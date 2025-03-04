Apple’s foldable iPhone: 2026 launch with a crease-free display?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Mar 4, 2025, 5:07 pm EST under Tech News

A foldable iPhone? Apple’s ready to make a bold move. Are you in?

Apple’s foldable iPhone: 2026 launch with a crease-free display?
Concept visual of foldable iPhone / Image Credit: Technizo Concept, Youtube

Every few years, Apple introduces a bold new vision for the future of tech. The last big iPhone redesign came with the iPhone X in 2017. Now, Apple is working on something that could be its next game-changer. Instead of banking solely on AI upgrades (looking at you, Apple Intelligence), a foldable iPhone could steal the spotlight. This is crucial because iPhones still bring in around half of Apple’s revenue, but sales have started to slow down.

New hardware is Apple’s usual strategy to shake things up. Think back to the iPhone 6 Plus—its larger screen sparked a huge boom 10 years ago. Could a foldable iPhone, maybe called the “iPhone Flip,” create that same kind of buzz today?

Read also: 9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?

1. iPhone Flip design

Back in 2021, Jon Prosser mentioned Apple might go with a clamshell design for its foldable phone. But now, The Wall Street Journal reports otherwise. According to their sources, Apple is working on an inward-folding screen, giving the device a book-like appearance. This aligns with trends in China, where the foldable market is booming and 67% of users prefer book-style designs. So, would Apple still bet on US buyers loving the clamshell’s trendy vibe? With recent rumors swirling, that idea isn’t totally off the table.

Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the foldable iPhone might use an eSIM-only setup to save space. However, since China hasn’t widely adopted eSIM-only phones, Apple’s foldable might face challenges there unless they adjust the hardware.

On another note, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared that Apple is testing foldable screens with nearly invisible hinges tucked behind the display. That’d be a massive shift. Current foldables from Samsung, Huawei, and others still struggle with visible creases. Oppo’s new Find N5 made progress, but if you catch it in the right light, the crease is still there. ETNews reports that Apple is willing to spend whatever it takes to eliminate the crease entirely and stand out from the competition.

Caroline Hyde is dropping some thoughts / Video Credit: bloombergtv, Instagram

Personally, I’m not a fan of the crease. I’d love to see it shrink or even disappear in future models. But if foldables interest you, don’t let that hold you back. Once you start using one, the crease fades into the background and is easy to forget.

2. iPhone Flip display

Clamshell design
Foldable clamshell iPhone / Image Credit: The Information

Apple has explored different foldable screen sizes, including one that expands to match the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Current foldables range between 6 and 8 inches when open.

Now, leaker Digital Chat Station shares more details. They say the foldable iPhone prototype has a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.74-inch inner display. For comparison, the Z Fold 7 is larger, featuring a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8.2-inch inner screen.

ETNews claims Samsung Display will supply the OLED screens. But take that with a pinch of skepticism. Bloomberg previously revealed Apple’s plan to use custom in-house displays in phones starting around 2024. This move would reduce their reliance on partners like Samsung and LG while bringing more components under Apple’s control.

3. iPhone Flip software

Apple likely doesn’t need to stress much about app compatibility for developers. They’ve built a strong foundation since rolling out the M1 chip in the MacBook Air, ensuring apps adapt to any Apple device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Multi-active windows on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

That said, I’m crossing my fingers for better iOS multitasking on the iPhone Flip. Android does it better, especially on newer Galaxy phones. With more RAM, you can keep multiple apps open at once. iOS makes app switching easy, but you can’t run apps side by side like on an iPad or Android phone. That would be a huge missed opportunity for a foldable iPhone.

4. Foldable iPhone vs. foldable MacBook

MacBook and iPhone
MacBook and iPhone / Image Credit: Nathana Rebouças, Unsplash

The Wall Street Journal’s Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie say that Apple isn’t just working on the iPhone Flip. The Cupertino, California-based giant is also developing a larger foldable device designed to function as a laptop. When unfolded, its screen could stretch to nearly 19 inches, making it as big as some desktop monitors.

Apple originally planned to release this larger device first to see how the market would react. But now, the foldable iPhone seems to be moving ahead and could launch before it.

5. Foldable iPhone release date

Concept design for foldable iPhone
Concept design for foldable iPhone / Image Credit: Roy Gilsing, The Independent

Rumor has it Apple’s team is aiming to launch a foldable iPhone by 2026. They might need until 2027 to work out some technical challenges, though.

The biggest hurdles? Refining the hinge design and upgrading the durable yet flexible screen protector. Both components need more development to meet Apple’s quality standards.

6. Price

Apple
Apple / Image Credit: matcuz, Pixabay

Since Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 had a launch price of $1,899, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple’s foldable lands around $2,000. After all, both companies price their top-tier models—the S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max—at similar levels.

Meanwhile, in February, Huawei rolled out the global version of its double-folding Mate XT. This $3,700 phone unfolds into a 10-inch tablet, and while you can see the creases, they’re not a dealbreaker. Clearly, there’s a market for high-end foldables.

Bottom line

Right now, foldable phones aren’t slim, light, or energy-efficient enough to meet Apple’s standards. That’s why Apple’s been slow to join the foldable trend. They won’t release one until they’re sure the screen won’t easily get damaged and the crease won’t be noticeable. For that reason, I’m all in on the Apple ecosystem and plan to stick with it.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

MWC 2025: The coolest laptops & phones (So far)
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
MWC 2025: The coolest laptops & phones (So far)
Mobile World Congress (or MWC) 2025 is well underway in Barcelona, Spain. One of my favorite tech events of the year, brands will showcase their latest smartphones, laptops, and concept devices. And this year’s offerings are already pretty impressive—there’s a..
What are the characteristics of advanced telecom network planning tools?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
What are the characteristics of advanced telecom network planning tools?
elecom network planning is a complex and demanding process that involves designing the entire telecommunications infrastructure, taking into account the network capacity it must handle in the future. Technological aspects are also taken into account in planning so that the..
Are standing desks good for you? A new study says no
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Are standing desks good for you? A new study says no
Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I went all in on the home office setup—monitors, ergonomic chair, and, of course, a fancy sit-stand desk. The logic was simple: if I was stuck at home all day, I might..
Amazon’s Alexa+ is almost perfect—Here’s what I’d avoid (hot take!)
Smart Living
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon’s Alexa+ is almost perfect—Here’s what I’d avoid (hot take!)
Amazon’s Alexa just got its biggest makeover in over ten years. Yep, the wait is finally over. The Seattle-based giant has spent years adding AI smarts to Alexa+ (its new name) to keep up with rivals like ChatGPT. But integrating..
TCEK 360° Swivel Portable Camping Chair: A Pioneer in Outdoor Seating
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
TCEK 360° Swivel Portable Camping Chair: A Pioneer in Outdoor Seating
Comfort and convenience are essential for any outdoor adventure. Whether you’re camping, enjoying a picnic, or attending a sporting event, the right camping chair makes all the difference. TCEK 360° Swivel Portable Camping Chair delivers unmatched comfort, portability, and functionality,..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

Fastest laptops in 2025 (so far): 5 Budget, business, and gaming picks
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Fastest laptops in 2025 (so far): 5 Budget, business, and gaming picks
I’ve never wanted a speedy laptop this badly. My 6-year-old laptop, bought for college, used to be reliable. But as a full-time copywriter, its slow RAM and outdated hard drive make even basic tasks on WordPress frustrating. That’s where the..
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Review: Do I even need a regular oven anymore?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Review: Do I even need a regular oven anymore?
I live in a city apartment with my husband and 2 kids. And while I wouldn’t say we’re cramped, storage always on our minds. Whether we’re buying bikes for the kiddos or a coffee maker for us, if we can’t..
Amazon Big Alexa Event 2025 is just hours away and I can’t wait to see the new AI-enhanced Alexa
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Amazon Big Alexa Event 2025 is just hours away and I can’t wait to see the new AI-enhanced Alexa
Amazon is back with its first big Devices event since 2023, and all eyes are on what’s coming next for Alexa. Slated for February 26 at 10 AM EST, this event is rumored to be the launch pad for the..
Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Which fitness tracker should you buy?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Which fitness tracker should you buy?
I spent some time with the Fitbit Charge 6 last week, and honestly? It surprised me. A lightweight, slim, and feature-packed fitness tracker, it reminds me of my premium smartwatch, except it costs way less. But that got me thinking..
Razer Barracuda X Review: A Solid Headset That’s Almost Perfect–Let’s Dive In
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Razer Barracuda X Review: A Solid Headset That’s Almost Perfect–Let’s Dive In
I’ll be honest—I’m picky when it comes to gaming headsets. I want something light, comfortable, versatile, and with great sound. Oh, and it better not look like some over-the-top, RGB-infested spaceship sitting on my head. That’s a lot to ask,..
Best smart fridges: 5 Can’t-miss discounts
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best smart fridges: 5 Can’t-miss discounts
Smart homes are becoming more popular, with people adding high-tech features to their everyday gadgets. One item that’s really upped its game is the fridge, now a smart refrigerator. While the best smart fridges can be pricey, they’re definitely worth..