DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more

Companies and professionals in need of a flexible, rugged drone will be happy to see this latest gadget from DJI. The new M30 Series drones are ready for lift-off! See how they can assist you and your crew--no matter how harsh the environment or extreme the conditions. Read on to learn more about these incredible new drones.

The M30 Series drones function in extreme conditions

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen their latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T are bringing enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged, high-intensity professions. From powerful performance to advanced cameras and compact designs, these new models are sure to come in handy for professionals in a wide range of industries. Let’s take a look at what makes the new DJI M30 Series drones so effective.

The M30 Series drones can go just about anywhere

Features incredible, efficient flight performance

It’s likely you won’t disagree that the first and most important factor with any drone is its flight performance. After all, what good are cameras if those cameras can’t stay in the air–or worse–wind up stuck in an unreachable place? Flight performance is massively critical and that’s why DJI has put the effort into ensuring their latest drones are more than capable. The DJI M30 Series drones feature a 41-minute max flight time, 15-m/s wind resistance, a 7000-m service ceiling, and 23-m/s max speed.

Provides adaptability to harsh weather conditions

Since DJI’s M30 Series drones have enterprise in mind, it’s necessary that they can withstand the harsh environmental conditions many commercial and industrial services work in. For example, firefighters, rig workers, emergency services, and many more will be able to use the drones in all kinds of elements. This is because these drones provide IP55 protection, along with the ability to operate in temperatures ranging between -4 and 122-degrees Fahrenheit.

Official Promo for the DJI M30 Series drones

Includes an array of useful onboard technologies

The new M30 Series drones from DJI go beyond flight performance and weather resistance. They’re loaded with onboard technologies that help enhance your user experience while getting the job done. There are dual-vision and ToF sensors on all six sides of the devices, plus an ADS-B receiver that can provide warnings regarding nearby crewed aircraft. There are also redundancy and backup systems that help in the event of unplanned situations. The drones even offer enhanced transmission using antennas that support OcuSync3 Enterprise. This means that you can get input feed swapping and triple-channel 1080p video no matter what kind of conditions you’re working in.

The M30 Series core package

Brings lightweight portability and a superior camera

Two other factors that make these slick drones even better are their superior camera and their ease of portability. The devices are compact and can be folded for storage, weighing in at less than 8.4 lbs.

The camera system offers a Wide Camera, Zoom Camera, Thermal Imaging Camera, and a Laser Rangefinder. The Zoom Camera, in particular, provides a 48 MP with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, up to 16x optical zoom, 200x max hybrid zoom, 8K photo resolution, and 4K video. It even has low-light and night flight capabilities. That’s pretty darn good.

M30 Series includes an array of high-tech cameras

Offers a hardware controller, plus dedicated apps

Lastly, DJI provides you with multiple ways in which you can control and interact with the M30 Series drones. For example, there is a dedicated app you can use with your smartphone or tablet. More impressively, though, is the advanced hardware controller. The DJI Pilot 2 reimagines the user interface, has an ergonomic design and provides useful on-screen information. For example, you can receive important notifications or glance at the pre-flight checklist. Not only that, but the controller itself comes with a long-lasting battery, a 7-inch display, and IP54 dust and water resistance. It even works within the same temperature range as the drones.

DJI Pilot 2 controller with a 7-inch display

Rugged, cutting-edge drones that get the job done

There’s no doubt that people from all industries and services will be able to find a use for these rugged, cutting-edge drones. There’s also no doubt about their ability to get jobs done. Between the toughness of the DJI M30 Series drones and the advanced technology they contain, they offer a broad spectrum of flexibility and potential. Add to that their extra features and the available accessories and you have even more opportunities. For an enterprise-ready drone, look no further than the M30 Series.

The DJI M30 Series drones are available on the official website. You can order the core package starting at $9,999.