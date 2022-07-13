Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Day 2 Deals: 35% off Google Nest Doorbell, $70 off Amazon Echo Show 15 & more

Ready for day 2 of Amazon Prime discounts? We sure are. Check out our top 20 deals on smart home gadgets, gaming gear, and more.

Prime Day 2022 Day 2 Deals / Image Credit: Techradar

Didn’t grab your Amazon Prime Day discounts yesterday? No worries, you’ve still got today, day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Yes, these Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals help you save on the stuff you need and want, whether that’s smart home products or gadgets for your kitchen.

Want to be more organized at home? The Amazon Echo Show 15 has you covered, and it’s 28% off. Maybe you need some new headphones. The TUINYO wireless headphones are only $21.99.

Jump on these great discounts and others before the day is done!

1. The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) video doorbell is 35% off for Prime Day, totaling $148 instead of $229.

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) near a door

Secure your front door for less with today’s deal on the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) video doorbell. It shows you who’s knocking, wherever you are. Even better, you can check in anytime with the 24/7 streaming.

Get it for $148 (Prime Deal: 35% off).

2. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera costs just $92.97, saving you 28% off the original price.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera with snow

Add smarter security to your home with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. It captures high-definition 1080p video and has an easy, wire-free setup. What’s more, the smart alerts let you take quick action.

Get it for $92.97 (Prime Deal: 27% off).

3. The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug has a 30% discount for Prime Day. Control your outdoor appliances remotely for just $17.49.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug in black

Make your backyard smarter with the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug. It has Alexa control and lets you set schedules for your outdoor appliances. And, of course, you can control it from anywhere, making it one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $17.49 (Prime Deal: 30% off).

4. The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) is $80 off. You pay $119 instead of 199.99.

Ring Alarm on a wall

Add a complete security system to your home for a discount when you go for the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen). It comes with the Ring Base Station, Keypad, Contact Sensor, Motion Detector, and Range Extender.

Get it for $119.99 (Prime Deal: $80 off).

5. The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker boasts a $21.99 price cut. Now, it’s only $38.

Sony SRS-XB13 on an umbrella

Want a new portable speaker? Consider the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth travel speaker; it’s 37% off today. Its EXTRA BASS technology ensures deep, punchy audio, while the IP67 waterproof rating means it’s safe to use outdoors next to the water.

Get it for $38 (Prime Deal: $21.99 off).

6. The Amazon Echo Show 15 full HD smart display is priced at $179.99; that’s $70 off the list price.

Amazon Echo Show 15 in a kitchen

Ace household management with the Amazon Echo Show 15 full HD smart display. It boasts a 15.6 Full HD 1080p display and a 5 MP camera. The widgets offer at-at-glance schedule checks.

Get it for $179.99 (Prime Deal: $70 off).

7. The August Wi-Fi 4th Generation Smart Lock has an $80-off discount. It only costs $149.99 today.

August Wi-Fi 4th Generation Smart Lock side view

Protect your home for less with the August Wi-Fi 4th Generation Smart Lock. This intelligent lock lets you control your door from anywhere, using your phone which is why it’s one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $149.99. (Prime Deal: $80 off).

8. The Samsung The Frame 55″ 4K Smart TV is just $979.99 today. That’s a 30% reduction from the list price.

Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV in a home

Love the look of the Samsung The Frame 55″ 4K Smart TV? You can get it for $428 off in honor of Prime Day. Enjoy a TV that looks like a framed work of art when you aren’t using it.

Get it for $979.99 (Prime Deal: 30% off).

9. The GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker has a $150 price reduction. It’s just $429 instead of $579.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker in a video

If you’ve wanted an artisan ice maker, now’s your chance. The GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker is 26% for Prime Day. It makes up to 24 pounds of chewable, nugget-shaped ice per day.

Get it for $429 (Prime Deal: 26% off).

10. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is $250 off, totaling $399.99.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO in its charging station

Enjoy clean floors without the work when you add the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum to your cleaning arsenal. It offers powerful suction, room-by-room mapping, and automatic dirt disposal.

Get it for $399.99 (Prime Deal: $250 off).

11. The NordicTrack 50 lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbells is priced at $299 instead of $429, saving you $130.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbells in use

Want to upgrade your fitness routine? Go for the NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbells. They respond to Alexa commands, adjusting their weight via voice prompt making them one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $299 (Prime Deal: 30% off).

12. The Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Epresso Machine by Breville has a 35% discount. It only costs $119.

Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville with coffee

Sip high-quality espressos anytime for a lower price than usual when you go for the Nespresso BNV420IBL VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville. It works with Nespresso pods and makes coffees in different sizes.

Get it for $119 (Prime Deal: 35% off).

13. The Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill is 41% off. This Prime Day Deal only costs $219.99.

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro with cooked food

Prepare tasty grilled meals indoors with the Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill. It offers a griddle as well as Air Fry and Dehydrate options. Best of all, the Smart Cook System helps you achieve the perfect doneness.

Get it for $219.99 (Prime Deal: $150 off).

14. The Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series Electric Toothbrush is 40% off today. Get it for just $59.99 instead of $99.99.

Oral-B Pro 5000 in a video

Enhance your oral hygiene routine with the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series Electric Toothbrush. Its Bluetooth communication gives your real-time feedback on your brushing habits.

Get it for $59.99 (Prime Deal: 40% off).

15. The TUINYO Wireless Headphones are a steal at just $21.59. That’s 40% discount from the regular price.

TUINYO Wireless Headphones in Rose Gold

Another of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals is the TUINYO Wireless Headphones. They give you excellent sound quality, a seamless Bluetooth connection, and a comfortable design.

Get them for $21.59 (Prime Deal: 40% off).

16. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset has a steep 41% discount.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset in use

In the market for a gaming headset? Buy the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset since the price is so reasonable. Optimized for smaller heads, you get a fast wireless connection and lightweight design.

Get it for $47.49 (Prime Deal: 41% off).

17. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless gaming keyboard is just $99.97 today, a 44% discount.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini side and top view

Save big on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless gaming keyboard. It provides 3 connectivity modes, a lag-free connection, and smooth, silent keystrokes, which is why it’s one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $99.97 (Prime Deal: 44% off).

18. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49″ gaming monitor has a 30% off Prime Day discount, totaling $1,599.99.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 on a desk

Instead of paying $2,299.99 for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49″ gaming monitor, it’s 30% off today. Immerse yourself in the Quantum HDR200 tech with its stunning brightness and detailed images.

Get it for $1,599.99 (Prime Deal: 30% off).

19. The Anker 313 Wireless Charger is 20% off for a reduced price of $15.99.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger in a workspace

Add juice to any Qi-powered phone with the Anker 313 Wireless Charger. It automatically switches between 10W and 5W charging to suit your device’s needs. Charge in horizontal or vertical orientation for one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Get it for $15.99 (Prime Deal: 20% off).

20. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max costs only $34.99 today instead of $54.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with controller

Save $20 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It features a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor for 40% more power than its predecessor and fast-starting apps.

Get it for $34.99 (Prime Deal: $20 off).

There you have them, the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 2 deals. From smart home gadgets to gaming gear, today’s the day to snag great products at even better prices. Which one(s) will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

