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Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration: I thought it was a gimmick—then I saw It
Tech News

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration: I thought it was a gimmick—then I saw It

May 26, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
5 min read
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Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration: I thought it was a gimmick—then I saw It
Image Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Okay, let me just say upfront—I went into the Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration with a raised eyebrow and came out impressed. When the lineup surfaced (the Beoplay H100, the Beosound A1, the Beosound Shape, and the jaw-dropping Beosystem 9000c) my first reaction was another streetwear brand slapping a logo on premium hardware and calling it a collaboration. But I was wrong. And I think it’s worth talking about why.

The basics

First, some quick context. Fragment is Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s Tokyo-based design studio, and if you’ve ever crossed paths with Japanese streetwear culture, you know the name. The godfather of streetwear is responsible for infecting an entire generation of creatives with an incurable case of good taste. He’s been collaborating with everyone from Nike to Louis Vuitton for decades, always bringing quiet, restrained confidence to everything he touches.

The Beoplay H100 Fragment Edition

The H100 is already B&O’s flagship noise-canceling headphone—it’s spectacular on its own. The Fragment treatment gives it a full monochrome makeover. High-gloss black anodized surfaces, black leather on the headband and cushions, white logos providing just enough contrast to keep things from disappearing into the void. It looks stunning.

I normally hate glossy finishes—fingerprint magnets, difficult to maintain, they usually age badly—but there’s something about this dark, mirror-like gloss that feels elevated. Like, this isn’t a piano-black laptop lid. This is something else.

The price? $2,400. Yeah. The standard H100 already sits around $1,800, so you’re paying a meaningful premium for the finish and the collab branding. Is it justified? Honestly, kind of. The anodization process here is apparently the same artisanal, hand-polished technique normally reserved for B&O’s top-of-the-line speakers—this is reportedly the first time it’s ever been used on a portable product. That’s not nothing. Does that make the price tag easier to swallow? Not entirely. But it does make it more defensible than a simple logo stamp.

The Beosound A1 Fragment Edition

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration
Image Credit: Bang & Olufsen

This little speaker was already one of my favorite things B&O makes—portable, punchy, beautifully engineered. The Fragment edition gives it that same high-gloss anodization with the double lightning bolt insignia stamped right on top. It’s a bold move on such a small canvas, and it works. There’s something almost jewel-like about it.

The A1 has always had that quality of feeling more precious than it has any right to be for a portable Bluetooth speaker, and this edition leans into that identity hard. I’d put this on my desk as much as take it on a trip.

The Beosound Shape Fragment Configuration

Here’s where the collab gets a bit more personal and a lot more interesting. Fujiwara apparently visited B&O’s headquarters in Struer, Denmark, saw the Beosound Shape modular wall speaker system, went back to his hotel that same evening, and sketched out a flower-shaped configuration from memory. That specific arrangement—his vision, his sketch—is what’s being offered here, dressed in monochrome fabric covers.

I love this. There’s a curatorial story behind the layout. It transforms a speaker system into something that feels closer to installation art than home audio. Whether that justifies the price will depend on where you sit on the “audio gear as furniture” spectrum, but I personally find it compelling.

The Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition

The Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition
Image Credit: Bang & Olufsen

And then comes The Beosystem 9000c Fragment Edition. The crown jewel.

The Beosystem 9000c is already one of the most extraordinary audio objects. The original Beosystem 9000 is a 1990s CD player that looks like it was designed by someone who’d seen the future and came back to report it. B&O hunted down old units, had many of the same original technicians restore them by hand in Struer, upgraded the internals, and paired each one with a set of Beolab 28 wireless speakers. Only 200 were ever made, and the set cost $55,000.

The Fragment edition of that—with matte-black surfaces, glossy natural aluminum accents, and Fragment’s lightning bolt integrated into the CD clamp and speaker stands—costs $69,650. It’s Japan-exclusive and made to order. The number of units hasn’t been announced, but “very limited” is probably an understatement.

Fujiwara himself described the mechanism as “the kind of idea no one else would think of.” Six discs load automatically, play in sequence, then return to their original positions behind a motorized glass panel. It’s theatrical in the best way. Watching it work must feel like witnessing a small, beautiful miracle.

My overall take

The Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration doesn’t feel like a cash-grab collection, and that matters to me. Instead, the monochrome restraint suits both companies’ design philosophies in a way that feels organic rather than forced. The products are still the same exceptional hardware underneath—nothing’s been compromised for aesthetics.

Sure, the prices are steep. But B&O has never pretended to be for everyone, and neither has Fragment. Together, they’re making something for a very specific person—someone who thinks about their objects the way some people think about art. If that’s you, the Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Collaboration is going to hit hard. If it’s not? You’ll still have to admit it looks incredible.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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