AnkerMake M5 3D Printer brings convenient, intelligent printing that’s quiet with speeds 5x faster

Listen up 3D printing fans! Anker is ready to deliver a new 3D printing experience to interested backers of its latest Kickstarter campaign. The gadget features super-fast printing, an AI-powered camera, and more. Read on to learn more about this cool new Kickstarter campaign.

Anker is known for its many fantastic electronic accessories which range from wireless chargers to cables and more. Now they’ve got a whole new gadget hitting Kickstarter and it’s looking to shake up the world of 3D printing. Meet AnkerMake M5: the 3D printer that’s smart, quiet, and super-fast. It’s already racking up a wild amount of backer support and it just keeps on growing. So what’s this handy new gadget bring to desks and workstations that rivals the competition? Let’s take a look!

One of the first big features that sets the AnkerMake M5 3D printer apart is its incredible speed. Not only that, but it’s the ability to capture details with expert precision. For example, the device uses a new Y-Stepper Motor, a Double-Belt, and advanced algorithms that boost speeds by as much as 5x. To improve accuracy, there’s aluminum allows stabilization and other fine tweaks that enhance the overall effectiveness.

Here’s another slick trick the AnkerMake M5 has up its sleeve: an AI Camera Recognition System. What’s it do? It can compare your print with the design in real-time and ensure that progress is on the proper track. It also offers real-time HD videos. The system is powered by a 1.2 GHz Double XBurst 2 Core processor and XBurst 0(240 MHz).

Of course, one feature that really boosts your experience with the new AnkerMake 3D Printer is its dedicated app. The app allows you to control operations from anywhere and print with as little as a single click. You can even share your progress time-lapses with friends or on social media.

There’s a lot to appreciate about the AnkerMake M5. It’s easy to use and has an integrated modular design. There’s an HD touchscreen and broken material detection. A PEI soft magnetic plate, 7×7 point auto-leveling, and after-outage print resuming are also included. Last, but not least, are LEDs, audio, and app alert support.

If you’re into 3D printing or thinking about getting into it, now’s a great time to consider throwing down on Anker‘s M5. Anker is a great company with a reputation for building solid quality products and their latest gadget appears to take things to the next level. Not only that, but the design they’re showcasing for backers to see clearly conveys the care they’re putting into ensuring it ups the ante for similar products. 3D printing enthusiasts won’t want to miss this one.

You can find the AnkerMake M5 3D Printer on Kickstarter. Pledges start at $499.