Best specs for a gaming monitor for competitive FPS players: How I choose a monitor that fits my GPU and playstyle

Image Credit: Dell

If you’ve been grinding ranked matches on a monitor you bought a few years ago without thinking twice about it, I feel you. I was there too—clocking hundreds of hours in Call of Duty on whatever screen I had lying around, not realizing I was fighting with one hand tied behind my back. The moment I started paying attention to what my monitor was doing (or failing to do), everything clicked. So here’s what I’ve learned, and what you need if you want your screen to stop being the thing that’s holding you back.

What you need as a competitive FPS player

Image Credit: RDNE Stock project

Let’s be real—you’re not buying a monitor to watch movies or edit photos. You need to see your enemy before they see you, and react in the fraction of a second that separates a kill from a death. That means a few specific specs matter a lot, and a bunch of others don’t.

Refresh rate above everything else

This is the single biggest upgrade you can make. Refresh rate—measured in Hz—tells you how many times per second your screen updates the image. A standard 60 Hz monitor updates 60 times per second. A 240 Hz monitor? 240. In a fast-paced shooter where milliseconds decide outcomes, that extra smoothness isn’t just a visual treat—it’s a tactical advantage. Enemies moving across the screen look sharper, motion is more fluid, and your ability to track targets improves. The standard for competitive play right now is 240 Hz, though 144 Hz is a solid starting point if you’re on a budget.

Response time, not just refresh rate

Refresh rate and response time get mixed up all the time. Response time is about how quickly each individual pixel can change from one color to another—usually measured in milliseconds (ms). Slower pixels leave ghostly trails behind fast-moving objects, which is a nightmare when you’re tracking a head. You want 1ms GtG (gray-to-gray) or as close to it as possible. OLED panels in particular are incredible here, with response times that make even the best IPS displays feel sluggish by comparison.

Screen size in the 24–27 inch range

Conventional wisdom says bigger screens create a better gaming experience, but competitive players tend to follow the opposite philosophy. Professional FPS players almost universally go with 24 or 27-inch monitors. The reason? You can take in the whole screen without having to physically move your eyes or your head.

In a game where you might need to catch movement in your peripheral vision while simultaneously checking your minimap, having everything within a tight, focused field of view is useful. Bigger isn’t better here—it’s actually a disadvantage in fast, twitchy gameplay.

1080p or 1440p resolution—matched to your GPU

Higher resolution looks better, but it demands more from your graphics card. If your GPU can consistently push 200+ frames per second at 1440p (2560 x 1440), go for it—you’ll get sharper images while still maintaining the high frame rates you need to feed a 240 Hz panel.

If you’re working with a mid-range card, stick with 1080p and prioritize hitting those frames. No point having a 240 Hz monitor if your GPU can only push 80 fps.

My top picks

Best overall: Dell Alienware AW2725D

Image Credit: Dell Dell Alienware AW2725D Get it for $ 549.99

When every frame and every flick matters, Dell’s Alienware AW2725D is the display I’d choose. It’s a 27-inch QD-OLED at 1440p with a 240 Hz (technically up to 280 Hz) refresh rate, and the OLED panel means response times are essentially instant.

The contrast difference alone is wild—dark corners in maps that I used to struggle to read are now clearly visible, which matters enormously in games where someone can be hiding in shadow. It also comes with a three-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in, which addresses the main concern people have with OLED panels. No USB hub and no USB-C, which is a minor inconvenience, but for pure gaming performance the Alienware AW2725D is hard to beat.

Best for the highest refresh rate: MSI MPG 271QRX

Image Credit: MSI MSI MPG 271QRX Get it for $ 599.99

Same size and resolution as the Alienware—27-inch, 1440p—but it pushes to 360 Hz instead of 240 Hz. Note that you need a powerful GPU to actually run games at 360 fps consistently, and outside of a direct side-by-side comparison most people won’t perceive the difference between 240 and 360 Hz.

That said, if you’re already tearing through 240 Hz and want every possible competitive edge, this is your monitor. It also has USB-C with 90 W power delivery and a KVM switch, which is handy if you work on a laptop during the day and game on a PC at night. The upgrade pick that makes sense when you’re ready to go all-in.

Best budget option: Dell Alienware AW2725DM

Image Credit: Dell Dell Alienware AW2725DM Get it for $ 229.99

What I like about the Dell Alienware AW2725DM is that it never feels like a compromise. You still get the sweet spot for PC gaming—a 27-inch panel with a 1440p resolution—but at a much more approachable price than OLED alternatives. The difference is the panel technology: Dell uses IPS rather than OLED, which remains the most common display technology in gaming monitors and still delivers excellent image quality and responsiveness.

Related: Best gaming monitor under $300 for PS5 and Xbox Series X players

A 180 Hz refresh rate keeps gameplay smooth and responsive, and the jump feels substantial if you’re coming from a 60 Hz or even 144 Hz display. The only detail worth noting is that you’ll need a DisplayPort connection to access the full 180 Hz refresh rate. HDMI support is there, but it won’t unlock the monitor’s maximum performance.

Best flexibility pick: KTC M27P6

The KTC M27P6 solves a problem most gaming monitors force you to live with: choosing between image quality and speed. At its native 4K resolution, it delivers up to 160 Hz for crisp visuals in single-player games, creative work, and everyday computing. Switch to its dedicated 1080p performance mode, and the refresh rate climbs to 320 Hz, giving competitive players the ultra-high frame rates they want without sacrificing a premium 4K experience the rest of the time.

What to skip

A few traps I see competitive FPS players fall into:

Spending on RGB lighting instead of specs. That sick underglow on your monitor does nothing for your game. A monitor with fantastic RGB but a mediocre refresh rate and slow response time will lose to a plain-looking panel with great specs every single time. Focus on what matters.

That sick underglow on your monitor does nothing for your game. A monitor with fantastic RGB but a mediocre refresh rate and slow response time will lose to a plain-looking panel with great specs every single time. Focus on what matters. Going too big. I know 32 inches sounds amazing, and for movies or RPGs maybe it is. But for competitive FPS? Players who’ve switched from 32-inch monitors back to 27 or even 24-inch monitors consistently report they can react faster. The smaller screen keeps everything in your natural field of view. Bigger means more head movement, more eye movement, more potential for missing something in a corner.

I know 32 inches sounds amazing, and for movies or RPGs maybe it is. But for competitive FPS? Players who’ve switched from 32-inch monitors back to 27 or even 24-inch monitors consistently report they can react faster. The smaller screen keeps everything in your natural field of view. Bigger means more head movement, more eye movement, more potential for missing something in a corner. VA panels. IPS or OLED only for FPS gaming. VA panels have worse ghosting—fast-moving objects leave visible trails—and in a game where you’re tracking fast movement constantly, that smearing is awful. Don’t let a good-looking spec sheet fool you if it’s on a VA display.

IPS or OLED only for FPS gaming. VA panels have worse ghosting—fast-moving objects leave visible trails—and in a game where you’re tracking fast movement constantly, that smearing is awful. Don’t let a good-looking spec sheet fool you if it’s on a VA display. Buying 4K for pure competitive play. 4K looks incredible, but hitting 200+ fps at 4K requires a GPU that most people don’t have. Competitive play at 1080p or 1440p with high frame rates beats beautiful graphics at 60 fps.

A practical tip before you buy

Check what your GPU can push before picking a refresh rate target. If you’ve got a solid card that hits 200+ fps in your main game on low-medium settings, a 240 Hz panel makes total sense. If you’re sitting around 80–100 fps, a 144 Hz monitor is the better investment right now—and you can always upgrade both together later. There’s no point in a 360 Hz monitor if your hardware is delivering 90 frames per second into it.

Match the monitor to your actual setup, buy the best refresh rate your GPU can justify, and keep the screen at 27 inches or smaller. That’s the formula.

Related: Are wired or wireless headsets better for gaming? What matters more than you think