Thinborne iPhone 17 Pro Max Case Is Out: All You Need to Know

By Madhurima Nag on Oct 6, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Thinborne’s new iPhone 17 series cases deliver minimalist everyday protection in an ultra-thin 0.04-inch profile made from durable 600D aramid fiber. Designed for users who prefer a near “no-case” feel with MagSafe compatibility, scratch resistance, and reliable grip, it’s ideal for daily use—but not for heavy drops or rugged conditions.

Image Credits: Thinborne

Thinborne just added a new addition to its ultra-thin phone cases a few weeks before the iPhone 17 series launch: an iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and .

If you’re looking for everyday protection without bulk, Thinborne’s new case is one of the first ultra-thin options worth considering. In this post, I’ll walk you through who Thinborne is, why people are talking about their case, what features actually matter, and whether this is the right choice for your needs.

Who Is Thinborne?

Thinborne is a small-business brand based in Texas, USA. Although product assembly happens overseas, the company handles design, customer service, and quality control from its home base.

Their focus is on a minimalist, built from high-performance materials, with an emphasis on keeping things slim without sacrificing usability or looks. They’re not trying to outdo rugged brands or claim invincibility; instead, their goal is to give you protection where you need it, let your phone retain its feel, and add features people use (like MagSafe). 

There are already a lot of thin cases out there. What makes this one stand out? Here’s what we found:

  • Strong material choice: Thinborne uses 600D aramid fiber, which is lighter and has better tensile strength than many synthetic alternatives. The weave and the material properties mean the case holds up better against scratches and small impacts.
  • Near “no-case” feel: At 0.04 inches thin and around 0.78 oz, this feels very minimal. If you don’t want your phone to bulk out your pocket or add heaviness when holding it. 
  • Design that complements the new iPhone features: The iPhone 17 Pro Max has design tweaks (camera layout, sensor positions), so a case crafted specifically for it matters. Thinborne’s product appears aligned with those changes. For example, reviews show Thinborne’s case lines up really well with button placements and ports, even though some sensors on the new phone shift slightly.
  • Good grip without bulk: The carbon fiber/aramid weave gives a textured finish that helps your grip without adding much thickness. Many ultra-thin cases feel slick or plastic-slippery; Thinborne’s finish helps reduce that issue. Users in early reviews and forums have noted that this texture makes a difference.

Thinborne iPhone 17 Pro Max Case Key Features

Here are the details broken down by feature. Know exactly what you’re getting and what trade-offs exist!

1. “Ultra-Thin” Design

Thinborne claims a 0.04-inch thickness with a weight of about 0.78 oz.  ￼

That puts it among the thinnest on the market for full-coverage cases (i.e. those that wrap the sides and leave cutouts rather than full wrap with bumpers). Because it’s so thin, you’ll feel the phone’s original size more clearly. But this also means it won’t absorb large drops the way a rugged dual-shell case would.

2. Premium 600D Aramid Fiber Material

The case uses 600D aramid fiber rather than heavier or less refined fibers. This material is known for high strength, durability, and relatively light weight.

The finish is textured carbon-fiber-like: visually appealing and functional. The weave helps with grip, resists small scratches, and tends to hold up better over time vs smooth glossy plastic.  ￼

3. Scratches, Drop, and Basic Everyday Protection

What it protects well:

  • Surface scratches on back, sides.
  • Minor drops or bumps (say from pocket to table) — thanks to the material strength.
  • Protection of the camera module edges to some extent. Thinborne has included raised edges around cutouts to guard lenses against flat surface contact. 

What it doesn’t do:

  • Big falls (e.g., a drop from height onto concrete) are not its strong suit. The ultra-thin profile means less cushion.
  • Doesn’t fully wrap or cover buttons. That improves minimalism and feel, but leaves more exposure. 

4. Added Grip with Minimal Bulk

One frequent complaint about ultra-thin cases: slippery edges. Thinborne addresses this by using the texture of the aramid and added carbon fiber weave. Users report that it feels secure without feeling bulky.  ￼

Also, because the texture is non-rubbery, it picks up less lint, less moisture stick, etc., compared to softer silicone cases. That matters if you carry the phone loosely in a pocket or a bag.  ￼

5. Compatibility (MagSafe, Wireless Charging, and Fitment)

The thin iPhone 17 Pro Max case supports MagSafe accessories (chargers, wallets, mounts). Thinborne has built in a magnetic ring/alignment so that magnetic accessories still attach reliably.  ￼

Wireless charging works without removing the case. Because of the thinness and non-metal nature of aramid fiber, charging speed and alignment are not significantly degraded.  ￼

For fitment, this case is designed for the specific dimensions of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Button cut-outs, camera module, speakers, and ports have been aligned after leaks and design schematics.

6. Pricing, Availability, and Value

Price is $69.69 USD. With that price, you’re paying more than many basic plastic or silicone cases, and more even than some thin-profile competitors.

But you get extras: free tempered glass screen protection is often bundled. Also, warranty (manufacturing defect coverage) adds value.

International customers should note the shipping time, possible customs or duties when ordering outside the U.S. The origin is China for manufacturing; Thinborne handles shipping from Texas or via third-party partners.

Conclusion

If you want a case that feels almost naked, protects what needs protecting, and works well with the iPhone 17 Pro Max features (MagSafe, wireless charging, camera layout), Thinborne’s case is a good choice.

However, it’s not built for extremes. If you drop phones often from a height, or want rugged protection, this isn’t the case for that scenario. On the contrary, for everyday carry, people who dislike bulk, and those who value design and grip, this case gives you that convenient option.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
