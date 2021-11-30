YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro case combines aluminum and leather for a unique aesthetic

Mark Gulino

On the lookout for a way to keep your AirPods Pro earbuds safe? Check out this new Kickstarter campaign for a perfect solution. Infusing leather and aluminum, enjoy this cool new case accessory. It features high-quality materials like leather and aluminum with a truly designer flare. Read on to find out more!

YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case is perfect AirPods companion

If you’ve got a pair of Apple’s AirPods or AirPods Pro headphones, you’ll likely find yourself considering a protective case. While the original white shell is an irresistibly sleek look, it’s also easy to drop and not particularly ding or scratch resistant. That’s why a case for your AirPods is a great idea and the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case (available through Kickstarter) is here to deliver. Let’s take a look at this cool new gadget and see what it’s all about!

YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case w/ Saffiano leather

It features a solid build quality to protect your uncovered AirPods case

So what makes the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case so good? Well, let’s start with the way they protect your uncovered AirPods case from getting chipped or even broken. For example, if you’ve got a pair of AirPods you’ve probably already noticed how easy it can be to lose your grip on them. That clean white shell might look great, but it’s also incredibly slippery, and dropping it is a truly cringe-worthy experience. That’s why the Innovative AirPods Pro Case is designed to help protect your case in the event of drops or impacts.

It uses genuine Saffiano leather for a luxurious designer look

If you’re looking for a case for your AirPods Pro that brings a stylish, luxury aesthetic, look no further than the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case. The design uses genuine Saffiano leather, a kind that’s often seen applied in expensive designer handbags and purses. When combined with the included metal clip, it’s a great look that makes your AirPods case truly pop while adding protection.

YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case in action

It includes a magnetic metal holster and clip for easier carrying

If you want to take your AirPods with you but don’t have a bag or jacket to toss them into, don’t worry. The YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case includes a special metal holster that can attach to the case magnetically. Not only will it hold up to rough movements using a strong N52 magnet, but it also has a satin-finished metal clip for attaching to belts. Plus, with the magnet comes the ability to attach the case to additional surfaces as well. You never know, that little bonus just might come in handy someday.

It comes in a wide range of colors to accessorize however you want to

Another great feature of the Innovative AirPods Pro Case is its ability to be accessorized in a myriad of different ways. Adding to the leather and metal aesthetic is a generous selection of colors you can choose from. There are six different metal holster colors and ten leather case colors. From Lemon (yellow) and Ruby (red) to Charcoal (black) you’ll have plenty of options.

Innovative AirPods Pro Case features magnetic clip attachment

You can protect your AirPods Pro case while enjoying a fresh new style

If you like to carry your AirPods with you on a regular basis, you can’t go wrong with the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case. Like to add a little fashion or style to your day? It just makes your choice all the easier to make. Between the premium materials and design aesthetic, it’s worth your consideration. What makes it even better? It’s got an affordable price tag that’s hard to resist.

You can find the YOUROUS Innovative Headphones from the official Kickstarter campaign page here. Pledges with benefits start at $19.