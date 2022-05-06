Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more

In this week's Top Board Games roundup, we're checking out a diverse handful of games. If you like mysteries, we've got you covered. Blade Runner fan? We've got that too. If a new tabletop RPG experience is what you seek, you've come to the right place. Read on to discover more.

Dumpster Fire Party!

There’s no better way to express your cynicism than with a game boasting the tagline: “A game about how bad your life is.”

Dumpster Fire Party is based on the award-winning Dumpster Fire toy line. It features storytelling and encourages players to share moments from their lives that can be anything from bizarre to embarrassing to downright comical. Pretty much anything that makes you feel as though your life is trash-worthy is enough fodder for gameplay. Dumpster Fire Party supports 3 to 6 players and comes with a Dumpster Fire toy. It also includes game cards and figurines as well, along with pencils and notepads.

You can get Dumpster Fire Party on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $40.

If you’re a Blade Runner fan like me, your curiosity will be no less than piqued by Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game. There’s already enough fan support that the Kickstarter campaign funded itself in only 3 minutes, which says a lot.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game features gameplay that puts you in the shoes of Blade Runners in Los Angelos as they track down Replicants and investigate a variety of entities through a range of scenarios. Not uncommon in the franchise, players will have a chance to explore dark and existential themes. Blade Runner includes physical content, like a game book, a map, dice, and more. Other content will be digital. This is certainly one that is going to be well worth the wait.

You can get Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game through Kickstarter with pledges starting at $31.

Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery RPG

Brindlewood Bay is all about solving intriguing murder mysteries and not just anywhere. It has you working cases in a “creepy-cozy” town.

Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery describes itself as a mix of literary works of H.P. Lovecraft and the TV series ‘Murder She Wrote.’ In the game, a group of elderly ladies uses their love of murder mysteries to assist the local police in solving cases and unraveling truths. There are plenty of conspiracy and occultic themes to go around, and it’s an easy one to jump right into. Cozy Murder Mystery supports 1 Game Master and up to 4 players.

You can get Brindlewood Bay: Cozy Murder Mystery RPG on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $35.

Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game

How do you feel about butterflies? For those who enjoy viewing or collecting the colorful little guys, there’s a board game that lets you have fun with them in a whole new way.

In Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game, you get to help capture butterflies and relocate them to a city park. It adapts to the original Butterfly Garden game and supports up to 2 players. Duel lets you compete with another player while you work toward your objectives. The game includes a rule book, game sheets, and more.

You can get Butterfly Garden Duel: A Dr. Finn’s BYOP Game on Kickstarter here with pledges starting at $10.

Fliptown: Strategic Flip-And-Write Game

Get ready to hop on your high horse and gloat over your opponents in the Wild West. Will you become the best there is in Fliptown? You’ll just have to play to find out.

Fliptown is a strategic flip-and-write game where you earn stars by navigating a town in the Wild West. Along the way, you’ll use a poker deck as you explore and interact with different game entities. You can blaze trails, settle towns, become an outlaw, or mine for gold. Fliptown supports up to 4 players, and sessions last around 30 to 45 minutes in length.

You can get Fliptown on Kickstarter with campaign pledges starting at $10.

Great games and campaigns to check out this weekend

As you can see from this week’s top board games, there are some neat ones worth playing right now. Though Blade Runner is still in the works, it’s certainly one to be excited about. Grab one of these games for the weekend and get ready to have some fun. Of course, if none of these grab your attention, no worries. We’ll have a whole new list coming to you soon, so stay tuned.