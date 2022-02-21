Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers

By Mark Gulino on Feb 21, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Photographers, listen up! There's a new set of drones out, and they're ready to take your photo sessions even higher. These lightweight little gadgets look small, but they pack a plethora of photo-taking capabilities. Read on to learn more!

EVO NANO drones are perfect for minimalist photographers

It’s safe to say that drones are not only a hit, but they’re here to stay. Every day they prove to be effective tools for a broad spectrum of tasks and a wide range of recreational activities. In fact, fewer objectives are more synonymous with drones than that of collecting great images and videos from angles and heights that otherwise wouldn’t be possible without them. That is, of course, until we have consumer-accessible jet packs. Until then, we’ll rely on our handy flying robo-companions.

So what’s a good drone you can buy today that lets you take fantastic pictures? We’re glad you asked. Meet Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones—the perfect drones to take with you during photoshoots.

Standard EVO NANO drone has a 1/2-inch 4K camera

Includes robust camera technology for capturing shots and footage

The Autel Robotics EVO NANO drone is capable of capturing stunning images because of its vast array of onboard technology. In the case of the standard version, this technology includes a 1/2-inch 48 MP camera and ultrasharp recording. For example, it’s able to shoot footage up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS. The EVO Nano+ version has a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can reach up to 50 MP with RYYB color filtering and an f/1.9 aperture. HDR mode further enhances image details.

That’s not all, either. Since its advanced autofocus system and 3-axis gimbal ensure that your photos are always stable and on target, you’ll have plenty there to support each photo you capture.

Features an ultra-compact body that’s easy to take with you anywhere

Another exciting benefit of the EVO NANO series’ design is that it’s so simple to transport. The device is extremely lightweight, weighing in at less than 1 lb, and can fit easily into a backpack or even a large pocket. Taking this little guy with you on a hike or a walk through the city will be a breeze. That convenience alone will make a big difference for minimalistic photographers who want to embrace this kind of technology.

Official Promo for EVO NANO series drones

Offers a myriad of different capture modes, plus software support

What further expands your options with the Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones is that they bring a slew of capture modes to the table. From SkyPortrait to DynamicTrack 2.1, there are lots of cool ways to get cinematic quality shots using its built-in AI capabilities. SkyLink Video Transmission also helps while pushing boundaries and flying further away.

An entire suite of software is available, too. MovieMaster lets you edit videos while SuperDownload and the Autel Sky app let you save and download at high transfer speeds. Not only that, but SoundRecord even allows you to record audio at ground level while filming, so you can add things like live narration.

Provides an efficient battery along with advanced obstacle avoidance

Adding to the EVO NANO series’ effectiveness is that these handy drones are equipped with efficient batteries. They can get up to 28 minutes of continuous airtime. They also pack an advanced obstacle avoidance system that helps them to navigate more effectively while flying. Three-way binocular vision sensors let the drones see more while braking and maneuvering around objects.

EVO NANO series features a lightweight, compact design

Great little photography drones that carry a huge amount of perks

If you want a high-quality drone to expand your photography capabilities, it’s worth taking a look at the EVO NANO series. The amount of features and perks they supply users makes it a perfectly acceptable choice. Add to that the fact that they’re so lightweight and easy to take on the go with you—it’s a hard gadget to turn down. While the price won’t be within everyone’s budget, it certainly deserves consideration when choosing which drone to buy.

You can get the Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones here starting at $649.

