get Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game on Kickstarter here with pledges starting at $10.

Fliptown: Strategic Flip-And-Write Game

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Fliptown: Strategic Flip-And-Write Game

Get ready to hop on your high horse and gloat over your opponents in the Wild West. Will you become the best there is in Fliptown? You’ll just have to play to find out.

Fliptown is a strategic flip-and-write game where you earn stars by navigating a town in the Wild West. Along the way, you’ll use a poker deck as you explore and interact with different game entities. You can blaze trails, settle towns, become an outlaw, or mine for gold. Fliptown supports up to 4 players, and sessions last around 30 to 45 minutes in length.

You can get Fliptown on Kickstarter with campaign pledges starting at $10.

Great games and campaigns to check out this weekend

As you can see from this week’s top board games, there are some neat ones worth playing right now. Though Blade Runner is still in the works, it’s certainly one to be excited about. Grab one of these games for the weekend and get ready to have some fun. Of course, if none of these grab your attention, no worries. We’ll have a whole new list coming to you soon, so stay tuned.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories

Summer is a great time to focus on your photography. The days are longer, the weather is better, and the vacations are abundant. Whether you’re capturing exotic locations or just want to snap photos of you and your besties, these..
10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation..
Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions. Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending..
Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

There are drones, and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities—many of which require you to monitor and control it—the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely..
Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these 2 entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..
The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Want to create a better space for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your house..
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater

These days, we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets, and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, an anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re..
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your office needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..