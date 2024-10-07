Best 3D printers for beginners in 2024: Get started with 3D printing today

Not sure where to start with 3D printing? We’ve gathered the top 3D printers for beginners to help you launch your creative journey!

Guide to buying your first 3D printer / Image Credit: Christian Englmeier, Unsplash

From miniatures and toys to tools and custom accessories, 3D printing offers endless possibilities for artists, hobbyists, and tinkerers alike. But if you’re new to 3D printing, it can initially seem a bit overwhelming. No need to stress—I’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll explore the best beginner-friendly 3D printers, and we’ll focus on key features like ease of use, affordability, print quality, and support.

So, whether you’re a creative hobbyist or an aspiring designer, this article will help you find the perfect 3D printer to kickstart your creative journey!

Ease of Use

What should beginners look for when it comes to a 3D printer’s ease of use? Experts say that 3D printing can require a bit of tweaking and trial and error to get things right. So, to make sure your start is easy as possible, look for printers with automatic bed leveling that can handle the hassle of calibration for you.

Other helpful features include:

A user-friendly interface

Touchscreen controls

Easy setup procedure

Finally, be sure to check the 3D printer’s software. Most 3D printers work with apps that you can download and try for free. That way, you can give them a spin and see if you like the setup before making your purchase.

The price of 3D printers

3D Printer close-up / Image Credits: Matheus Bertelli, Pexels

Beginner 3D printers can range anywhere from $160 to over $1,500 for higher-end models. While it might be tempting to splurge on a pricier option, experienced users often point out that a higher price doesn’t always guarantee better prints—it usually just means more advanced features.

At first, it’s best to find a model that balances affordability and ease of use, rather than going all out on bells and whistles you might not even need right away. Remember, you can always upgrade later as your skills grow, so start with what suits your current needs and budget.

Print quality & reliability

What quality printer do you need? There are 3 main types:

FDM (fused deposition modeling)

SLA (stereolithography)

SLS (selective laser sintering)

FDM (fused deposition modeling)

Simple FDM printers are pretty affordable and easy to work with. They extrude melted filament through a nozzle to create layers of material. They’re great for creating objects as a hobby.

On the other hand, SLA and DLP printers work with liquid resin cured by UV light. The results are higher resolution, but these printers tend to be more expensive, with a complicated setup. I’d recommend them for intermediate users, though I have listed a particularly user-friendly model below.

Technical support & community

As a beginner, you’ll want to buy a 3D printer from a brand with excellent customer support. It’s important to know that there’s someone to call if you run into an issue. Luckily, most closed-source proprietary printers have good technical support.

The 3D printers for beginners below have customer support teams to contact if you have a question or an issue you want addressed.

And don’t forget the importance of an online community. 3D printer users actively share their designs and offer advice; they can be a valuable source of information from a first-hand perspective!

Material compatibility & safety

A 3D printer in red / Image Credits: Jakub Zerdizicki, Pexels

When starting with 3D printing, it’s essential to choose materials that are beginner-friendly. Two of the most popular options are PLA (Polylactic Acid) and PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol). PLA is the go-to for many new users because it’s easy to print with, doesn’t require a heated bed, and is derived from renewable resources like corn starch. PETG is another great option for beginners. It’s durable and heat-resistant but still easy to work with.

When it comes to safety, using these materials in the right environment is key. While PLA and PETG are generally considered safe for home use, it’s important to ensure your workspace is well-ventilated. When heated, filaments can release fumes, and having good airflow helps prevent you from inhaling any potentially harmful particles.

Lastly, keep safety in mind when printing. The nozzle and heated bed can reach high temperatures, so avoid touching them during operation. It’s also a good idea to supervise your prints, especially longer ones, to ensure everything is functioning correctly and safely.

Best 3D printers for beginners

Bambu Lab A1 mini

Bambu Lab A1 mini on a gray background

The Bamu Lab A1 mini received glowing reviews across the web for its user-friendly design. The guided setup process is a breeze, with no need to tinker with complicated settings. There’s a handy mobile app, and the desktop software preps and sends files to print. This model is ideal for hobbyists and newcomers who want a smooth, reliable 3D printing experience without needing advanced material compatibility. Price: $299

Pros: The Bambu Lab A1 Mini stands out for its simplicity and user-friendly setup. The mobile app and desktop software add convenience, allowing you to easily monitor and manage prints.

Cons: While it’s great for basic materials, the A1 Mini lacks compatibility with more advanced filaments like ABS and carbon fiber, which may limit its appeal to users who want to experiment with tougher materials as they progress.

Anycubic Kobra 3

Anycubic Kobra 3 creating a castle

The Anycubic Kobra 3 is a high-speed 3D printer for beginners that stands out for its ability to print in multiple colors. With the upcoming Color Engine Hub, you can print up to 8 colors. It boasts advanced features like nozzle clog detection, automatic filament refill, and a sealed storage design for efficient and hassle-free printing. This printer is also impressively fast, with speeds up to 600mm/s. Easy to assemble and operate, it’s ideal for creators wanting vibrant multicolor prints. Price: $638.39

Pros: Offers multicolor printing capabilities, advanced features like automatic filament refill, and high-speed performance. Easy setup and assembly make it beginner-friendly.

Cons: Multicolor printing may need more maintenance and calibration for best results. Higher-end features like this also come at a premium price.

Ender 3 V2 Neo

Comgrow Official Creality Ender 3 V2 front view

Expect a streamlined experience with the Ender 3 V2 Neo. It comes with pre-installed parts that make setup quick—it’s only 3 steps. Plus, the CR Touch automatic bed leveling system makes manual adjustments super easy. It even has an upgraded user interface with model previews. What’s more, it runs quietly for pleasant operation. Price: $199

Pros: Pre-installed components and auto bed leveling reduce setup time, while the quiet motherboard offers silent operation. The durable metal extruder adds longevity.

Cons: Lacks some of the high-end features you see in more advanced models, like multicolor printing or ultra-fast print speeds. This makes it a more basic option for users looking for advanced customization.

Entina Mini 3D Printers Tina 2

Entina Tina 2 making holiday-themed figurines

The Entina Tina 2 is perfect for beginners, arriving fully assembled and ready to print within minutes. Its compact design makes it a great fit for home, office, or classroom use. The automatic leveling system ensures smooth and accurate prints. The Z-axis rails offer high precision, so they are suitable for DIY crafts and hobbyists. Price: $159.99

Pros: Extremely easy to use, with automatic leveling and a flexible magnetic build plate. Compact and lightweight, it’s ideal for small spaces.

Cons: Limited build volume means larger projects aren’t possible. More experienced users may find it lacks the flexibility and power of bigger models.

Snapmaker 2.0 A350T

Snapmaker 2.0 A350T and a creation

Not just a 3D printer, the Snapmaker 2.0 A350T is also a laser engraver and CNC carver. This multifunctionality makes it an excellent tool for creators who want to explore multiple fabrication methods. It also has a high build volume, high precision, and a durable all-metal body. Price: $1,399

Pros: Offers unmatched versatility with 3D printing, laser engraving, and CNC carving in one machine. Large build volume and precision make it perfect for big projects.

Cons: The higher price point and complexity of switching between functions may deter beginners. It also requires more space due to its size and functionality.

Essential 3D Printing Tips

Start with simple models

Across the web, the number one suggestion of most experienced 3D creators to beginners is to start with a simple model. It’s better to get your bearings with the machine first before you embark on a difficult creation. So, start slow with the most basic project you can find. Then, move on to something more complex, slowly building your skills and experience.

Learn the software (slicing software)

If you’re new to 3D printing, one of the key tools you’ll need to get familiar with is slicing software. Programs like Cura, PrusaSlicer, and Simplify3D are critical in turning your 3D models into physical objects. But what exactly do they do?

Slicing software takes your 3D design and breaks it down into thin layers—this is what your 3D printer uses as a roadmap to build the object, layer by layer. Without a slicer, your printer wouldn’t know how to transform your digital creation into something tangible. Most slicers also allow you to fine-tune your settings, such as print speed, layer height, and infill density, which affect both print quality and material usage.

Each slicer has its strengths. Cura is popular for its supportive community, affordability (it’s free), and constant updates. PrusaSlicer is also free and offers more advanced settings for users who want extra control over their prints. Simplify3D ($199) is known for its precise customization options but comes with a price tag. Regardless of which you choose, learning the basics of slicing software is essential to mastering 3D printing.

Safety Tips & Best Practices

3D printing can be a lot of fun, but like any creative hobby, it’s important to stay safe. From handling filaments to maintaining your printer, here are some key tips to keep your printing experience safe and enjoyable.

First, always make sure you’re working in a well-ventilated area. Some filaments, like ABS, can emit fumes during printing that are best avoided. Even if you’re using materials like PLA, which are generally safer, it’s still a good idea to keep the room ventilated. When handling filaments, especially those that need higher temperatures, avoid touching the heated nozzle or bed directly—they can get extremely hot! Always give the machine time to cool down before doing any maintenance or removing prints.

Maintenance is another critical aspect of 3D printing safety. Keep your printer clean, regularly lubricate moving parts, and check that no wires or components are exposed or frayed. Cleaning the nozzle and bed will also help you avoid filament clogs and bed adhesion problems, ensuring smoother, safer operation.

Troubleshooting Basics

Even the best 3D printers for beginners can run into issues, especially when you’re just starting. Some of the most common beginner problems include bed adhesion issues, filament clogs, and calibration woes, but these are often easy to fix with a few simple steps.

For example, if your print isn’t sticking to the bed, it might be a leveling issue. Make sure the bed is properly leveled, and try using an adhesive like glue stick or painter’s tape. For filament clogs, check the nozzle for blockages and consider cleaning it with a small, specialized cleaning tool. If the clog persists, you may need to adjust the printing temperature—sometimes, it’s as simple as raising the temperature a few degrees to get things flowing again.

Calibration problems can affect print quality, leading to uneven layers or poor detail. Use your printer’s auto-calibration feature if it has one, or take the time to manually calibrate the bed and nozzle. It might take some trial and error, but nailing your calibration is key to achieving consistently great prints.

Future-proofing your 3D printing journey

Once you’ve bought the right 3D printer, learned slicing software, and worked on ample beginner projects, you’ll want to move on to bigger and better things. Here are some ways to do that without buying a new printer:

Upgrades & Expansions

Many 3D printers for beginners can be upgraded to improve performance and unlock new possibilities. One of the easiest and most impactful upgrades is adding an improved extruder or nozzle. A higher-quality extruder can handle a wider range of filaments, including tougher materials like PETG or flexible ones like TPU, while a finer nozzle can boost the detail in your prints.

You can also upgrade your print bed. Heated beds help with bed adhesion and reduce warping on large or complex prints, while flexible magnetic beds make removing finished prints a breeze. Another upgrade is installing an auto bed-leveling sensor, which saves you the headache of manual calibration and helps ensure consistent, high-quality prints every time.

Skills to Develop as a Beginner

Once you’ve mastered the basics, the world of 3D printing opens up endless creative and technical opportunities. One of the most valuable skills to develop early on is learning design software, such as Tinkercad or Fusion 360.

Another key skill is mastering the fine art of printer calibration. Properly leveling the bed, adjusting your nozzle height, and tweaking your print speed all contribute to better print quality. Becoming comfortable with these techniques will give you the confidence to troubleshoot more effectively and push your printer to its limits.

Final thoughts

Diving into 3D printing as a beginner is an exciting journey filled with creativity and hands-on learning. With so many 3D printers for beginners on the market, you can find a model that suits your budget, needs, and growing skills. Whether you start with basic models or upgrade as you go, the key is to take things step by step—master the software, experiment with different materials, and fine-tune your machine!