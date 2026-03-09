Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention
Tech News

3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention

Mar 9, 2026, 3:06 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention
Image Credit: Apple

Last week Apple rolled out a wave of hardware and wrapped the run with a launch event on March 4. The stars of the show carried the lowest price tags. AI growth and the rise of huge AI data centers have drained the supply of RAM, and that crunch pushed PC prices up. Because of that shift, the arrival of a lower-price MacBook feels like perfect timing. Apple earned my attention on the opposite side of the price ladder as well. The company showed a mini-LED monitor with a price that sits at three times the cost of rival models.

A lower-cost Mac arrives—But how much did Apple cut?

MacBook Neo
Image Credit: Apple

Apple MacBook Neo

Up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge

Preorder it for $599.00

The Neo isn’t the only low-price product in Apple’s lineup, yet it fills a gap that has felt strange for years. In Apple’s Mac range, the leap from the base model to the next tier costs far more than the step you see in many of the company’s other product lines. That gap stands out even more when you look at the numbers, since the Neo sits $500 below the MacBook Air with M5. A drop like that raises a fair question—what trade-offs come with it?

A few choices helped Apple push the MacBook Neo into the same range as many budget laptops. The Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip that powered the iPhone 16 line two years ago. The laptop trails other machines in memory and a few specs, yet it should handle the needs of a student or office worker with ease. You can browse the web, write papers, and handle everyday tasks with no trouble. Heavy photo work or big creative projects will test its limits.

Related: MacBook Neo vs. M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what changes when Apple uses a phone chip

I wouldn’t pick the MacBook Neo for my own work machine, and most of my coworkers would skip it as well. Our social media manager might take a look. A few details could give the Neo power in the Chromebook space. Apple claims 18 hours of battery life. That figure beats the best Chromebooks, which tend to land between 14 and 18 hours.

Almost a flagship: Inside the iPhone 17e’s power

iPhone 17e
Image Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 17e

MagSafe support for fast wireless charging

Preorder it for $599.00

Apple keeps a lower price option in the iPhone family. The new iPhone 17e steps in for the iPhone 16e from last year and keeps the same starting price. Apple added some key upgrades.

I like the smaller gap in power between the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 17. Both phones use the A19 chip with a six-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The 17e carries a four-core GPU, while the 17 uses five. That difference might change real-world results, yet testing will show the truth.

The iPhone 17e supports faster charging as well. It works with Qi2 and MagSafe wireless charging. A cable still does the job, yet the MagSafe system snaps into place with no effort.

Apple’s most expensive display yet—worth it?

Studio Display XDR
Image Credit: Apple

Apple Studio Display XDR

27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with mini-LED backlight

Preorder it for $3299.00

One question pops up at once. Does the Studio Display XDR earn its $3,299 price? Apple doesn’t aim the XDR at most people. Many strong monitors sell for under $1,000, such as the Dell UltraSharp U3425WE. That said, the Studio Display XDR doesn’t look overpriced when you view its target audience. Apple built it for professionals in video production and photo work, and several features support that price.

Related: Is the Studio Display XDR worth it? Here’s who should (and shouldn’t) spend $3,299

Apple skipped updates for a few years, and the company now returns with two fresh 5K displays. Buyers can choose the 27-inch 5K Studio Display or the Studio Display XDR. The XDR model brings a mini-LED panel, higher brightness, richer color, and a refresh rate that doubles the standard model. Those upgrades shape a screen built for demanding creative work.

Apple’s new strategy: Something for every budget

The MacBook Neo feels like a probe into the budget laptop crowd, and you may find it tempting if you want macOS without a heavy hit to your wallet. I doubt power users will rush to it, yet students and office workers could give it real momentum. At the same time, the Studio Display XDR shows that Apple still chases the high end with no apology. You’ll either see it as a dream tool for serious creative work or a screen that costs far more than your setup needs. That contrast tells me Apple wants a place at every desk, no matter what you plan to spend.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

