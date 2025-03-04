Apple’s foldable iPhone: 2026 launch with a crease-free display?

A foldable iPhone? Apple’s ready to make a bold move. Are you in?

Concept visual of foldable iPhone

Every few years, Apple introduces a bold new vision for the future of tech. The last big iPhone redesign came with the iPhone X in 2017. Now, Apple is working on something that could be its next game-changer. Instead of banking solely on AI upgrades (looking at you, Apple Intelligence), a foldable iPhone could steal the spotlight. This is crucial because iPhones still bring in around half of Apple’s revenue, but sales have started to slow down.

New hardware is Apple’s usual strategy to shake things up. Think back to the iPhone 6 Plus—its larger screen sparked a huge boom 10 years ago. Could a foldable iPhone, maybe called the “iPhone Flip,” create that same kind of buzz today?

1. iPhone Flip design

Back in 2021, Jon Prosser mentioned Apple might go with a clamshell design for its foldable phone. But now, The Wall Street Journal reports otherwise. According to their sources, Apple is working on an inward-folding screen, giving the device a book-like appearance. This aligns with trends in China, where the foldable market is booming and 67% of users prefer book-style designs. So, would Apple still bet on US buyers loving the clamshell’s trendy vibe? With recent rumors swirling, that idea isn’t totally off the table.

Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the foldable iPhone might use an eSIM-only setup to save space. However, since China hasn’t widely adopted eSIM-only phones, Apple’s foldable might face challenges there unless they adjust the hardware.

On another note, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared that Apple is testing foldable screens with nearly invisible hinges tucked behind the display. That’d be a massive shift. Current foldables from Samsung, Huawei, and others still struggle with visible creases. Oppo’s new Find N5 made progress, but if you catch it in the right light, the crease is still there. ETNews reports that Apple is willing to spend whatever it takes to eliminate the crease entirely and stand out from the competition.

Caroline Hyde is dropping some thoughts

Personally, I’m not a fan of the crease. I’d love to see it shrink or even disappear in future models. But if foldables interest you, don’t let that hold you back. Once you start using one, the crease fades into the background and is easy to forget.

2. iPhone Flip display

Foldable clamshell iPhone

Apple has explored different foldable screen sizes, including one that expands to match the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Current foldables range between 6 and 8 inches when open.

Now, leaker Digital Chat Station shares more details. They say the foldable iPhone prototype has a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.74-inch inner display. For comparison, the Z Fold 7 is larger, featuring a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8.2-inch inner screen.

ETNews claims Samsung Display will supply the OLED screens. But take that with a pinch of skepticism. Bloomberg previously revealed Apple’s plan to use custom in-house displays in phones starting around 2024. This move would reduce their reliance on partners like Samsung and LG while bringing more components under Apple’s control.

3. iPhone Flip software

Apple likely doesn’t need to stress much about app compatibility for developers. They’ve built a strong foundation since rolling out the M1 chip in the MacBook Air, ensuring apps adapt to any Apple device.

Multi-active windows on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

That said, I’m crossing my fingers for better iOS multitasking on the iPhone Flip. Android does it better, especially on newer Galaxy phones. With more RAM, you can keep multiple apps open at once. iOS makes app switching easy, but you can’t run apps side by side like on an iPad or Android phone. That would be a huge missed opportunity for a foldable iPhone.

4. Foldable iPhone vs. foldable MacBook

MacBook and iPhone

The Wall Street Journal’s Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie say that Apple isn’t just working on the iPhone Flip. The Cupertino, California-based giant is also developing a larger foldable device designed to function as a laptop. When unfolded, its screen could stretch to nearly 19 inches, making it as big as some desktop monitors.

Apple originally planned to release this larger device first to see how the market would react. But now, the foldable iPhone seems to be moving ahead and could launch before it.

Concept design for foldable iPhone

Rumor has it Apple’s team is aiming to launch a foldable iPhone by 2026. They might need until 2027 to work out some technical challenges, though.

The biggest hurdles? Refining the hinge design and upgrading the durable yet flexible screen protector. Both components need more development to meet Apple’s quality standards.

6. Price

Apple

Since Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 had a launch price of $1,899, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple’s foldable lands around $2,000. After all, both companies price their top-tier models—the S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max—at similar levels.

Meanwhile, in February, Huawei rolled out the global version of its double-folding Mate XT. This $3,700 phone unfolds into a 10-inch tablet, and while you can see the creases, they’re not a dealbreaker. Clearly, there’s a market for high-end foldables.

Bottom line

Right now, foldable phones aren’t slim, light, or energy-efficient enough to meet Apple’s standards. That’s why Apple’s been slow to join the foldable trend. They won’t release one until they’re sure the screen won’t easily get damaged and the crease won’t be noticeable. For that reason, I’m all in on the Apple ecosystem and plan to stick with it.