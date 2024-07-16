Best Amazon Prime Day Deals so far: Get up to 62% off on smart home, robots, drones, and more

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals before they're gone. We're highlighting the steepest discounts on high-quality products.

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day! Over the next two days, top brands and emerging names alike will roll out some of the most enticing discounts of the year. But with the overwhelming number of deals available, finding the best can feel like embarking on a Louis-and-Clark-style expedition. Don’t worry; I’m here to help with my list of the Best Amazon Prime Day deals so far.

You can expect significant discounts on an array of products, from suitcases to smart doorbells. But which truly stand out? The Gadget Flow editorial team and I have combed through the current sales to bring you the hidden gems—some offering up to 62% off! We’ve also highlighted a few tried-and-true products we can personally vouch for.

So, if you’re looking to snag the best savings this Amazon Prime Day, keep reading!

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen (2022)

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$24.99 $49.99 Save 50%

With better sound than ever, the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen (2022) brings music, Alexa, smart home capabilities, and much more to your desk or nightstand.

Amazon Fire TV 32″

Amazon Fire TV 32″ (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$99.99 $199.99 Save 50%

The highly rated Amazon Fire TV 32″ offers superior visuals in HD 720p resolution and supports HDR 10, Dolby Digital Audio, and HLG. Meanwhile, it gives you quick access to live TV and your favorite apps. You even get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+.

PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2

PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 (Save 31% OFF on Prime Day)

$47.99 $69.99 Save 31%

Prop your iPad Pro & iPad Air to the ideal height with the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2. Fold it in 2 ways to have 4 different standing angles for both portrait and landscape modes. It even secures your Apple Pencil.

HOVERAir X1

HOVERAir X1 self-flying camera (Save 25% OFF on Prime Day)

$359.25 $479 Save 25%

The HoeverAir X1 self-flying camera is one of the most portable drones around. It’s a sports camera that takes flight, orbiting around the user. It even takes off easily from your palm in just 3 seconds. How’s that for ease of use?

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room (Save 53% OFF on Prime Day)

$142.49 $299.99 Save 53%

Purify the air in large rooms of up to 2340 square feet with the LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room. They’re great for living rooms, apartments, offices, basements, and more. The high-quality filtration removes VOCs, pet dander, dust, pollen, and odors.

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra (Save 55% OFF on Prime Day)

$249.99 $549.99 Save 55%

The Shark AV250 AI Ultra helps homeowners keep their floors effortlessly clean. The suction is powerful, and the navigation ensures no missed spots. It holds debris for up to a month with a bagless, self-emptying base.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Blink Outdoor 4th gen on an outdoor wall

$159.99 $399.99 Save 60%

Keep an eye on your property with the Blink Outdoor 4th Gen wireless. This smart security camera features person detection, a 2-year battery life, and enhanced motion detection. I love that you can see and speak from the Blink app.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$49.99 $99.99 Save 50%

This Ring Video Doorbell is an updated version of the original, bringing extra security to your front door. The 1080p HD video offers clear images and precise night vision. You can hear, see, and speak to visitors from your Phone, PC, or tablet.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (Save 38% OFF on Prime Day)

$79.99 $129.99 Save 38%

Get a detailed view of visitors with the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K. The clear 2K resolution lets you zoom in without loss of clarity. Meanwhile, with a 180° diagonal viewing angle, you can see a package on the ground or head to toe.

Echo Show 8 3rd Gen (2023)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) (Save 55% OFF on Prime Day)

$94.99 $209.98 Save 55%

With the Echo Show 8 3rd Gen (2023), you can have central command over your devices and smart home gadgets. Now offering better sound, calls, and smart home integration, this little gadget helps you get more done around the house. Alexa heeds your commands, and the gadget has several layers of privacy protection.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick (Save 55% OFF on Prime Day)

$17.99 $39.99 Save 55%

Elevate your home entertainment with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can expect 50% more power from this device than from the previous generation. It comes with an Alexa voice remote and lets you access over 300,000 free TV episodes and movies.

Delta Faucet

Delta Faucet in Lenta Gold (Save 62% OFF on Prime Day)

$199.48 $524.75 Save 62%

Spruce up your kitchen with the Delta Faucet in Lenta Gold. It minimizes the risk of leaks, and the sprayer has a magnetic dock, so it won’t droop over time. The spray is powerful enough to cut through grease and grime.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Vacuum (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$199 $399 Save 50%

Life with pets is so much easier with the Samsung Cordless Stick vacuum. Pet hair is no match for the mini motorized tool, which removes pet hair and fine particles from rugs, furniture, etc.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl

$37.99 $89.98 Save 58%

This bundle includes both the Amazon Echo Dot (5th) Gen and the Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp. Both devices have Alexa capabilities. The Eco Dot Kids is one of Amazon’s most popular smart speakers—kids can ask Alexa to play music and for help with homework.

NutriChef 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Pans

NutriChef 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Pans (Save 57% OFF on Prime Day)

$14.50 $33.99 Save 57%

Say goodbye to scrubbing pans when you have the NutriChef 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Pans. Stylishly designed, this 3-piece set is oven-safe and allows easy cleanup. Just a gentle wipe with a soft sponge will do.

YETI Tall Colster

YETI Tall Colster (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$15 $30 Save 50%

Keep 16 oz cans and longneck bottles cold for hours with the double-insulated YETI Tall Colster. Made of thick gauge stainless steel, it’s the ideal accessory for tailgates, BBQs, and other parties.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage (Save 55% OFF on Prime Day)

$185.56 $409.98 Save 55%

Upgrade to the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage, one of the best Amazon prime day deals so far. The lightweight, 100% polycarbonate construction is super durable and features the 360° Spinner Wheels. The 2-piece set includes both Carry-on and Medium-size suitcases.

Crock-Pot GO

Crock-Pot GO (Save 53% OFF on Prime Day)

$27.99 $59.99 Save 53%

Students, professionals, and other people who are always on the go will love the Crock-Pot GO. It’s a portable food warmer that heats over 3.5 cups of food within 2 hours. The interior is stainless steel.

Sony WH-CH520

Sony WH-CH520 (Save 55% OFF on Prime Day)

$35.99 $79.99 Save 55%

Treat yourself to a stylish, high-quality pair of headphones with the Sony WH-CH520. The design is lightweight and comfortable, and you can customize the sound to your preferences with the EQ Custom on the Sony Headphones Connect App.

Carego Wireless Earbuds

Carego Wireless Earbuds (Save 57% OFF on Prime Day)

$12.99 $29.99 Save 57%

Another of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals is the discount on the Carego Wireless Earbuds. For just $12.99, they deliver immersive listening with hi-fi stereo Sound. The fit is customizable, and the build is IPX5 waterproof. With 40 hours of battery life and noise-canceling calls, you get many of the same features as premium earbuds.

Coleman Cabin Camping Tent

Coleman Cabin Camping Tent (Save 50% OFF on Prime Day)

$149.99 $299.99 Save 50%

For adventurers, the Coleman Cabin Camping Tent offers a spacious and protected rest area. The optional front cover keeps the rain out, and the panoramic view brings in light and airflow.

Glorius Model O Wireless Gaming Mouse

Glorius Model O Wireless Gaming Mouse (Save 40% OFF on Prime Day)

$59.99 $99.99 Save 40%

Gamers will like the fast 1ms latency of the Glorius Model O. This wireless mouse boast a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for speedy performance. With customizable RGB, 71-hour battery life, and pinpoint precision, you’re ready for any battle.

AIRDOCTOR 3500 Air Purifier

AIRDOCTOR 3500 Air Purifier (Save 20% OFF on Prime Day)

$415 $519 Save 20%

Improve your indoor air quality with the AIRDOCTOR 3500. A high-performance air purifier uses an UltraHEPA filter. So it captures particles that are hundreds of times smaller than standard HEPA filters.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

MEATER Plus with cooked meat

$66.44 $99.95 Save 34%

The MEATER Plus is a highly-rated smart meat thermometer with a long range. Wire-free, it uses Bluetooth 5, resulting in a range of over 1000 ft. Spend more time with your guests while cooking meat to perfection!

The last line

And there you have it—the top Amazon Prime Day deals so far! Whether you want to upgrade your tech, refresh your home, or purchase a great gift, these discounts are too good to miss. Keep checking back as we update this list with more amazing finds.